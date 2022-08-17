 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Perfectly-framed vertical video   (twitter.com)
    Scary, shot  
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, that sucks
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lawd have mercy.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Barns n tractors n shiat flying
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I prefer horizontal video.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fun fact: If a tornado looks like it's just standing there, don't do the same. It's actually heading right for you.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a gorgeous tornado.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, there actually is a valid reason for portrait video.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Yeah, I could see that in the video. Getting slowly larger.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The worst thing that ever happened to video was in the last twenty years when people (mostly kids) started believing that video is perfectly fine if you can watch it on your phone without the indignity of (gasp) having to rotate it 90 degrees.

Early on in the motion picture business it was realized that human vision is roughly in a horizontal 16:8 ratio. Producers and engineers strived to make pictures that were wider and wider, not taller and taller.

If I were king of the video world I would force all YouTube videos shot vertically to be viewed horizontally.

Vertical video sucks, it has always sucked, and it always will suck.

- End old man rant
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
where's the upside down cows?

I was led to believe there would be upside down cows.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

*old man yells at tornado*
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

So, you're saying I should shoot it to project myself?
 
robodog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
EF2 apparently, with that much definition I would have thought EF3 but Doppler is usually better than your gut =)
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

...protect. luls.

/Attacc
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Missed the mid 1980's?

...with no tripod for the camera he leant it on its side, only to discover that the TV also had to be turned on its side to view the resultant picture. However, this lopsided picture was to produce what he described as '...the most interesting image I'd ever seen on a television'.

'He' is Brian Eno, who went on to make several video paintings....including one one with nudes, between assorted music projects.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Somewhere, some loser is hollering at the cinematographer of The Wizard of Oz for not shooting it vertically.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

No, I didn't. But apparently Brian Eno never got over it.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm impressed that it's in focus and not shaky.

Still should have been landscape.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That was pretty cool.

Some Windex might have made it a bit better, though.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Truth.
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

This.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Vertical Video Syndrome A PSA (Glove and Boots)
Youtube dechvhb0Meo
 
anuran
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Getting bigger. But not moving left or right.
Dude, out down the camera and get out of there
 
