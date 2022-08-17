 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Bank Error In Your Favor? GO TO JAIL. GO DIRECTLY TO JAIL. DO NOT PASS GO. DO NOT COLLECT $31,000   (abc7.com)
56
56 Comments
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not like he scammed the 71 year old man out of his money, the bank farked it up.  The bank should pay restitution.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When does the bank go to jail for a bank error in their favor?
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This guy's actions do not meet the standards for fraud. There was no conversion, the bank gave him the money. He was within his rights to spend it on whatever he wanted. The bank should have been the party held responsible not this dude. If somebody gives you $30,000, it's yours. It doesn't matter if it was supposed to go to someone else. The liability for the error falls squarely on the bank. This guy should have taken it to a jury trial. The prosecutors way overstepped with this one.
 
FrabjousDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

giantmeteor: This guy's actions do not meet the standards for fraud. There was no conversion, the bank gave him the money. He was within his rights to spend it on whatever he wanted. The bank should have been the party held responsible not this dude. If somebody gives you $30,000, it's yours. It doesn't matter if it was supposed to go to someone else. The liability for the error falls squarely on the bank. This guy should have taken it to a jury trial. The prosecutors way overstepped with this one.


You think none of that small print that you agree to when you open a bank account doesn't cover accidental deposits into your account?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

giantmeteor: This guy's actions do not meet the standards for fraud. There was no conversion, the bank gave him the money. He was within his rights to spend it on whatever he wanted. The bank should have been the party held responsible not this dude. If somebody gives you $30,000, it's yours. It doesn't matter if it was supposed to go to someone else. The liability for the error falls squarely on the bank. This guy should have taken it to a jury trial. The prosecutors way overstepped with this one.


When you open an account you agree to many terms and waive your Finders-V-Keepers rights.

Contract out front should have told you.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Mr. Fields stated that he would go to the bank and talk with Mrs. Bryant and try to settle this situation without going to jail."

So I guess that didn't work out.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: "Mr. Fields stated that he would go to the bank and talk with Mrs. Bryant and try to settle this situation without going to jail."

So I guess that didn't work out.


I'm guessing he spent so much he didn't have enough money to pay back what he owes.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of messed up Bimmer did that guy get for a few grand? lol

But honestly... I can understand... You're stupid, you see "free" money, you do stupid sh*t.

As long as the old guy got all his money, we're all good.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: It's not like he scammed the 71 year old man out of his money, the bank farked it up.  The bank should pay restitution.


In my non-lawyer opinion...

There are two problems here. The bank should have made the old man whole immediately and then pursued recovering the money from the guy who cashed the check.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: aleister_greynight: It's not like he scammed the 71 year old man out of his money, the bank farked it up.  The bank should pay restitution.

In my non-lawyer opinion...

There are two problems here. The bank should have made the old man whole immediately and then pursued recovering the money from the guy who cashed the check.


I'm trying to figure out how that is not 100% insured. I would sue the sh*t out of a bank that tried to tell me... "Well, we gave the wrong guy your money and he only gave us $8 back. We cool, right?"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm trying to figure out how that is not 100% insured. I would sue the sh*t out of a bank that tried to tell me... "Well, we gave the wrong guy your money and he only gave us $8 back. We cool, right?"


Exactly

Me: Well mister banker man, it would appear you mishandled my property. Now we can settle this for the full amount or I can hire a lawyer and take a little drive over to the local tv station on my way home from his office.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: This guy's actions do not meet the standards for fraud. There was no conversion, the bank gave him the money. He was within his rights to spend it on whatever he wanted. The bank should have been the party held responsible not this dude. If somebody gives you $30,000, it's yours. It doesn't matter if it was supposed to go to someone else. The liability for the error falls squarely on the bank. This guy should have taken it to a jury trial. The prosecutors way overstepped with this one.


Picture yourself standing in front of a judge making that argument. It'd make a hilarious YouTube video titled "Judge tells defendant to sit down and shut up".
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tricked down economics will not be tolerated. You drought me?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

potierrh: When does the bank go to jail for a bank error in their favor?


Wasn't jail, but I remember a Florida couple getting a judgement against some major national bank for "foreclosing" on their home that had never had a note at that bank and was paid off. When the bank dragged their feet on paying the judgement they grabbed a sheriff's deputy, went to the local branch, and started seizing property.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was about to go off about questioning the aberration with the bank, then I saw he's 18. I was short sighted at that age too and going to an expensive university. I probably would have done the same thing.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: This guy's actions do not meet the standards for fraud. There was no conversion, the bank gave him the money. He was within his rights to spend it on whatever he wanted. The bank should have been the party held responsible not this dude. If somebody gives you $30,000, it's yours. It doesn't matter if it was supposed to go to someone else. The liability for the error falls squarely on the bank. This guy should have taken it to a jury trial. The prosecutors way overstepped with this one.


