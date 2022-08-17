 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Atlas flapped   (kiro7.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, Insect, world's largest-known moth, sighting of the atlas moth, University of Washington professor, WSDA entomologists, State agriculture officials, atlas moth, technical information  
•       •       •

1282 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 17 Aug 2022 at 4:25 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
xxmedium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they checked Paris?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The Yattering
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Damn that guys got small hands

I believe everything he ever said
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Gee-whiz!"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I got this

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
severedtoe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i read that as "Atlas Fapped"
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At first I read the headline as "Atlas fapped"
 
Mukster
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I can fap to that!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
Owls are terrified of these things.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's not a moth. That's a uterus trying to flutter its way to Canada, lured by the glowing light of their healthcare system.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
These guys emerge from the cocoon without a month.  They then mate and spend a week slowly starving to death.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did anyone else think of this:
thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size

The Atlas bone is in red.

Been watching Bones lately.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x478]Owls are terrified of these things.


*eyes narrow* *fist shakes*
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I got this

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 240x177] [View Full Size image _x_]


Saw that in the movies when I was young. Thought it was one of the weirder bits in a very strange movie. Don't know if I can watch it again. I am no longer young.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Damn that huge thing just hanging out on the wall like those pancake creatures that flapped around and latched onto Spock's neck and made him go nuts until Kirk figured out UV light kills them so the Enterprise gave everyone on the planet skin cancer.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Reminded me of this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: SpectroBoy: I got this

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 240x177] [View Full Size image _x_]

Saw that in the movies when I was young. Thought it was one of the weirder bits in a very strange movie. Don't know if I can watch it again. I am no longer young.


Same here. My brother and I could watch multiple monster movies over a given weekend.

Now I don't know how we did it. I can watch a little of one for nostalgia, but yikes.
 
Blathering Idjut [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
quadcinema.comView Full Size


Is that right, Maria, that - that you were complaining about these "meuths"?
Maria Gambrelli : Yes, I did complain about moths.
Clouseau : Oh, you mean "meuths"!
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This would be a more interesting photoshop contest than some recent ones.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Reminded me of this:[Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We found one! Let's kill it and send it to the USDA.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Since I was looking for a Mothra meme.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Denjiro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: baronbloodbath: Reminded me of this:[Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 850x478]


My profile pic most places, featuring my MSPaint skills.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.