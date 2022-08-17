 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Kiss of death: Woman charged with murder for meth-laced smooch with inmate during jailhouse visit   (nypost.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


How Keanu has fallen.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've been rewatching GoT and reality didn't quite align with what I pictured at first.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The last scene from Better Call Saul really irritated my autism.   There is no way a supermax would have guys playing b-ball and our hero hanging aroudn a fence shooting fingers at Kim.    She totally could have brought him some fresh drugs while posing as his laywer tho.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well which one was it?

A Tennessee woman allegedly slipped meth to an inmate though a kiss during a jailhouse visit -

Rachel Dollard, 33, allegedly hid a balloon containing a half-ounce of speed in her mouth and passed it orally to Joshua Brow
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Woah. So the dude swallowed a balloon full of meth; thinking he would poop it out later.
I doubt as a default that the average party balloon would stand up to the rigors of a hydrochloric acid bath.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Deliberate misuse of murder laws should be alarming
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm conflicted as to whether this sucks or blows.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When I read KISS OF DEATH, I was expecting . . .
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good luck proving that btw.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Well which one was it?

A Tennessee woman allegedly slipped meth to an inmate though a kiss during a jailhouse visit -

Rachel Dollard, 33, allegedly hid a balloon containing a half-ounce of speed in her mouth and passed it orally to Joshua Brow


"slipped a random amphetamine of some type maybe it was MDMA or 2-FMA who even cares at this point he's dead"
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Turney Center Industrial Complex in Only


Are prisoners housed in the industrial complex or do they just have to work there?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At least she passed it orally.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A girl at my high school gained a 'kiss of death' reputation after she ate some M&Ms and discovered soon thereafter that her BF was highly allergic to peanuts (he recovered).
 
