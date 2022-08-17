 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   If this is what it takes to save the planet, so long Earth. We had a good run   (news18.com) divider line
33
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew a guy in college who was in on that trend.  Used a hand towel to wipe his ass and would leave it by the toilet.

He also conserved water by not showering the entire semester.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i am just going to use corncobs
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So water directly on the ass is still beyond the pale?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: I knew a guy in college who was in on that trend.  Used a hand towel to wipe his ass and would leave it by the toilet.

He also conserved water by not showering the entire semester.


*Hork*
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trappedspirit: So water directly on the ass is still beyond the pale?


I am trying to save up for a master bathroom remodel....and a built-in bidet is on the list.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did people do before toilet paper was invented?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: I knew a guy in college who was in on that trend.  Used a hand towel to wipe his ass and would leave it by the toilet.

He also conserved water by not showering the entire semester.


I think I knew that guy too.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) You can take my Kirkland Signature toilet paper from my cold/dead hands.

2) But having a washcloth in my shower is great for a final clean-up after my "morning constitutional".

3) Essentially, the point I am getting at is.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NakedApe: What did people do before toilet paper was invented?


I am told this is why you never shake left hands with a Bedouin and other indigenous cultures.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: kittyhas1000legs: I knew a guy in college who was in on that trend.  Used a hand towel to wipe his ass and would leave it by the toilet.

He also conserved water by not showering the entire semester.

I think I knew that guy too.


Ugh.  I knew some annoying people in college, but thankfully they were never that bad.  Yikes.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Subby you say that you couldnt live without toilet paper. Your mom says you couldnt even be trusted to use a toilet to poop every time before you were 7
 
iaazathot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iaazathot: NakedApe: What did people do before toilet paper was invented?

I am told this is why you never shake left hands with a Bedouin and other indigenous cultures.


Additionally, it is because they would try to kill you if you try it back in the day, because it's filthy and disrespectful.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's why I voted for Joe Bidet.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I thought if you didn't consume processed foods you were supposed to poop such tight little nuggets that no wiping would be required at all?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NakedApe: What did people do before toilet paper was invented?


They were pretty shiatty people
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NakedApe: What did people do before toilet paper was invented?


Pinch it and move on.

New TikTok challenge:

Cat-shiats only for a week.
 
alex10294
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The electricity that it takes to run the computer for the time it takes to read articles/watch videos every day to make yourself feel good about how great you are for being "green" has more impact than most of the garbage they suggest.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I recently got a toilet seat bidet and it's the best thing ever. No need for a bathroom remodel.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kkinnison: i am just going to use corncobs


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I thought if you didn't consume processed foods you were supposed to poop such tight little nuggets that no wiping would be required at all?


Archaeology says no - preserved human shiat is a thing that happens sometimes - turns out ancient peoples pooped about like us, if we ate say nothing but meat and bread and it was riddled with parasites in this case: Lloyd's Bank Coprolite


/there's even one piece of shiat they found excavating some Neanderthal site in Spain
//from the neighborhood of 50k years ago
///that shiat was ancient, man...
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He who controls the TP controls the galaxy
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You know those "Moderate to severe IBD" or chron's adverts? All those people have shiat their pants enough that this is just a bit more frequent washing-up.

Put bleach in the bleach thing. Squeegee them first if you must.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ///that shiat was ancient, man...


I fully realize that is not a quote from "The Big Lebowski"...but I read that in The Dude's voice.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: kkinnison: i am just going to use corncobs

[Fark user image image 425x523]


Fark user image
/still got a funny from me, though..
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: So water directly on the ass is still beyond the pale?


Many Americans will do anything, anything at all, but not that.

Personally, I have the power washer seat at home, but the little $2 plastic bidet wand that you stick on an old soda bottle is a whole lot better than nothing.  One at work, car glove box, camping backpack....
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I did not see a toilet knife.
 
Iczer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kkinnison: i am just going to use corncobs


Word of warning: make certain you put out cobs without the corn on them. Otherwise you'll be hearing sounds of pleasure all day long with any ladies in the house.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Semi related
cdn-www.mandatory.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is running bags of poop filled cloths constantly in the washer (I mean you'd have to run constant loads, I don't think that's something you let pile up for a week until you have a full load)  really better for the environment? Hell, is it better for the rest of your clothes?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kkinnison: i am just going to use corncobs


Ancient Romans used a sponge on a stick. They would keep it in a bowl of vinegar, which might have had some sanitary action on the poop bacteria.

The Middle East tradition of eating only with your right hand was because you used your left hand for all the nasty stuff.

Toilet paper is a new invention, when viewed from the entire history of mankind. We can get by. A lot more people will be installing bidets, which sucks for people dealing with water shortages.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NakedApe: What did people do before toilet paper was invented?


Since most people lived near water (80% of all people still do), you poop in the river, wash your ass, then rinse your hands. Water carried the poop away.

Parents used cloth diapers for who knows how long, so this isn't much different. You might not want to share your poop towel, and you'll need a cabinet to hide it, but it's manageable.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ///that shiat was ancient, man...

I fully realize that is not a quote from "The Big Lebowski"...but I read that in The Dude's voice.


Mission accomplished
 
