(Some Guy)   Suspected Russian 'spy ship' spotted loitering off coast of Ireland after 'going off track'. Authorities believe it's looking for 'unknown' partner to have secret ship to ship romance   (corkbeo.ie)
    Russian Navy, Russian naval ship, Akademik Pashin, Russian fleet, support ship, West Cork fishermen, Russia's giant Northern Fleet  
583 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2022 at 5:05 PM



32 Comments
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a long way from Montana.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: That's a long way from Montana.


Give me a ping Vasilli, one ping only please.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is what happens when you ask the Irish for directions.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how long the Russian navy would last in real combat.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is a lighthouse, mate. Your call."
 
aRegularJoe_aRegularJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Navigator's attempt to defect?
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: That's a long way from Montana.


But it's not that far from Tipperary.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a Grindr for ships?
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I wonder how long the Russian navy would last in real combat.


Probably longer than the Bismarck lasted after sinking the HMS Hood.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Goddammit, Kamarov, we were shupposhed to head for Shcotland."
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
^not any longer, that is...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I wonder how long the Russian navy would last in real combat.


I mean....they're losing ships to a country without a navy sooooooo.....
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ireland knows how to handle this- they have a Ukrainian tractor dealer on speed dial.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ship romance?  Is that like a ship 'ship? 
Russian story seems legit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fanfiction has gotten out of hand.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they looking to fark with the undersea fiber again?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I wonder how long the Russian navy would last in real combat.


Long enough to say "Bozhe" but odds are against them finishing the "moi."
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it have a wide stance?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Is there a Grindr for ships?


MerryTime?
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would surmise it could be they want to drag undersea cables or be cover for a mission to tap them. Certainly they are not there to refuel diesel-electric subs. Is there maybe a sub of some sort attached below their hull, like a remora?

If the crew had mutinied,  we'd have heard something by now, and other Russian ships would be swarming to intercept and board/escort it back.
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Is there a Grindr for ships?


Club Bottom, but everyone there is shallow
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I never thought I'd get to use this link for Fark, but here we are...

SHIPPING - Terrible Writing Advice
Youtube uHT1MXiQ1wA
 
anfrind
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I wonder how long the Russian navy would last in real combat.


They can't even last against Irish fishing boats.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Summoner101: wage0048: Is there a Grindr for ships?

MerryTime?


Winner, winner...Chicken-dinner!

/close thread
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Send out the fishermen. Russian boats are afraid of fishermen.
 
0z79
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wage0048: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I wonder how long the Russian navy would last in real combat.

Probably longer than the Bismarck lasted after sinking the HMS Hood.


Didn't the crew end up scuttling that ship? Nothing could crack its hull, but the noise drove them to the point that they just sank it themselves and surrendered?
 
Now I Is!
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
mainsail
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Can't anchor...fishermen will get me..."Can't anchor...fishermen will get me..."Can't anchor...fishermen will get me..."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I wonder how long the Russian navy would last in real combat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

0z79: wage0048: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I wonder how long the Russian navy would last in real combat.

Probably longer than the Bismarck lasted after sinking the HMS Hood.

Didn't the crew end up scuttling that ship? Nothing could crack its hull, but the noise drove them to the point that they just sank it themselves and surrendered?


They did a lousy job of surrendering, most of the crew was lost.

But yes, the Bismarck was a complete loss, and the crew did scuttle what was left of the ship.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Louis Mountbatten unavailable for comment.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
