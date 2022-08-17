 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Please put down your umbrella. You have twenty seconds to comply   (local10.com) divider line
22
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When I was at a protest in DTLA in 2020, we were told that umbrellas would be considered "lethal weapons" and the cops had authorization to shoot to kill if we were holding them.

I really don't get the umbrella hate.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"...a military style backpack.."

What the fark.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

youre killing independent george: "...a military style backpack.."

What the fark.


Not sure if things have changed, but there were a bunch of kids when I was in college who'd just get inexpensive rucksack style bags from the surplus store and use that like a backpack.  I think the ROTC recruiting events gave out "go army" bags with molle webbing on them too.

Anyways, regardless, there are a bunch of guys on college campuses what wear pseudo solider stuff for one reason or another.
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
OUr campus has gone into lockdown for car backfires, and rolled up Yoga mats.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Luckily no good guy with a gun was near by.
 
drayno76
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

youre killing independent george: "...a military style backpack.."

What the fark.

FTFV


Fark user imageView Full Size


Paracord and a flag?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

drayno76: youre killing independent george: "...a military style backpack.."

What the fark.
FTFV


[Fark user image image 568x682]

Paracord and a flag?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


Hopefully the bomb squad detonated it just to be sure.
 
fireclown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As a frequent police critic, I wanna say big ups to the Miami-Dade PD for not freaking out and shooting the guy over an umbrella.  This is in many ways a happy story.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: youre killing independent george: "...a military style backpack.."

What the fark.

Not sure if things have changed, but there were a bunch of kids when I was in college who'd just get inexpensive rucksack style bags from the surplus store and use that like a backpack.  I think the ROTC recruiting events gave out "go army" bags with molle webbing on them too.

Anyways, regardless, there are a bunch of guys on college campuses what wear pseudo solider stuff for one reason or another.


But this is definitely not one of them.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Luckily no good guy with a gun was near by.


I know right. Probably would have just said it's an umbrella and all.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Peki: When I was at a protest in DTLA in 2020, we were told that umbrellas would be considered "lethal weapons" and the cops had authorization to shoot to kill if we were holding them.

I really don't get the umbrella hate.


Probably the pointy end. Even though most don't have those anymore, these old policies hang on for so long, people forget about the whole reason it was put into place, so when there's a change, nobody thinks to update things.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

youre killing independent george: "...a military style backpack.."

What the fark.


Meh, it's got the ALICE straps on the outside. If the idiot thought an umbrella was a gun, then they're stupid enough to think that is a "military style" backpack.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"This is a new day. These situations have to be taken seriously," Miami Dade College's Director of Communications Juan Mendieta said.

Situations where... someone has an umbrella?

Christ, we're surrounded by idiots.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm assuming it was a white guy with an umbrella, and that the cops would have shot him otherwise.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What if you have an umbrella in your drink? Do they just tase you?
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

indylaw: "This is a new day. These situations have to be taken seriously," Miami Dade College's Director of Communications Juan Mendieta said.

Situations where... someone has an umbrella?

Christ, we're surrounded by idiots.


You know they'd be raising hell about their 2nd Mendment Rights if the guy was carrying an actual AR15
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Peki: I really don't get the umbrella hate.


They just hate what it represents.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The suspect was seen waddling away from the college.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If cops can detain you and search you because someone said you have something that looks like it might be a gun then you don't actually have the right to a gun.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fredbox: drayno76: youre killing independent george: "...a military style backpack.."

What the fark.
FTFV


[Fark user image image 568x682]

Paracord and a flag?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Hopefully the bomb squad detonated it just to be sure.


Johnny MacGyver could make a lot with an umbrella, a backpack, paracord, and a flag: a hat, a pterodactyl, a broach, a scary spider, or even take down a 3rd world government
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Umbrella, ella, ella, ay, ay, ay, bang
 
