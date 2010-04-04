 Skip to content
(Times of Israel)   Security guard at the Munich Olympics memorial asks visiting Israeli athletes if any of them had seen Kyle. None of them had, but they referred him to the police for further assistance   (timesofisrael.com) divider line
    Israel, joint press conference, German security guard, Palestinian militant group, front of a group of Israeli athletes, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, German police, Palestinian prisoners  
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was all a misunderstanding, he heard one of them say they were hungry, so he was just pointing them to one of his favorite diners.

Der Luftwaffelhaus.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always gotta play the victim
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unlike America, Germany takes stopping Nazis seriously.
 
virgo47 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many more warnings are needed?
 
matthardingu [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size

/Unamused
 
IDisposable
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just waving to my friend John.  All I said was "Hi, Jack".
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't do that. It was a really bad thing.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Israel will be fine.  They can bomb some Palestinian apartment buildings, to blow off some steam.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas also further inflamed the situation during a visit to Berlin on Tuesday when he failed to condemn the massacre, and instead compared crimes committed against the Palestinians to the Holocaust." GFY you cheap photocopy of an actual Nazi with an Islamic watermark.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Unlike America, Germany takes stopping Nazis seriously.


"You can't punch Nazis," whine the dweebs in America, while blabbling something about the First Amendment and the fanciful notion that Nazis have rights too. "Where will end?" they ask. But the answer is obvious: it ends with Nazis. Fark those guys. We fought a war against them and we won, and so if there's still trash wandering around heiling Hitler and flying their dopey flags, they need to get put down.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: "Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas also further inflamed the situation during a visit to Berlin on Tuesday when he failed to condemn the massacre, and instead compared crimes committed against the Palestinians to the Holocaust." GFY you cheap photocopy of an actual Nazi with an Islamic watermark.


I'm sorry that the truth gets you upset.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Boojum2k: "Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas also further inflamed the situation during a visit to Berlin on Tuesday when he failed to condemn the massacre, and instead compared crimes committed against the Palestinians to the Holocaust." GFY you cheap photocopy of an actual Nazi with an Islamic watermark.

I'm sorry that the truth gets you upset.


Two thirds of the Jewish population of Europe was eliminated during WW2. Care to compare that to Palestinian population growth since the restoration of Israel? And don't ever compare anyone you are opposed to to Nazis since you love the ones in the Middle East.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: NuclearPenguins: Boojum2k: "Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas also further inflamed the situation during a visit to Berlin on Tuesday when he failed to condemn the massacre, and instead compared crimes committed against the Palestinians to the Holocaust." GFY you cheap photocopy of an actual Nazi with an Islamic watermark.

I'm sorry that the truth gets you upset.

Two thirds of the Jewish population of Europe was eliminated during WW2. Care to compare that to Palestinian population growth since the restoration of Israel? And don't ever compare anyone you are opposed to to Nazis since you love the ones in the Middle East.


lol.
 
wxboy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Boojum2k: NuclearPenguins: Boojum2k: "Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas also further inflamed the situation during a visit to Berlin on Tuesday when he failed to condemn the massacre, and instead compared crimes committed against the Palestinians to the Holocaust." GFY you cheap photocopy of an actual Nazi with an Islamic watermark.

I'm sorry that the truth gets you upset.

Two thirds of the Jewish population of Europe was eliminated during WW2. Care to compare that to Palestinian population growth since the restoration of Israel? And don't ever compare anyone you are opposed to to Nazis since you love the ones in the Middle East.

lol.


You can say you hate how Israel treats Palestine without saying you like Nazis and the Holocaust.

Unless you actually like Nazis and the Holocaust.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Unlike America, Germany takes stopping Nazis seriously.


It's clearly worked out so well.

I mean, who ever heard of a far right party in Germany these days?
 
