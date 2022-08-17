 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Pastor calls his congregation a bunch of cheap mofos for not buying him an expensive watch as expressly stated in Movado 3:2   (nbcnews.com) divider line
35
    More: Facepalm, Christian terms, LVMH, Louis Vuitton, worth y'all Louis Vuitton, Missouri, Pastor, Kansas, English Congregation  
•       •       •

598 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2022 at 7:40 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kb7rky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Assholes gonna ass.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Would Jesus Wear a Rolex?
Youtube 76ohvqwsNkk
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Grifting doesn't work so much when the people you scam don't have any money, eh asshole... er, pastor?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He funderburked that up didn't he
 
El_Dan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Funderburke

Apropos of nothing, if I ever become a megachurch pastor, I'm using Funderderp as an alias.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A Movado isn't an expensive watch.  Or a nice one for that matter.  Even Seiko has more credibility.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The priest that baptized my son had a Picasso etching. I didn't tip him but my dad did. He was doing pretty good for a military Chaplin.
 
octopossum
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tax the churches
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Grifters like that should immediately go to hell. If the congregation accepts him back after his "apology" then fark them too.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Buy your own f*cking watch, asshole.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Stop going to church.  Organized religion is nonsense.  Spirituality can be found anywhere...even with Christ, Allah, etc
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Domo arigato

Thanks for the Movado
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Buy your own f*cking watch, asshole.


This.

Stop treating your congregation as your own personal ATM
 
Bslim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
newsone.comView Full Size


Now there's a guy that oozes trustworthiness.
 
Bslim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Though there is context behind the content of the clip.."

And that's automatically NOT an apology.
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't attend church. But from what I've learned, this sounds like any other Sunday in any church.
 
bmif [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh lord won't you buy me a Mercedes Benz
My friends all have Bentleys and you must make amends
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How nice a watch. Did he at least have good taste
 
noitsnot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"poor, broke busted and disgusted"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Amateur.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gubbo: How nice a watch. Did he at least have good taste


It was a Movado, so no.  It's a poor person's idea of a wealthy person's watch.  They had precisely ONE important design in their history, the blank dialed "museum watch" with a single dot at the 12 o'clock position.  They've been beating that design to death ever since.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bart Sells His Soul - The Simpsons
Youtube bBopoVW3auI
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And Jesus then spake, saying, "Unto the poor must ye give the gleanings of the fields, for their toils are hard. Unto those with riches, must ye give earthly pleasures, such as Mercedes Benz and Hublot watches."

Republican Jesus, Book of Grifts, 3:28
 
Herbie555
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: A Movado isn't an expensive watch.  Or a nice one for that matter.  Even Seiko has more credibility.


This. It's a trash entry level "prestige" brand (heaviest air quotes possible).

I'm a watch fiend (and I have a very gaudy Movado in my collection - a HS graduation gift, hence I still have it), but I've never looked twice at another Movado in the wild.  A dude with an old workhorse Hamilton or even most base-model Seiko5s will at least get a nod of respect from me.  There are watches where I'd actually try to start a conversation with the owner, and some cost a lot, but many are cheaper than any Movado, but at least they aren't garbage.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Stop going to church.  Organized religion is nonsense.  Spirituality can be found anywhere...even with Christ, Allah, etc


But without the church constantly commanding its flock they'll realize that even spirituality is bunk.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
All christians are the same. trump has shown everyone their true colors.
 
Frenchtoast Mafia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Uh, based on the pic of the "church", which looks more like a tire center with a tenement attached, I'd say that even asking for a Casio Baby-G would be overreaching.
 
Out of the blue
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Jackleg preacher gonna jackleg.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

derpes_simplex: A Movado isn't an expensive watch.  Or a nice one for that matter.  Even Seiko has more credibility.


Have you met the Grand Seiko line.

Or even any Seiko. The way you implied Seiko as low rent is almost insulting lol
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wouldn't it be nice if there were caps on compensation for jobs in a non-profit?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe he should try Philadelphia. I hear watches there are worth $5
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.