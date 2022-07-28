 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Arab woman to sue the Economist for being called fat. But hey at least she can drive   (bbc.com) divider line
    The Economist, Arab women, United States, Arab, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Iraq, Iraqi actress  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An SUV maybe.
 
Karmik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe truth is a defense in this case.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is ample time to consider a defense of dat ass.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha her name looks like penas
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't get to say there's nothing wrong with being fat and then get mad when someone states the fact that we are fat.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's fat.

But she may very well have a valid complaint about the article (not having read it myself).  Ethnophobic hit piece about how Arab women are all fat?  Yeah, that's a shiat article that deserves a cockpunch.  That seems to be her gripe, and I'm right behind her on it.

You just can't see me.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kuroshin: She's fat.

But she may very well have a valid complaint about the article (not having read it myself).  Ethnophobic hit piece about how Arab women are all fat?  Yeah, that's a shiat article that deserves a cockpunch.  That seems to be her gripe, and I'm right behind her on it.

You just can't see me.


Yes I can, you have some toilet paper stuck on your neck
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karmik: I believe truth is a defense in this case.


Yes, what a whale.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: Kuroshin: She's fat.

But she may very well have a valid complaint about the article (not having read it myself).  Ethnophobic hit piece about how Arab women are all fat?  Yeah, that's a shiat article that deserves a cockpunch.  That seems to be her gripe, and I'm right behind her on it.

You just can't see me.

Yes I can, you have some toilet paper stuck on your neck


*surreptitiously removes paper*

*wink*

*fingerguns*
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KB202: We don't get to say there's nothing wrong with being fat and then get mad when someone states the fact that we are fat.


Arabs getting bent out of shape from Americans calling someone fat is the sort of silly hypocrisy that makes the world go 'round. I only mean, one of these peoples doesn't hold meet-ups where they showcase what other fattening high-calorie delicacies they can deep-fry. Nevermind that beauty is appreciated differently by culture.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would describe her as being 'majestically chubby'. It's neither an insult or an accolade just an observamce
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: I would describe her as being 'majestically chubby'. It's neither an insult or an accolade just an observamce


Majestically Chubby, I should mumble some Rush songs.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kuroshin: She's fat.

But she may very well have a valid complaint about the article (not having read it myself).  Ethnophobic hit piece about how Arab women are all fat?  Yeah, that's a shiat article that deserves a cockpunch.  That seems to be her gripe, and I'm right behind her on it.

You just can't see me.


https://www.economist.com/middle-east-and-africa/2022/07/28/why-women-are-fatter-than-men-in-the-arab-world

I just thought that they went overboard with descriptors specifically about this lady.
But using her picture at the top of the article without context is akin to just having a dictionary
entry for fat, and have her picture above it.

"I can turn crises into gains."

/they'll probably make it worse by stating that she has a cute face.
//pay the big girl.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The proof is in the pudding she ate.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found this interesting. It's an ad for Spanish beaches and they used peoples pictures without permission. They also photo shopped those pictures, including getting rid of one woman's artificial leg. So I guess everybody's body is ready for a Spanish beaches except for those with a prosthesis. Nice.

https://www.bbc.com/news/newsbeat-62406504
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we meant "phat", damn spellcheck
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, she'd look fifteen pounds lighter with better undergarments and a dress that was fitted correctly and maybe in a better color than frozen liver pate. Mainly I'd be angry that anyone let that awful photo see the light of day.
 
Milk D
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: Arabs getting bent out of shape from Americans calling someone fat


The Economist is a British publication, though.
 
someonelse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
[Jordan Peterson triggering intensifies]
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: Kuroshin: She's fat.

But she may very well have a valid complaint about the article (not having read it myself).  Ethnophobic hit piece about how Arab women are all fat?  Yeah, that's a shiat article that deserves a cockpunch.  That seems to be her gripe, and I'm right behind her on it.

You just can't see me.

https://www.economist.com/middle-east-and-africa/2022/07/28/why-women-are-fatter-than-men-in-the-arab-world

I just thought that they went overboard with descriptors specifically about this lady.
But using her picture at the top of the article without context is akin to just having a dictionary
entry for fat, and have her picture above it.

"I can turn crises into gains."

/they'll probably make it worse by stating that she has a cute face.
//pay the big girl.


I see what you mean after clicking that link (couldn't read the article, but yeah, it's exactly like you said).

Guess it'll all come down to libel laws in the UK.  Obviously, if she were suing a US publication, she'd lose, but I know their laws are different.  That headline and layout definitely screamed, "HEY!  COME LOOK AT THIS FAT ARAB CHICK!  STICK AROUND TO FIND OUT WHY THAT'S HOW THEY BE!"

I'm left wondering why this would be an article in the Economist, instead of, say, the Daily Mail.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Another reason, the article states, may be that "curves" are viewed by some men as more attractive.

In other words, STFU lady, they gave you a compliment.

Knew this Iranian handyman once.  His wife was well over 500lbs and they had, like, fifty kids.  So yeah... that's a thing over there.  Enjoy it.
 
starsrift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

someonelse: [Jordan Peterson triggering intensifies]


Peterson is someone who basically should only exist in in intensely over-acted Command & Conquer cutscenes. EG:
Jordan Peterson Talks About Liquid Tiberium Injuries (C&C TW)
Youtube nPmx9wpnLTo
 
Cormee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She'll be getting the fark BMI experts in as expert witnesses.

"Your honour, Amelia Earhart was a size 12"
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wxboy: Karmik: I believe truth is a defense in this case.

Yes, what a whale.


[Fark user image 172x294]


...that I wouldn't throw out of my fishing boat.
 
Cormee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Vkingbanna: wxboy: Karmik: I believe truth is a defense in this case.

Yes, what a whale.


[Fark user image 172x294]

...that I wouldn't throw out of my fishing boat.


Whaling boat?
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'd call her zaftig, but that wouldn't be kosher.

insert fatwa joke here >
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Compared to most of you farkers, shes a rail!
 
adamatari
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Am I the only person in the world who is more struck by how she looks a lot like Björk?
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Milk D: starsrift: Arabs getting bent out of shape from Americans calling someone fat

The Economist is a British publication, though.


Honestly basically all developed nations have fairly high obesity rates. We're the kings though because we deal with the stress of working way too much and having healthcare that could bankrupt us at any time by eating those feelings away. Those delicious, delicious feelings.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: She's fat.

But she may very well have a valid complaint about the article (not having read it myself).  Ethnophobic hit piece about how Arab women are all fat?  Yeah, that's a shiat article that deserves a cockpunch.  That seems to be her gripe, and I'm right behind her on it.

You just can't see me.


From what I could see, the article didn't call her fat...it said that Arab women are typically "fatter" than Arab men.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I remember a case where a woman sued her doctor for saying she was fat. She won - $1 and an apology.  Which basically went, "Calling you fat was unprofessional. You are morbidly obese."
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

adamatari: Am I the only person in the world who is more struck by how she looks a lot like Björk?


Yes I reckon you probably are.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: Kuroshin: She's fat.

But she may very well have a valid complaint about the article (not having read it myself).  Ethnophobic hit piece about how Arab women are all fat?  Yeah, that's a shiat article that deserves a cockpunch.  That seems to be her gripe, and I'm right behind her on it.

You just can't see me.

From what I could see, the article didn't call her fat...it said that Arab women are typically "fatter" than Arab men.


Eh, after glancing at the original article, they did use a picture of her as the headline example, so I can see her point on that matter.

If she had just been some random person, they likely wouldn't have any legal trouble. She's got resources though, so they definitely made an oopsie, lol.
 