For the life of me, I can't tell if you're being serious.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: aleister_greynight: It's not like he scammed the 71 year old man out of his money, the bank farked it up.  The bank should pay restitution.

In my non-lawyer opinion...

There are two problems here. The bank should have made the old man whole immediately and then pursued recovering the money from the guy who cashed the check.


I didn't even realize the bank didn't do that. Had to re-skim the article. Either way, the guy spending the money knew it wasn't his to spend.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woooow.  Weird. I thought this was a repeat.

A few years ago there was another Georgia teen given a 10-year sentence for buying a car from a $30,000 bank error. It's just so oddly specific.

https://www.nbcnews.com/business/personal-finance/bank-error-your-favor-can-you-keep-cash-n735316
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way back, my bank deposited someone else's $1,300 check into my account by mistake, and the first thing I did was get in touch with them to correct it.  I was in pretty bad financial shape, but I wasn't going to play with fire.  Besides, for all I knew, the person who had deposited the money might've been worse off than me.
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: What kind of messed up Bimmer did that guy get for a few grand? lol

But honestly... I can understand... You're stupid, you see "free" money, you do stupid sh*t.

As long as the old guy got all his money, we're all good.


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
GoldDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did this happen in Mayberry?  In 1950?
I can't deposit anything by name, it's all by account number.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MY MISTAKE.  Same guy.  Wheels of justice turn mighty slowly.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I was about to go off about questioning the aberration with the bank, then I saw he's 18. I was short sighted at that age too and going to an expensive university. I probably would have done the same thing.


Same here. I'm sure I would've screwed up the same way but later totally regretted it when caught...and it would have been a 'real' regret, not just play acting. Seems like this guy was hoping for lienency (sp?) but instead got royally screwed.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: This guy's actions do not meet the standards for fraud. There was no conversion, the bank gave him the money. He was within his rights to spend it on whatever he wanted. The bank should have been the party held responsible not this dude. If somebody gives you $30,000, it's yours. It doesn't matter if it was supposed to go to someone else. The liability for the error falls squarely on the bank. This guy should have taken it to a jury trial. The prosecutors way overstepped with this one.


Nope. Just because someone hands you something, that does not make it yours. Ownership and possession are two different things.

And the guy's actions clearly show that he knew it wasn't his money as he was trying to spend it as fast as possible.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really feel like this shouldn't be a prosecutable offense. They gave him that money. It was in error, but they did it. If I mistakenly give someone a stack of bills and they spend it, I'd be hard-pressed to try to get it back.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: SpectroBoy: aleister_greynight: It's not like he scammed the 71 year old man out of his money, the bank farked it up.  The bank should pay restitution.

In my non-lawyer opinion...

There are two problems here. The bank should have made the old man whole immediately and then pursued recovering the money from the guy who cashed the check.

I didn't even realize the bank didn't do that. Had to re-skim the article. Either way, the guy spending the money knew it wasn't his to spend.


Should have known. He's 18, I suspect he's more of a dumbass than criminally intent. Bank needs to cover the old man's money, it's their fault the money went where it is, the bank's insurance pays for the missing funds (does FDIC cover that?), and the kid does some community service as a "don't be a dumbass" reminder for spending money that wasn't his (assuming he can't pay it back, don't screw up the next ten years of his life on a loan or something).

Ten years probation is pretty harsh for a crime where the victim was at most a multi-billion dollar company. $30K is a rounding error to them.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: I really feel like this shouldn't be a prosecutable offense. They gave him that money. It was in error, but they did it. If I mistakenly give someone a stack of bills and they spend it, I'd be hard-pressed to try to get it back.


But old, white men were getting hurt, so...
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: "Mr. Fields stated that he would go to the bank and talk with Mrs. Bryant and try to settle this situation without going to jail."

So I guess that didn't work out.


This isn't Mayberry, there are rules.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: It's not like he scammed the 71 year old man out  of his money, the bank farked it up.  The bank should pay restitution.


Agreed while he should not have spent the money it was the bank that screwed up.  It is beyond high time that banks begin to suffer consequences for their screw ups.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities said Fields spent the money at a car dealership, various stores and a fast-food restaurant.

Which makes me glad that my parents aren't related.

My first thought was "If that happened to me, could I launder that cash before the bank notices it missing?"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

palelizard: Russ1642: SpectroBoy: aleister_greynight: It's not like he scammed the 71 year old man out of his money, the bank farked it up.  The bank should pay restitution.

