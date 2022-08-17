 Skip to content
(NPR)   Placido Domingo's Reign of Tenor may soon be at an end   (npr.org) divider line
9
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It ain't over til the fat guy sings.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Flaccid Sunday, we used to call him back in my days as a voice major.  A group of us met him once. He was such a damn prick.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you ever listen to The Three Tenors album, you'll understand just how great a voice Pleasant Sunday has...and also why he'll never hold a candle to Pavoratti's voice.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
On the tape, the man describes details of his plans to leave a dinner separately from his agents and other representatives, to elude their notice, so that he could meet her. Another excerpt includes "Mendy" calling the alleged leader of the crime ring, Juan Percowicz, to celebrate that she has confirmed plans with the man, whom she refers to as "Plácido."

Yeah, real reign of terror here. Seems the real reign of terror is by the governments that treat sex as a crime and drive sex work underground into the domain of organized crime. He was just a john looking to get laid, yet the article goes through pains to make him some ringleader

The sooner society rejects Puritanism in all its forms and accepts sex as a normal, natural thing that is part of normal life, the better IMO
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I actually thought he had disappeared after the multiple harassment claims made against him. Didn't know he was still performing on three continents. And Rolex? WTF?
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

You seem to have missed the part about __trafficking__, as well as there being minors involved. This is not about people who consent, and it is not about adults.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Plastico Flamingo
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ less than a minute ago  

You seem to have missed the part about __trafficking__, as well as there being minors involved. This is not about people who consent, and it is not about adults.

Betting he'll also say something about capitalism, free enterprise, and "age is just a number". That type always does.
 
