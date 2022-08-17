 Skip to content
"The way you make an omelet reveals your character."-Anthony Bourdain. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, breaking shells edition
5
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many of us probably know Anthony Bourdain from travel documentaries, cooking shows, or the like, but that description kind of diminishes his work. In addition to his travelogues and omnipresence on CNN and the Travel Channel he wrote fiction, historical fiction, and nonfiction, making the New York Times bestseller list with Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.

Often described as a natural storyteller, he was able to make fascinating what might otherwise seem grotesque. Part of this was his trademark snark, part was his lived experience (like why you don't order fish on Mondays) but all of it was due to his understanding of the human condition. You don't eat sheep testicles in Morocco or an entire cobra in Vietnam (or an unwashed warthog rectum in Namibia) without learning a few things.

Bourdain's writing is confrontational and can be almost stream-of-consciousness. He can be vicious, but he is also honest and turns that viciousness on himself when making a point. He committed suicide in 2018, but left us five writing lessons we can use:

Know Your True Audience and the Others Will Come. Know who you're writing for and write for them. The rest of the world can come along on the ride if they choose.
Write how you speak. Authenticity comes from avoiding pretense and just telling it as you see it, how you see it. Avoid words you wouldn't use in real life.
Let your narrator have flaws. Bourdain accepted that he was a flawed human being, and our characters shouldn't be, either. Perfection is boring, but people are interesting.
Don't be precious about what you love. Don't over romanticize what should be simple, if it needs to be simple. There's no need to embellish a thing when a clear description will do the job.
It's okay to have strong opinions. "And chicken is boring. Chefs see it as a menu item for people who don't know what they want to eat." Strong opinions make a story interesting.

He definitely had strong opinions, and I'm going to go out on a limb and say that the chicken thing wasn't his most controversial one.

Writing question of the week:

What flaws do you consciously introduce into your characters to make them interesting?

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We're busily working away to get through all the submissions, and hope to have everything done by the 31st of this month!  Stay tuned!
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"The way you fark bar waitresses on flour bags after doing  8-ball of blow reveals your character" - the real Anthony Bourdain.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

drewsfarkthrowaway: "The way you fark bar waitresses on flour bags after doing  8-ball of blow reveals your character" - the real Anthony Bourdain.


Anthony Bourdain, you magnificent bastard! Doing what we mere mortals dream of.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Zombie Bourdain frowns
 
yellowjester
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Grosse Point Blank (1997)
Youtube zOXwdI4a9Qk
 
