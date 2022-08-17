 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   For about the price of your average middle-class house, you can have your very own Caribbean island   (msn.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, MSN  
•       •       •

285 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2022 at 6:30 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Doesn't mention utilities...
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Or protection payments to El Hefe
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No mention of it being a slideshow?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And the helicopter ride to go get a carton of milk is only $5,000 each way.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Shipping in water, fuel, and supplies isn't cheap. Also, can't call the cops when bandits come knocking. This has Galt's Gulch potential.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hurricane season lasts right up until monsoon season starts.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I find the need for elevated paths disconcerting. It's as if the ground may be a sea of mud for much of the year.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jamspoon: I find the need for elevated paths disconcerting. It's as if the ground may be a sea of mud for much of the year.


It's a short term problem, because it won't be too long before the island is completely underwater.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.