(Yahoo)   Naked man steps out of truck after crash, walks away from scene to search for Sarah Connor   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
15
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dude in blue shirt at the beginning was awesome!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hope he doesn't do a Sam Kinison.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a shame we're not supposed to call out Farkers, because I have a couple of great guesses.
 
alex10294
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The breeze was cold, I swear, and I spilled a cup of diet coke from McDonald's right before that pic was taken.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Chest and shoulders looked solid from that glimpse. Appeared to be good body tone.

Yeah, I'd help him cover up. Eventually.
 
deffuse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Inebriations 12:69 - Let he who has not sashayed naked from the scene of the crime present the first stones.
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Hope he doesn't do a Sam Kinison.


Wtf does this comment even mean?  Sam had nothing to do with the movie referenced in the headline.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dude knows how to carry himself.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's a guy with absolutely no farks left to give.

"Pants? I don't need no stinkin' pants!"
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But is he the son of the pope?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

deffuse: Inebriations 12:69 - Let he who has not sashayed naked from the scene of the crime present the first stones.


If we exclude Tequila I'll present a stone.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Chest and shoulders looked solid from that glimpse. Appeared to be good body tone.

Yeah, I'd help him cover up. Eventually.


Naido: It's a shame we're not supposed to call out Farkers, because I have a couple of great guesses.


I'd say Naido has to be wrong about it being a Farker - not too many around here that look that good nekkid
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

deffuse: Inebriations 12:69 - Let he who has not sashayed naked from the scene of the crime present the first stones.


>hurls stone<

What're you all looking at, I was on edibles that night!
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Looks like he was carrying his pants. What possesses a person to remove their pants to drive?

Maybe he was taking them off while driving and crashed.
 
deffuse
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Huck And Molly Ziegler: Chest and shoulders looked solid from that glimpse. Appeared to be good body tone.

Yeah, I'd help him cover up. Eventually.

Naido: It's a shame we're not supposed to call out Farkers, because I have a couple of great guesses.

I'd say Naido has to be wrong about it being a Farker - not too many around here that look that good nekkid


I look like the truck
 
