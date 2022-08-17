 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   UK police board has come out with the shocking new idea that cops who beat women should be fired. Way to get onboard with these ideas in a timely manner, coppers   (bbc.com) divider line
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In the US, the police union would dox the woman.
 
Theeng
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: In the US, the police union would dox the woman.


Can't forget shooting her dog too.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
still light years ahead of the US in terms of social justice and keeping their law enforcement in check
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's better than the police in the US.
 
