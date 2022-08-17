 Skip to content
(Guardian) Kabul goes Kaboom
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Morons
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Failed state is failed. Attempt no landing there.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So this is ISIS fighting the Taliban? What a fresh hell on earth that must be.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I wonder if this will be on Kabul TV.
 
The Brains
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not. One. Dollar.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wasn't us, we use knife missiles now
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Morons


That's our future if we stay on our current path
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Seems like a perfect location to store all this free ammonium nitrate we scored from those nice russian lads...

/s
 
Subtle_Canary
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I remember when we, the US, were SUPER concerned about 'offending Islamic Sensibilities' during our war there like striking obvious weapons dumps in Mosque and the like. I see the enemy has no such compunction about their own religion.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I know it's not funny, but...

/Badda Boom!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Afghanistan: the Anne Heche of nations.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Afghanistan: the Anne Heche of nations.


I LOL'd.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Brains: Not. One. Dollar.


That's right! It's not like we spent billions upon billions fighting there for 20 years, setting up a puppet democracy, just to hand it all back to the Taliban for nothing in return

So hey - let's make all those people we lied to and abandoned suffer even more

Not. One. Dollar, because Americans are a bunch of lying cowards, murders and rapists and will gladly let hundreds of thousands of people suffer in misery and poverty because we despise the leadership WE KNOWINGLY AND WILLINGLY HANDED THEIR COUNTRY OVER TO
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wish them luck. I am so glad that Dark Brandon got us out of that shiat.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Russia or China will bail them out.

/Not.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lsherm: So this is ISIS fighting the Taliban? What a fresh hell on earth that must be.


"Are you Reformed Baptist Church of God, Reformation of 1879, or Reformed Baptist Church of God, Reformation of 1915?!!?!?!"
 
henryhill
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Another 20 years, 2 trillion dollars and 2500 American lives and we can stop this.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Russia or China will bail them out.

/Not.


Nor should they really, I mean international intervention is what created this mess, but the poppy trade is important
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Not. One. Dollar, because Americans are a bunch of lying cowards, murders and rapists and will gladly let hundreds of thousands of people suffer in misery and poverty because we despise the leadership WE KNOWINGLY AND WILLINGLY HANDED THEIR COUNTRY OVER TO


I knew this farkie was useful, but now it's even more so.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cut and Run = Vietnam 2.0
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is this from the People's Front for the Popular Liberation or the Popular Front for the People's Liberation?
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Brains: Not. One. Dollar.


This Libertarian applauds this message.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: vudukungfu: Morons

That's our future if we stay on our current path


Future? Where you been?This has been our reality for decades now. Americans are just in denial

So get let's set some things straight:
• America is the only developed nation with no health care
• America is the only nation with a cash bail system meant to keep innocent people locked up "innocent till proven guilty" be damned
• America has a homeless epidemic unseen in any other developed nation
• American public education is already a joke, and about to get far worse or non-existent

And here's a real doozy for you:

Americans have been living under a constant state of far right extremist terrorism since the Abortion Clinic Bombings and Oklahoma City Bombing

And the amount of terrorism keeps getting more frequent as more and more terrorists resort to mass shootings because it's cheap and easy

And those far right terrorists be they Muslim or Christian all take the same sort of selfies with holy books, flags and assault rifles

Honestly, America is already a failed state, is not on par with any actual first world nation and it's people have been victimized and terrorized by the far right for decades while their government only cares about locking as many people up as possible, and getting as much lobbyist cash as they can while their working class constituents fall to poverty and apathy
 
Your Hind Brain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Protestant vs. Catholic?????

WTF can you do?

/Wrong thread
 
Saturn5
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Wasn't us, we use knife missiles now


The Flying Ginsu - A Missile Full Of Swords
Youtube uOSqWvU07Zk
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: The Brains: Not. One. Dollar.

That's right! It's not like we spent billions upon billions fighting there for 20 years, setting up a puppet democracy, just to hand it all back to the Taliban for nothing in return

So hey - let's make all those people we lied to and abandoned suffer even more

Not. One. Dollar, because Americans are a bunch of lying cowards, murders and rapists and will gladly let hundreds of thousands of people suffer in misery and poverty because we despise the leadership WE KNOWINGLY AND WILLINGLY HANDED THEIR COUNTRY OVER TO*


/*and most likely willingly voting for him again in 2024.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: watching the trump puddle dry: vudukungfu: Morons

That's our future if we stay on our current path

Future? Where you been?This has been our reality for decades now. Americans are just in denial

So get let's set some things straight:
• America is the only developed nation with no health care
• America is the only nation with a cash bail system meant to keep innocent people locked up "innocent till proven guilty" be damned
• America has a homeless epidemic unseen in any other developed nation
• American public education is already a joke, and about to get far worse or non-existent

And here's a real doozy for you:

Americans have been living under a constant state of far right extremist terrorism since the Abortion Clinic Bombings and Oklahoma City Bombing

And the amount of terrorism keeps getting more frequent as more and more terrorists resort to mass shootings because it's cheap and easy

And those far right terrorists be they Muslim or Christian all take the same sort of selfies with holy books, flags and assault rifles

