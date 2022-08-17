 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oddee)   Even the cosplay wizards are feeling overworked and burnt out these days   (oddee.com) divider line
31
    More: Unlikely, Exorcism, Demonic possession, Exorcist, Vatican's official exorcists, Pea soup, Father Giuseppe Bernardi, little girl, Demon  
•       •       •

1047 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2022 at 6:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wouldestous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this just in.....

lazy totalfarkers making no comments from..... behind the veil!

film at eleven!!!!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GOP will tire you out that way.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe people aren't possessed they're mentally ill and need help geniuses!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alice_600: Maybe people aren't possessed they're mentally ill and need help geniuses!


You ain't raisin mah taxes for that!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe try some science you idiots

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worshippers of Judyism cannot be possessed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 2022, right?  Civilization's been around 10,000 years more or less. We've modeled the physics of the universe to an astounding degree.

Why the fark are 'exorcists' still a thing?  Why aren't people farking ashamed of belonging to a religion that has something so stupid it it.

At least stick to a God of the Gaps whose powers only work on things we don't understand.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you need an exorcist for? Watch the movies and a few Youtube tutorials, and you too can pretend to chase invisible monsters away

/Strange how nearly all possessions happen in Italy
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: What do you need an exorcist for? Watch the movies and a few Youtube tutorials, and you too can pretend to chase invisible monsters away

/Strange how nearly all possessions happen in Italy


Italy is the Florida of Europe. And has more practice at it.
 
Frenchtoast Mafia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red Fang "Prehistoric Dog"
Youtube Y3Vcoq-QRo4
"wizard cosplay" immediately made me think of this.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: alice_600: Maybe people aren't possessed they're mentally ill and need help geniuses!

You ain't raisin mah taxes for that!


(Your grandma wacks you upside the head with her walking stick) Your taxes are gonna go up and you will like it sonny jim! (Wacks you again) Now go get your ass to the chicken coop and get mah eggs so I can make dinner for you and your 9 kids since you're allergic to a job application!
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought these guys were more LARPers than Cosplay?

Could be some of each, I suppose.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Devil's Bartender: [Fark user image image 250x246]


"I've seen The Exorcist about 167 times and it keeps getting funnier every single time I see it!"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: The Devil's Bartender: [Fark user image image 250x246]

"I've seen The Exorcist about 167 times and it keeps getting funnier every single time I see it!"


So whaddya think?! You think I'm qualified?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair to the church, as I understand it, they will only perform an exorcism after they have ruled out mental illness.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The exorcism industry has gone downhill since it went from "I need an old priest and a young priest" to "I need a young boy."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can exorcise me until we're all spent and exhausted.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jackmalice: The exorcism industry has gone downhill since it went from "I need an old priest and a young priest" to "I need a young boy."


Turns out it's harder to pull a demon out then to put semen in. . . Mainly because the demons don't exist.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: It's 2022, right?  Civilization's been around 10,000 years more or less. We've modeled the physics of the universe to an astounding degree.

Why the fark are 'exorcists' still a thing?  Why aren't people farking ashamed of belonging to a religion that has something so stupid it it.

At least stick to a God of the Gaps whose powers only work on things we don't understand.


Some old guy warned us about this shiat decades ago.

George Carlin- Invisible Man
Youtube 153NzPmD-2k
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: It's 2022, right?  Civilization's been around 10,000 years more or less. We've modeled the physics of the universe to an astounding degree.

Why the fark are 'exorcists' still a thing?  Why aren't people farking ashamed of belonging to a religion that has something so stupid it it.

At least stick to a God of the Gaps whose powers only work on things we don't understand.


"Why won't more people worldwide see things my way?  Until then I'm better than they are."
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

433: Unsung_Hero: It's 2022, right?  Civilization's been around 10,000 years more or less. We've modeled the physics of the universe to an astounding degree.

Why the fark are 'exorcists' still a thing?  Why aren't people farking ashamed of belonging to a religion that has something so stupid it it.

At least stick to a God of the Gaps whose powers only work on things we don't understand.

"Why won't more people worldwide see things my way?  Until then I'm better than they are."


Am I better than the cultures that don't recognize the rights of women, that fundamentally accept abuse of women and children, and justify it by their ancient superstitions? Um, yes. It's not a high bar to clear.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They need to offer online exorcisms, DIY circumcisions and tik-tok confessions.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: It's 2022, right?  Civilization's been around 10,000 years more or less. We've modeled the physics of the universe to an astounding degree.

Why the fark are 'exorcists' still a thing?  Why aren't people farking ashamed of belonging to a religion that has something so stupid it it.

At least stick to a God of the Gaps whose powers only work on things we don't understand.



I've seen that video.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure they're cosplaying clerics, not wizards.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No problem. Sell insurance and protect the whole family!
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: I thought these guys were more LARPers than Cosplay?

Could be some of each, I suppose.


If the holy water doesn't work, they can just pelt the possessee with tennis balls, yelling "Lightning bolt!  Lightning bolt!"
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.