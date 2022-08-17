 Skip to content
Couple contracts Legionnaires disease from Bay area hotel.
    Santa Clara County, California, Cooling tower, Legionella, Cupertino, California, Santa Clara University  
noitsnot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Looks like French Foreign Legion jokes are a tough sell, subby.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Kicks to the Face is the name of my movie about Jean-Claude Van Damme....
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My son told me you could get Legionnaire's disease from A/C drainage water?
 
scanman61
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

blondambition: My son told me you could get Legionnaire's disease from A/C drainage water?


That is correct..... evaporator condensate, to be specific.

If the system isn't treated then bacteria can grow
 
GBmanNC
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

blondambition: My son told me you could get Legionnaire's disease from A/C drainage water?


That's where it was originally identified in the 70's, A/C during a conference for the American Legion: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1976_Philadelphia_Legionnaires%27_disease_outbreak

/The more you know
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

scanman61: blondambition: My son told me you could get Legionnaire's disease from A/C drainage water?

That is correct..... evaporator condensate, to be specific.

If the system isn't treated then bacteria can grow


There are a bunch of different sources.  Anywhere there is standing water in the right temperature range can get it.

NYC to save money lowered the temp of the hot water supply to some of the public housing units and there was a serious outbreak.  They found an. "expert" to say all these cases spread all over the place were from a cooling tower as the quietly raised the hot water supply temp.

Institutional showers are a grrr source.  Water fountains where condensate can sit in a pan near the compressor are good because they are air cooled and you stick your face in them.

Your standard condensate off an ac unit might have it but it's a terrible delivery source because you have to breathe it.

It's all over the place but usually in such a low level it's harmless
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: scanman61: blondambition: My son told me you could get Legionnaire's disease from A/C drainage water?

That is correct..... evaporator condensate, to be specific.

If the system isn't treated then bacteria can grow

There are a bunch of different sources.  Anywhere there is standing water in the right temperature range can get it.

NYC to save money lowered the temp of the hot water supply to some of the public housing units and there was a serious outbreak.  They found an. "expert" to say all these cases spread all over the place were from a cooling tower as the quietly raised the hot water supply temp.

Institutional showers are a grrr source.  Water fountains where condensate can sit in a pan near the compressor are good because they are air cooled and you stick your face in them.

Your standard condensate off an ac unit might have it but it's a terrible delivery source because you have to breathe it.

It's all over the place but usually in such a low level it's harmless


First line of article mentions pool and spa. Lots of suspects, but I would hope they've figured out the source by now.

Ironically, this is a high end hotel in Appleti Cupertino, which is close to me. Now I know to take my ho to the dive Motel 6 on First street instead. Way cleaner for 1/3 the price.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You wanna know how to win the NorCal - SoCal news wars?  They claim higher IQ's, you claim more billionaires.  They pull out Legionnaires, you send in UTI's. They send one of yours to the hospital, you send one of theirs to the morgue. That's the west coast way.
 
