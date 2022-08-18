 Skip to content
(Audacy)   Dancers at a topless bar in North Hollywood want to become the first unionized strippers in the country   (audacy.com) divider line
    Trade union, Actors' Equity Association, National Labor Relations Board, Stage management, union recognition election, United States, North Hollywood  
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wear the union label...where?

Is that tattoo an Egyptian hieroglyph or your Local 69 i.d.?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So instead of choosing a lady for a lap dance, you get the one with seniority?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duran Duran - Union Of The Snake (Official Music Video)
Youtube n6p5Q6_JBes
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From birthday suits to union suits?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What a group of pussies.
 
dbrunker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hate to break it to you subby but strippers unionized a long time ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