In my non-lawyer opinion...

There are two problems here. The bank should have made the old man whole immediately and then pursued recovering the money from the guy who cashed the check.

I didn't even realize the bank didn't do that. Had to re-skim the article. Either way, the guy spending the money knew it wasn't his to spend.

Should have known. He's 18, I suspect he's more of a dumbass than criminally intent. Bank needs to cover the old man's money, it's their fault the money went where it is, the bank's insurance pays for the missing funds (does FDIC cover that?), and the kid does some community service as a "don't be a dumbass" reminder for spending money that wasn't his (assuming he can't pay it back, don't screw up the next ten years of his life on a loan or something).

Ten years probation is pretty harsh for a crime where the victim was at most a multi-billion dollar company. $30K is a rounding error to them.


Stealing from rich people has always been a more serious crime than stealing from poor people. Steal $1000 from a casino and they bury you in the desert.
 
hybrid.divide
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Guy shouldn't go to jail for this, shouldn't have any convictions on his record.
It's certainly NOT theft at any rate.

Bank made an error, and I can absolutely see the guy getting a civil judgment against him saying he owes the bank that money.  But jail? Convictions? That's too much for this.

And they should have reimbursed the old man immediately.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

austerity101: I really feel like this shouldn't be a prosecutable offense. They gave him that money. It was in error, but they did it. If I mistakenly give someone a stack of bills and they spend it, I'd be hard-pressed to try to get it back.


Yeah, well, right or wrong (and definitely unfair) don't ever do it. Same with tax returns. Seems like an evergreen story about someone stupidly thinking they won the lottery over a clerical error and not quite realizing that humans have been bashing skulls in for less for several millennia. Jail time is a relative mercy.
 
RminusQ
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Woooow.  Weird. I thought this was a repeat.

A few years ago there was another Georgia teen given a 10-year sentence for buying a car from a $30,000 bank error. It's just so oddly specific.

https://www.nbcnews.com/business/personal-finance/bank-error-your-favor-can-you-keep-cash-n735316


It is a repeat. Here's an article from March 2015 about the guy getting convicted. I was confused, because the article from this link said it happened in March 2014, but kept referring to "Steven Fields, 18", and obviously he's not 18 now.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I was about to go off about questioning the aberration with the bank, then I saw he's 18. I was short sighted at that age too and going to an expensive university. I probably would have done the same thing.


Spent the money on a BMW??

Unsettling how dumb AND dishonest most of you were at 18.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RminusQ: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Woooow.  Weird. I thought this was a repeat.

A few years ago there was another Georgia teen given a 10-year sentence for buying a car from a $30,000 bank error. It's just so oddly specific.

https://www.nbcnews.com/business/personal-finance/bank-error-your-favor-can-you-keep-cash-n735316

It is a repeat. Here's an article from March 2015 about the guy getting convicted. I was confused, because the article from this link said it happened in March 2014, but kept referring to "Steven Fields, 18", and obviously he's not 18 now.


Yeah.

Plus it doesn't help that it's thunderstorming here and it's making me feel woozy. I thought I was going crazier than usual for a moment, haha.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hybrid.divide: Bank made an error, and I can absolutely see the guy getting a civil judgment against him saying he owes the bank that money.  But jail? Convictions? That's too much for this.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

They give you money?  Jail.  You spend the money they gave you?  Jail.  Try to "settle this situation without going to jail"?  Believe it or not, straight to jail.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Ragin' Asian: I was about to go off about questioning the aberration with the bank, then I saw he's 18. I was short sighted at that age too and going to an expensive university. I probably would have done the same thing.

Same here. I'm sure I would've screwed up the same way but later totally regretted it when caught...and it would have been a 'real' regret, not just play acting. Seems like this guy was hoping for lienency (sp?) but instead got royally screwed.


How did he get "royally screwed"?
 
starsrift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looks like he ran afoul of the Golden Rule.

You got the gold, you make the rules.
 
Alaskan Yoda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FrabjousDay: giantmeteor: This guy's actions do not meet the standards for fraud. There was no conversion, the bank gave him the money. He was within his rights to spend it on whatever he wanted. The bank should have been the party held responsible not this dude. If somebody gives you $30,000, it's yours. It doesn't matter if it was supposed to go to someone else. The liability for the error falls squarely on the bank. This guy should have taken it to a jury trial. The prosecutors way overstepped with this one.

You think none of that small print that you agree to when you open a bank account doesn't cover accidental deposits into your account?


This.
Also was the money his in the first place? No?