Honestly, America is already a failed state, is not on par with any actual first world nation and it's people have been victimized and terrorized by the far right for decades while their government only cares about locking as many people up as possible, and getting as much lobbyist cash as they can while their working class constituents fall to poverty and apathy


I'm sorry I must have missed the massive church bombing campaigns that must have occurred in America totally covertly, don't compare apples and oranges with me
 
tell the truth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
ourmindfullife.comView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Not. One. Dollar, because Americans are a bunch of lying cowards, murders and rapists and will gladly let hundreds of thousands of people suffer in misery and poverty because we despise the leadership WE KNOWINGLY AND WILLINGLY HANDED THEIR COUNTRY OVER TO


They were suffering in misery and poverty before.  Misery and poverty isn't why we went in.  We went in to get terrorists, and now the terrorists and the Taliban are killing each other for us.

Mission.  F*cking.  Accomplished.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The Exit Stencilist: Not. One. Dollar, because Americans are a bunch of lying cowards, murders and rapists and will gladly let hundreds of thousands of people suffer in misery and poverty because we despise the leadership WE KNOWINGLY AND WILLINGLY HANDED THEIR COUNTRY OVER TO

I knew this farkie was useful, but now it's even more so.

[Fark user image image 658x152]


And they get supported by someone already seen to be a ChiCom supporter. Lots of Rubles and Yuan getting tossed to the trolls I guess.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"The Italian emergency hospital in Kabul said at least 27 wounded civilians, including five children, were brought there from the site of the bomb blast."

They have a whole hospital just for Italian emergencies?
 
Denjiro
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Beast of War: RPG - Kaboom - Tank
Youtube G9h0hQMwiws
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "The Italian emergency hospital in Kabul said at least 27 wounded civilians, including five children, were brought there from the site of the bomb blast."

They have a whole hospital just for Italian emergencies?


They have an entire morgue for those who have pasta way.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The Exit Stencilist: Not. One. Dollar, because Americans are a bunch of lying cowards, murders and rapists and will gladly let hundreds of thousands of people suffer in misery and poverty because we despise the leadership WE KNOWINGLY AND WILLINGLY HANDED THEIR COUNTRY OVER TO

I knew this farkie was useful, but now it's even more so.

[Fark user image image 658x152]


Yup you got it! Pro Russia all the way

I don't know what it's like in your head, but you are a real deranged little person

I suppose you feel so superior casting about your idiotic judgments

But rest assured I am both revolted by you and feel utter pity for you, you are indeed a sad little sack

And if you think what we did in Afghanistan and how we abandoned those people is a good thing, and that I'm pro Russia for being disgusted by yet another act of American betrayal and indifference - you are the most vile sort of "person" imaginable

So think if me what you will, because your insipid little opinions are clearly not worth a damn
 
philodough
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Afghanistan: the Anne Heche of nations.


Okay two things:
1) that seems kinda mean
2) I have a headache and now it's much worse after I burst out laughing.

And now I'm bad too. 

Goddammit.
F**king Taliban/Isis.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: watching the trump puddle dry: vudukungfu: Morons

That's our future if we stay on our current path

Future? Where you been?This has been our reality for decades now. Americans are just in denial

So get let's set some things straight:
• America is the only developed nation with no health care
• America is the only nation with a cash bail system meant to keep innocent people locked up "innocent till proven guilty" be damned
• America has a homeless epidemic unseen in any other developed nation
• American public education is already a joke, and about to get far worse or non-existent

And here's a real doozy for you:

Americans have been living under a constant state of far right extremist terrorism since the Abortion Clinic Bombings and Oklahoma City Bombing

And the amount of terrorism keeps getting more frequent as more and more terrorists resort to mass shootings because it's cheap and easy

And those far right terrorists be they Muslim or Christian all take the same sort of selfies with holy books, flags and assault rifles

Honestly, America is already a failed state, is not on par with any actual first world nation and it's people have been victimized and terrorized by the far right for decades while their government only cares about locking as many people up as possible, and getting as much lobbyist cash as they can while their working class constituents fall to poverty and apathy


Some people have this alternative version of American exceptionalism where they think life here is uniquely awful compared to the rest of the world. It's just as stupid as the other version of American exceptionalism, and for the exact same reasons.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The Exit Stencilist: Not. One. Dollar, because Americans are a bunch of lying cowards, murders and rapists and will gladly let hundreds of thousands of people suffer in misery and poverty because we despise the leadership WE KNOWINGLY AND WILLINGLY HANDED THEIR COUNTRY OVER TO

I knew this farkie was useful, but now it's even more so.

[Fark user image image 658x152]

Yup you got it! Pro Russia all the way

I don't know what it's like in your head, but you are a real deranged little person

I suppose you feel so superior casting about your idiotic judgments

But rest assured I am both revolted by you and feel utter pity for you, you are indeed a sad little sack

And if you think what we did in Afghanistan and how we abandoned those people is a good thing, and that I'm pro Russia for being disgusted by yet another act of American betrayal and indifference - you are the most vile sort of "person" imaginable

So think if me what you will, because your insipid little opinions are clearly not worth a damn


Self righteous and contrarian, you should be a playwright
 
