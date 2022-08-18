 Skip to content
(MSN)   Vancouver zoo closed due to the unanticipated opening of an interactive wolf exhibit   (msn.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary, MSN  
•       •       •

9 Comments     (+0 »)
Theeng
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No worries, they were only out looking for Gerald Ford.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Park park
Woof woof!
YEOW!

/runs
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Puppers just want belly rubs.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just look for blown-down houses.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The Greater Vancouver Zoo remained closed Wednesday, a day after several wolves were found outside their enclosure in what appeared to be an act of "malicious intent."

Malicious on the part of the wolves or...
 
ReAnimator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Who let the dogs out?

/who?
//who?
///who?
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Just look for blown-down houses.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Where wolves?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