Theft is theft is theft.
 
Alaskan Yoda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I was about to go off about questioning the aberration with the bank, then I saw he's 18. I was short sighted at that age too and going to an expensive university. I probably would have done the same thing.


But there is this
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: It's not like he scammed the 71 year old man out of his money, the bank farked it up.  The bank should pay restitution.


I noticed that he was being ordered to pay restitution to the old man, and I was going to say something similar, although I think it should go like this- Bank pays the old man, and then this guy owes restitution to the bank.  I get that the bank screwed up, but you don't have to be a brain surgeon to know that you don't get to keep that money.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: RolandTGunner: "Mr. Fields stated that he would go to the bank and talk with Mrs. Bryant and try to settle this situation without going to jail."

So I guess that didn't work out.

I'm guessing he spent so much he didn't have enough money to pay back what he owes.


Yep.  He probably tried to 'settle' for 20k or something and the other person would've laughed and said no i want all of it...

Protip: don't spend money that you know isn't yours like a raging lunatic.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: MelGoesOnTour: Ragin' Asian: I was about to go off about questioning the aberration with the bank, then I saw he's 18. I was short sighted at that age too and going to an expensive university. I probably would have done the same thing.

Same here. I'm sure I would've screwed up the same way but later totally regretted it when caught...and it would have been a 'real' regret, not just play acting. Seems like this guy was hoping for lienency (sp?) but instead got royally screwed.

How did he get "royally screwed"?


I understand that probation isn't the worst thing in the world. However, this suggests he'll have a record at least until those ten years expire upon which time the situation might be expunged. Until then, man!, sounds to me like his near-future life will have fewer opportunities. I mean, I can see a situation wherein the judge did the same thing but kept it sealed; the guy would be in a similar boat but the info would not be easily available unless, of course, he FAFO down the line again.
I got in trouble for some BS when I was about 19. I got fined but the judge was cool about it in that he basically said, "Be cool from now on but if you're NOT cool it'll be in the public record" and kept it sealed.
Lucky for me, I learned my lesson right then and there.

Of course, this guy did something not smart but, to me, it seems he knew he did wrong.
Maybe I'm giving too much benefit....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But if the bank accidentally takes $31,000 from your account, you might get it back this year.  You might have to go to court.  If you go to court you might get it back next year. You might not.

Kinda like how an IRS electronic refund takes 4 weeks, but a payment takes .4 seconds
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He is probably one of those morans who thinks that it something does not have a price tag that it is free, and then rips off the price tags before taking his items up to the counter.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: aleister_greynight: It's not like he scammed the 71 year old man out  of his money, the bank farked it up.  The bank should pay restitution.

Agreed while he should not have spent the money it was the bank that screwed up.  It is beyond high time that banks begin to suffer consequences for their screw ups.


Compare the number of congresscritters you own vs the number banks own. See how likely that is.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: RolandTGunner: "Mr. Fields stated that he would go to the bank and talk with Mrs. Bryant and try to settle this situation without going to jail."

So I guess that didn't work out.

This isn't Mayberry, there are rules.


No doubt, but there are also plenty of examples of this kind of thing getting straightened out without anyone going to jail (genuine error cases I mean.)  Which kinda indicates to me there's a touch more going on somewhere, or the money's all gone and there's no repaying it, or maybe both
 
wesmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Funny how that works. A bank error wiped out my account and caused my bills and rent to be late. After 3 weeks of constantly bugging them they finally fixed it but they didn't do anything for my late fees or losing my deposit on my utilities.
 
palelizard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Russ1642: palelizard: Russ1642: SpectroBoy: aleister_greynight: It's not like he scammed the 71 year old man out of his money, the bank farked it up.  The bank should pay restitution.

In my non-lawyer opinion...

There are two problems here. The bank should have made the old man whole immediately and then pursued recovering the money from the guy who cashed the check.

I didn't even realize the bank didn't do that. Had to re-skim the article. Either way, the guy spending the money knew it wasn't his to spend.

Should have known. He's 18, I suspect he's more of a dumbass than criminally intent. Bank needs to cover the old man's money, it's their fault the money went where it is, the bank's insurance pays for the missing funds (does FDIC cover that?), and the kid does some community service as a "don't be a dumbass" reminder for spending money that wasn't his (assuming he can't pay it back, don't screw up the next ten years of his life on a loan or something).

Ten years probation is pretty harsh for a crime where the victim was at most a multi-billion dollar company. $30K is a rounding error to them.

Stealing from rich people has always been a more serious crime than stealing from poor people. Steal $1000 from a casino and they bury you in the desert.


How much for Lake Mead?
 
