 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Guess who's on the menu tonight, kiddies?   (clickorlando.com) divider line
12
    More: Florida, Tammy Shaw, American films, sheer size of the gator, The Encounter, Eating, The Spring, Facebook group, Silver Springs  
•       •       •

741 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2022 at 12:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even gators love gator bites.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nydailynews.comView Full Size


"Hai guys..."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shaw said she was paddling through the spring on her inflatable paddleboard when she came upon the encounter

Paddleboarding through gator infested Florida waters would be near the bottom of my list of things to do, surpassed only by inflatable paddleboarding there, and finally swimming there in last place.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Shaw said she was paddling through the spring on her inflatable paddleboard when she came upon the encounter

Paddleboarding through gator infested Florida waters would be near the bottom of my list of things to do, surpassed only by inflatable paddleboarding there, and finally swimming there in last place.


It's Florida, basically every body of water not a swimming pool or the ocean is gator infested, and the ocean has sharks. You come to accept it.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tucker Carlson?

oh
oh I misread the flyer, I see what I've done.  that's a shame
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Shaw said she was paddling through the spring on her inflatable paddleboard when she came upon the encounter

Paddleboarding through gator infested Florida waters would be near the bottom of my list of things to do, surpassed only by inflatable paddleboarding there, and finally swimming there in last place.


Don't forget laying prone at the edge of a pond getting a drink
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

robodog: New Rising Sun: Shaw said she was paddling through the spring on her inflatable paddleboard when she came upon the encounter

Paddleboarding through gator infested Florida waters would be near the bottom of my list of things to do, surpassed only by inflatable paddleboarding there, and finally swimming there in last place.

It's Florida, basically every body of water not a swimming pool or the ocean is gator infested, and the ocean has sharks. You come to accept it.


Hey, there aren't any in the Halifax River / Intracoastal Waterway (except for the odd occasion one is wandering aimlessly in the area. )
 
anuran
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

robodog: New Rising Sun: Shaw said she was paddling through the spring on her inflatable paddleboard when she came upon the encounter

Paddleboarding through gator infested Florida waters would be near the bottom of my list of things to do, surpassed only by inflatable paddleboarding there, and finally swimming there in last place.

It's Florida, basically every body of water not a swimming pool or the ocean is gator infested, and the ocean has sharks. You come to accept it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Russ1642: New Rising Sun: Shaw said she was paddling through the spring on her inflatable paddleboard when she came upon the encounter

Paddleboarding through gator infested Florida waters would be near the bottom of my list of things to do, surpassed only by inflatable paddleboarding there, and finally swimming there in last place.

Don't forget laying prone at the edge of a pond getting a drink


*lying
*fewer
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: robodog: New Rising Sun: Shaw said she was paddling through the spring on her inflatable paddleboard when she came upon the encounter

Paddleboarding through gator infested Florida waters would be near the bottom of my list of things to do, surpassed only by inflatable paddleboarding there, and finally swimming there in last place.

It's Florida, basically every body of water not a swimming pool or the ocean is gator infested, and the ocean has sharks. You come to accept it.

Hey, there aren't any in the Halifax River / Intracoastal Waterway (except for the odd occasion one is wandering aimlessly in the area. )


One of the most terrifying moments of my life was waterskiing over a gigantic school of jellyfish in the Halifax River.

But I haven't ever seen a gator in there.
 
robodog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: ToughActinProlactin: robodog: New Rising Sun: Shaw said she was paddling through the spring on her inflatable paddleboard when she came upon the encounter

Paddleboarding through gator infested Florida waters would be near the bottom of my list of things to do, surpassed only by inflatable paddleboarding there, and finally swimming there in last place.

It's Florida, basically every body of water not a swimming pool or the ocean is gator infested, and the ocean has sharks. You come to accept it.

Hey, there aren't any in the Halifax River / Intracoastal Waterway (except for the odd occasion one is wandering aimlessly in the area. )

One of the most terrifying moments of my life was waterskiing over a gigantic school of jellyfish in the Halifax River.

But I haven't ever seen a gator in there.


I have, at the boat launch at Gambler Roger.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lady J: Tucker Carlson?

oh
oh I misread the flyer, I see what I've done.  that's a shame


Naw, we're never THAT lucky
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.