(9 News)   It's coming right for us   (9news.com) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucky he won that fight with a .40 - even unloading the thing into it.  I like that caliber as well, but for a bear, even when it's not a kodiak or something ridiculous?   I'd rather bump that up a touch
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have kept the bear. He has the right to bear arms.
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The man had a legal right to shoot the bear if he felt threatened, Gonzales said."

These "Stand Your Ground" laws are getting ridiculously specific, aren't they?
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A Steamboat Springs man had a rude awaking Saturday morning when a roughly 400-pound bear flipped the lever doorknob to his home

The homeowner, Ken Mauldin, grabbed a handgun and shot the bear multiple times

Colorado has roughly 12,000 bears and break-ins aren't uncommon in mountain towns. People shooting and killing bears in self-defense, however, is rare, Gonzales said.

Mauldin said he's noticed the frequency of bear encounters in town this summer.
"There seems to have been a significant escalation of bears entering homes this summer that seems to be more prevalent than previous seasons," he said. "It would be helpful, in my opinion, if CPW could escalate their efforts in trapping these bears."

Hey Ken, I have a sneaky suspicion that you are actually quite thrilled about getting to blast a bear with your handgun but it would also be helpful if you locked your doors, which would prevent a bear from just sauntering into your humble abode.

Regardless, Ken is still 1000x more heroic than bear hunters who put out garbage cans full of stale donuts and just wait for an opportune time to shoot something that is balls deep in a carb coma.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: He should have kept the bear. He has the right to bear arms.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Lucky he won that fight with a .40 - even unloading the thing into it.  I like that caliber as well, but for a bear, even when it's not a kodiak or something ridiculous?   I'd rather bump that up a touch


Wish the bears had guns, like as smart as you.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Piss in your pants if it was a white guy.
Black near...hmmm
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Lucky he won that fight with a .40 - even unloading the thing into it.  I like that caliber as well, but for a bear, even when it's not a kodiak or something ridiculous?   I'd rather bump that up a touch

Wish the bears had guns, like as smart as you.


They'd want higher calibers too - sometimes us bastards wear armor and use cover and such.  Maybe equip them with a .50 turret?

/I have enjoyed target shooting in my life
//I have not hunted, I have no desire to kill anything that isn't trying to kill me or someone else that in no way needs killing
///so I'm fine with the right to arm bears - but when they're busting into houses with inhabitants present there's gonna be a problem
////whether the people should be out there or not as far as sane ecological policy etc. - nobody's gonna just shrug and let the bear maul them if they've got a gun available
 
Licinius Crassus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ProfessorTerguson: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Lucky he won that fight with a .40 - even unloading the thing into it.  I like that caliber as well, but for a bear, even when it's not a kodiak or something ridiculous?   I'd rather bump that up a touch

Wish the bears had guns, like as smart as you.

They'd want higher calibers too - sometimes us bastards wear armor and use cover and such.  Maybe equip them with a .50 turret?

/I have enjoyed target shooting in my life
//I have not hunted, I have no desire to kill anything that isn't trying to kill me or someone else that in no way needs killing
///so I'm fine with the right to arm bears - but when they're busting into houses with inhabitants present there's gonna be a problem
////whether the people should be out there or not as far as sane ecological policy etc. - nobody's gonna just shrug and let the bear maul them if they've got a gun available


... But enough about YOU, Joe...
 
