(The Advocate) Hero He fought the Nazis at the Battle of the Bulge. He fought for gay rights in 2004. He survived a brutal mugging at the age of 97. Now he's turned 100. Here's to Rupert 'Twink' Starr   (advocate.com) divider line
19
    More: Hero, World War II, Reserve Officers' Training Corps, Battle of the Bulge, James Fuqua of the Columbus Division of Police, Prisoner-of-war camp, private person, home of Columbus, Starr  
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Great read, thanks subby.  Lt. Starr is fabulous and a hero, in every sense of the word.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Awesome story and awesome guy.

Also, I think The Advocate has a bot problem...
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I salute you, sir.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gee, everything Repblicans obsess over in one story.

And everything they pretend to obsess over but really don't give a damn about.

gays
heroes
the Greatest Generation
Nazis
France
the War
America
freedom fighters (for and against)


Feel free to add to the list if you read the whole article.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

brantgoose: Gee, everything Repblicans obsess over in one story.

And everything they pretend to obsess over but really don't give a damn about.

gays
heroes
the Greatest Generation
Nazis
France
the War
America
freedom fighters (for and against)


Feel free to add to the list if you read the whole article.


Committed relationships -- guy was with his soulmate for half a century.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brantgoose: Gee, everything Repblicans obsess over in one story.

And everything they pretend to obsess over but really don't give a damn about.

gays
heroes
the Greatest Generation
Nazis
France
the War
America
freedom fighters (for and against)


Feel free to add to the list if you read the whole article.


Crime
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've seen the not-sees battle the bulge. Vegan hikers visiting rural Oregon.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Gee, everything Repblicans obsess over in one story.

And everything they pretend to obsess over but really don't give a damn about.

gays
heroes
the Greatest Generation
Nazis
France
the War
America
freedom fighters (for and against)


Feel free to add to the list if you read the whole article.


DeGaulle of repubicants.

My father was in the pacific... im 42, 43 November.
Late kid, but always took everything from that war to heart (from the good side, farking coopting traitors).
Lost my uncle-never met-on a sub. Lots more...Just this dude earned EARNED his
centennial.
Hope the country and ideals you fought for and continue to are still around when you reach 200.
God speed. A salute and a beer, sir.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Gee, everything Repblicans obsess over in one story.

And everything they pretend to obsess over but really don't give a damn about.

gays
heroes
the Greatest Generation
Nazis
France
the War
America
freedom fighters (for and against)


Feel free to add to the list if you read the whole article.


They like to pretend that lifestyles different than the ones that they display to the public are a new thing.

Those relationships are not, in any way, new. Dudes doing stuff with other dudes and ladies doing stuff with other ladies predates the wheel.

/ in fact...the some of the Greeks thought that true, passionate, love could only exist between two men
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hero indeed, subby.

Nice find.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ask him how he feels about seeing that flag he fought against flying on American soil
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Famous Army nicknames: Old Blood & Guts, Black Jack Pershing, Oddball, Twink *record scratch
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Ask him how he feels about seeing that flag he fought against flying on American soil


I'd like to let him enjoy his last few years with peace, he doesn't need the reminder.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey look, it's the original twink!

-waves-

/Seriously, thank you for your service, sir.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A birthday partay?
Its good to hear that things are finally improving for the guy
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: brantgoose: Gee, everything Repblicans obsess over in one story.

And everything they pretend to obsess over but really don't give a damn about.

gays
heroes
the Greatest Generation
Nazis
France
the War
America
freedom fighters (for and against)


Feel free to add to the list if you read the whole article.

They like to pretend that lifestyles different than the ones that they display to the public are a new thing.

Those relationships are not, in any way, new. Dudes doing stuff with other dudes and ladies doing stuff with other ladies predates the wheel.

/ in fact...the some of the Greeks thought that true, passionate, love could only exist between two men


You know ... you did a pretty good job describing Bill Maher as of late when you brought up bigotry against others lifestyles

Seems he's constantly railing against millennials as if "I really don't get those kids these days" is anything but ignorance and intolerance born by the bigotry of the old who refuse to continue to grow as people and instead turn to bitterness and hate. I'm really hoping HBO pulls the plug on him, I still watch because he still does make some valid points and he gets some interesting guests. But his shiat is getting real old and increasingly bitter against the younger generations
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Seems he's constantly railing against millennials as if "I really don't get those kids these days" is anything but ignorance and intolerance born by the bigotry of the old who refuse to continue to grow as people and instead turn to bitterness and hate. I'm really hoping HBO pulls the plug on him, I still watch because he still does make some valid points and he gets some interesting guests. But his shiat is getting real old and increasingly bitter against the younger generations


OK Boomer
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: The Exit Stencilist: Seems he's constantly railing against millennials as if "I really don't get those kids these days" is anything but ignorance and intolerance born by the bigotry of the old who refuse to continue to grow as people and instead turn to bitterness and hate. I'm really hoping HBO pulls the plug on him, I still watch because he still does make some valid points and he gets some interesting guests. But his shiat is getting real old and increasingly bitter against the younger generations

OK Boomer


Funny how you say that, using the thing millennials used as a simple yet effective counter to the loads of shiat angry and bitter old bigots like Bill Maher constantly spew at them

So bravo
 
dbrunker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was expecting a Family Guy reference.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
