Fark NotNewsletter: August fearmongerama
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-08-17 2:03:56 PM, edited 2022-08-17 2:06:12 PM (17 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
This week's news cycle has gone full bore fearmongering - the old fashioned kind I mean, before 2016. Nuclear war, drought, polio, shark attacks, and bears, oh my. It feels like I've warped back to the summer of 2001 somehow. I suspect it probably has something to do with the fact that most mainstream media outlets are based in cities that clear out during August, a tradition that goes back hundreds of years both here and in Europe. It used to happen so folks could avoid cholera outbreaks and other pestilence, now it happens because folks just never stopped doing it. I suspect August and fearmongering are linked because these are the types of stories that can be written well in advance and kept on hold until the news cycle slows or everyone goes on vacation. Speaking of which, sometime next week AAA should pop up and tell us that there will be traffic over Labor Day, like they do every year (except 2020).
4 p.m. Eastern Thursday it's the Fark News Livestream with Christine, Dill, me, and BadAstronomer Phil Plait! Lucky's out with work again (congrats!) so Phil's gonna step in and just make stuff up as we go, just like every week. While I don't have any new updates on the JFK QAnon cult, I do have a couple on a tangentially related story involving the Queen of Canada. She got a quick mention a few months ago, turns out she's been up to stuff, we'll get into what and why. I haven't cut down the story pile yet but I see a lot of weird food-related stuff and some public nudity, awesome science news, and I'm going to go ahead and call it: I think Pete Davidson is dating Martha Stewart. Join us, it'll be weird!
End Drew transmission
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
TaDu speculated about why some people get upset over criticism of chiropractic adjustments
khitsicker knew what someone did wrong when labeling pipes under a Louisville bus stop "bomb 1" and "bomb 2"
NeoCortex42 predicted a future headline we could've had about a 60-ton swimming pool someone put on a roof in NYC
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle corrected a foul joke
ThomasPaineTrain shared the recipe for "hot lemonade"
JerseyTim pointed out something unfortunate about the original cast of "The Wonder Years"
Dave and the Mission shared a behind-the-scenes tale about "Fast Times at Ridgemont High"
malle-herbert was sad to love Olivia Newton-John
Billy Liar told us about inheriting a cast-iron skillet
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That paid tribute to Phoebe Cates
Smart:
khitsicker knew what someone did wrong when labeling pipes under a Louisville bus stop "bomb 1" and "bomb 2"
markie_farkie shared a personal story about how important organ donation is
ChrisDe discussed Olivia Newton-John's long battle with cancer
twonky looked at the story of where chiropractic came from
hardinparamedic suggested another kind of help if you're considering seeing a chiropractor
Cerebral Knievel showed off a very good dog who happens to be a Carolina dog like the one in the "Predator" prequel, "Prey"
Lady J told us about a TV program that sounds like it was both very good and terrible
CSB Sunday Morning theme: The oddest museum you've ever visited
Smart: Artist stalked an art collection around Philadelphia
Funny: lonomoholo learned a lot at the Creation Museum
Politics Funny:
fnordfocus told us when Donald Trump will share all the information about what the FBI found during their search of Mar-a-Lago
Palined Parenthood knew what should be done about Trump's legal issues
GardenWeasel revealed Trump's current title
Mr. Coffee Nerves let us know how to get more information about exactly what the FBI took from Mar-a-Lago
Circle Girl figured the FBI probably needed help accessing some of the documents Trump took
Politics Smart:
eurotrader pointed out that Trump was admitting to criming
scottydoesntknow interpreted Attorney General Merrick Garland's statement on the search of Mar-a-Lago
eurotrader thought there was a particular reason why Republicans stepped up to defend Trump keeping classified materials involving nuclear weapons
somedude210 believed that there are some things you can't easily do accidentally
Gonz discussed the kind of secure facility some of the materials that Trump had would've come out of
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba showed us why banana peels are so dangerous
Yammering_Splat_Vector came across a group of people taking way too long in the crosswalk
samsquatch miscounted when packing the parachutes
Snubnose needed a catcher's mitt for these balls
artifishy revealed to us that the colonization has begun
samsquatch prepared the patient for the very first CAT scan
Yammering_Splat_Vector fixed a sculpture that the artist forgot to paint
Yammering_Splat_Vector designed an environmentally conscious hat for the pope
RedZoneTuba created an exciting new Kool-Aid flavor
Yammering_Splat_Vector discovered that Sophia Loren does not approve of costumed camels
Farktography theme: Solo Subjects
This one ended in a tie between Lovesandwich's beach shack and inelegy's glaring gato
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Storm disrupts Mary Poppins Convention in Delaware
Millions of federal dollars are on the way to Washington State's ferry systems. Hopefully not by ferry, because it'll never get there
Grief is the word
No one fights like Gascon, protects rights like Gascon, when there are murderers no one indicts like Gascon
Warning: Water over roadway on I-265 in Kentucky
Wrong propeller bolts make propeller bolt
Warrant unsealed: Documents stealed, pardons dealed (PDF)
According to his agent, Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator and unable to speak. Thoughts and ummm... thoughts
Things are going so bad for the Reds that they had to resort to doing a hardcore corn shoot
Trigger warning: More "Rust" news
Trump's karma ran over his dogma
Reporter: What's actually working in Britain, today? Rees-Mogg: *cricket*
Mar-a-Lago to become nudist resort
On this day in history, the battle between the free market and racism was decided in a Wichita, Kansas drug store
Cats prefer to be with people who hate them. Based on my dating history, I must be a cat
Fish scales, fish scales, LEDs from fish scales. Fish scales, fish scales, light them up good
Progress on Lyme disease vaccine leaves spirochetes ticked off
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on last week's Quiz, where we learned that magnetic stripes are a tool of credit card thieves and chips are the only acceptable way to use one's bank card. On the Quiz itself, WoolyManwich came out on top with a whopping score of 1041, followed by Denjiro in second with 960 and princhester and coscausticevil tied for third with 940. sugaryvitamin made fourth with 938, and ProfessorTerguson rounds out the top five with 927.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about Bangladeshi social media star Hero Alom. Only 26% of quiztakers caught the story about his run-in with the law when authorities happened upon his YouTube videos. He was arrested and questioned over the course of several hours about his impossibly bad and out-of-tune renditions of various songs, but what caught the most ire was his covers of songs by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and Bangladesh's national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. He was forced to sign an "apology bond" and told never to be seen filming YouTube videos in the vicinity again. No word on picking up the garbage in the snow.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which critters folks are coming from all over to kill in the Florida Everglades. 90% of quiztakers knew about the annual Burmese Python hunt, where random humans from the US and Canada can live out their weird fantasies in hunting a deadly invasive species for the good of mankind. In other words. they gonna shoot some snakes for fun and profit,
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which band's tour group had their support staff's SUV catch fire in the middle of a Canadian highway on their way to a gig. Only 48% of quiztakers recognized "Let the Bad Times Roll" as the latest album from The Offspring. Luckily the RCMP was there and after apologizing profusely, gave them rides on their mooses to their gig in Quebec, where they were promptly fined for performing in English instead of French and ordered to change their name to Le Progéniture.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was also about musicians on tour. 89% of quiztakers remembered the time a driver of the tour bus for Dave Matthews Band saw fit to dump 500 pounds of raw sewage into the Chicago River, failing to realize the river is populated by tour boats that regularly pass under its iconic bridges, This led to the band no longer performing their 1998 song "Don't Drink the Water" and their driver to be on the lookout for parking spaces near storm drains.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
