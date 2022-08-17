 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Purchasing secluded lakeshore property entitles you to demand that the unwashed masses sailing past in their yachts anchor elsewhere for the eve. Don't want riff raff to put on airs, not in MY bay. ~themoreyouknow.jpeg   (wcax.com) divider line
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There is a solution.

warriormaven.comView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Property rights usually end at the water's edge, so fark off with that.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

OdradekRex: Property rights usually end at the water's edge, so fark off with that.


We need a long boat, and some unkempt hordes to do a proper raid
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: OdradekRex: Property rights usually end at the water's edge, so fark off with that.

We need a long boat, and some unkempt hordes to do a proper raid


I'm sure we can borrow my son's size 19s.

And you know where the horde resides *coughTFDcough*.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Ass_Master_Flash: OdradekRex: Property rights usually end at the water's edge, so fark off with that.

We need a long boat, and some unkempt hordes to do a proper raid

I'm sure we can borrow my son's size 19s.

And you know where the horde resides *coughTFDcough*.

Hordes

. Hordes, not whores.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Cafe Threads: Ass_Master_Flash: OdradekRex: Property rights usually end at the water's edge, so fark off with that.

We need a long boat, and some unkempt hordes to do a proper raid

I'm sure we can borrow my son's size 19s.

And you know where the horde resides *coughTFDcough*.

Hordes. Hordes, not whores.


Hey!

(._. )
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Easterner problems
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A few 2500 Watt Xenon Searchlights on docks around the bay would slow noisy rollers, I bet.
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Lake Champlain Streisand Regatta will begin now.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Noticeably F.A.T.: Cafe Threads: Ass_Master_Flash: OdradekRex: Property rights usually end at the water's edge, so fark off with that.

We need a long boat, and some unkempt hordes to do a proper raid

I'm sure we can borrow my son's size 19s.

And you know where the horde resides *coughTFDcough*.

Hordes. Hordes, not whores.

Hey!

(._. )


Nothing wrong with whores :D
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: OdradekRex: Property rights usually end at the water's edge, so fark off with that.

We need a long boat, and some unkempt hordes to do a proper raid


A-viking we will go
A-viking we will go
Rape, pillage, plunder too
A-viking we will go
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just can't take anyone seriously if their boat is under 50' and they call it a yacht. I've acutally been given the silent treatment by a dude who called his 30-footer a "yacht" and I busted out laughing. Like...no. A yacht is for Bond villains and billionaires. If I could've been pressure washing it for $10 on a Sunday from a neighbour when I was a piteous broke teenager, then it isn't a yacht. Although "below decks" is always cool to say if you use a pirate voice.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Easterner problems


Pfft.  This is an everywhere problem.

Something like this happened at a lakehouse a buddy's family owned in Wisconsin.  But worse because the asshole actually won.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ehh - kinda depends.  Someone rolls up, anchors down, and starts blasting loud shiat and partying all night and all morning long 60' from your back door that could get a little farking irritating.  If that happens on a constant basis?  Yeah that shiat would get old quick
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

khitsicker: There is a solution.

[warriormaven.com image 768x432]


Too noisy.  Just submerge some rocks so they'll learn not to go anywhere near your place.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
purchasing secluded lakeshore property also solves... body disposal problems?  yes?
else I need to make an urgent call to my realtor.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Instead of asking people to keep the noise down she asks them to leave. Not a good way to get your message across.
 
princhester
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Asking people not to anchor nearby is a step way, waaaaay too far.

Asking people to keep the noise down is pretty damn reasonable if you ask me.  No different to asking your land based neighbours to do the same.

What this situation needs is someone with authority in a small boat who can be called to come out in the evening and read the riot act to a particular boat that being noisy.

A blanket demand to anchor elsewhere is going Full Karen and is only going to annoy people.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

princhester: Asking people not to anchor nearby is a step way, waaaaay too far.

Asking people to keep the noise down is pretty damn reasonable if you ask me.  No different to asking your land based neighbours to do the same.

What this situation needs is someone with authority in a small boat who can be called to come out in the evening and read the riot act to a particular boat that being noisy.

A blanket demand to anchor elsewhere is going Full Karen and is only going to annoy people.


But when you give one local goon any amount of authority...
 
robodog
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Property rights usually end at the water's edge, so fark off with that.


Regular high water line in most states.
 
Birnone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sound travels over water. The red areas show where boats are anchored, the green area is where party boats should be required to anchor, so let it be written, so let it be done.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
princhester
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
By which reasoning you would defund the police.  It is possible to have authority and be reasonable.
 
alex10294
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Birnone: Sound travels over water. The red areas show where boats are anchored, the green area is where party boats should be required to anchor, so let it be written, so let it be done.
[Fark user image image 800x378]


Nah. Just do the Ukrainian drone mod, but with liquified dog crap for the first shot, and yellow epoxy for follow-up 5 minutes later.
 
KB202
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Russ1642: princhester: Asking people not to anchor nearby is a step way, waaaaay too far.

Asking people to keep the noise down is pretty damn reasonable if you ask me.  No different to asking your land based neighbours to do the same.

What this situation needs is someone with authority in a small boat who can be called to come out in the evening and read the riot act to a particular boat that being noisy.

A blanket demand to anchor elsewhere is going Full Karen and is only going to annoy people.

But when you give one local goon any amount of authority...


They need a bouncer with a PhD. He can ask them to be quiet, but Be Nice.
 
mrparks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: OdradekRex: Property rights usually end at the water's edge, so fark off with that.

We need a long boat, and some unkempt hordes to do a proper raid


And that's how I got my third wife and this herd of goats.
 
schubie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The way rich people covet quietude makes me believe that thing about them part lizard. They act as if the slightest noise is tapping on their terrarium.
 
gaspode
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I just can't take anyone seriously if their boat is under 50' and they call it a yacht. I've acutally been given the silent treatment by a dude who called his 30-footer a "yacht" and I busted out laughing. Like...no. A yacht is for Bond villains and billionaires. If I could've been pressure washing it for $10 on a Sunday from a neighbour when I was a piteous broke teenager, then it isn't a yacht. Although "below decks" is always cool to say if you use a pirate voice.


isnt it 33 feet and a cabin?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ah, the good ol' English/French Canadian passive-aggressive note. I stayed at an AirBnB in Montreal and specifically looked for a place with an off-street parking space. After I parked in the designated space some dude went nuts and put increasingly deranged notes on it while I was at dinner. I came back and found 4 notes plastered on my car, the final one in ALL CAPS and Sharpie threatening to have my car towed.

There was no chill up there.
 
anuran
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Chers résidents, va te faire foutre
 
