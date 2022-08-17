 Skip to content
(Fox 10 Mobile)   People in Ohio are real dicks   (fox10tv.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I work for a food delivery company

Why the fark you putting anything into the customer bag?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
WTF?   I never get free weed with deliveries.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Only to "people" from Michigan who have not renounced their sinful beginnings.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sigh.
 
guidonet9
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'll take things that didn't happen for $500:

"I'm a healthcare worker and see how this affects people daily. I even had a close friend's nephew pass away due to smoking some marijuana laced by fentanyl," he said.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Gift horse, mouth, etc.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

guidonet9: I'll take things that didn't happen for $500:


came to say this, thanks
 
hlehmann
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"I'm a healthcare worker and see how this affects people daily. I even had a close friend's nephew pass away due to smoking some marijuana laced by fentanyl," he said."

Your friend died from fentanyl, not from pot, you jackass.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

guidonet9: I'll take things that didn't happen for $500:

"I'm a healthcare worker and see how this affects people daily. I even had a close friend's nephew pass away due to smoking some marijuana laced by fentanyl," he said.


I'm sure tiro'd ol bs will be in shortly to tell us it's totes real you guise.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He said the driver returned to his residence asking for the pot, saying it was medicine in the bag for his friend.

Who knows the Fark handle?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't look the free weed in the mouth.
 
VeeTHis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The driver really didn't have anywhere else in their car to put their friend's weed? They had to put it in the Doordash bag and casually forget about it? Jesus...
 
holdmybones
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

guidonet9: I'll take things that didn't happen for $500:

"I'm a healthcare worker and see how this affects people daily. I even had a close friend's nephew pass away due to smoking some marijuana laced by fentanyl," he said.


Came here to post exactly this.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Only to "people" from Michigan who have not renounced their sinful beginnings.


Woah Woah Woah. You used the word "Michigan". Who are you and how did you get WoodyHayes login?
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Doordash with a side of weed?
That the customer didn't order?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"I'm a healthcare worker and see how this affects people daily."

Yes, yes. I'm also a healthcare worker and see families ruined all the time by people being triaged in the E.R. because they're really hungry.

"I even had a close friend's nephew pass away due to smoking some marijuana laced by fentanyl"

This never happened. Nobody is going to waste fentanyl on farking weed. Fentanyl is expensive as fark and the people getting it illicitly are big timers who sell crack and heroin. Weed is cheap as fark and nobody with access to black market fentanyl is going to lace a dime bag with it.

"I question everything now. I question the company's background checks. Do they really know the people who are working for them?"

If DoorDash blacklisted everybody who was ever convicted of something marijuana-related, they wouldn't have any drivers.

That is some big farking Karen energy.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Free weed? You damn right I am not telling anyone. And i would be asking the driver for some to give it back
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hlehmann: "I'm a healthcare worker and see how this affects people daily. I even had a close friend's nephew pass away due to smoking some marijuana laced by fentanyl," he said."

Your friend died from fentanyl, not from pot, you jackass.


He must have snorted them like Becky.
 
Descartes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"I'm a healthcare worker and see how this affects people daily. I even had a close friend's nephew pass away due to smoking some marijuana laced by fentanyl," he said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"I question everything now. I question the company's background checks. Do they really know the people who are working for them?" he said.

He sounds like an asshole.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"I'm a healthcare worker and see how this affects people daily. I even had a close friend's nephew pass away due to smoking some marijuana laced by fentanyl," he said
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hlehmann: "I'm a healthcare worker and see how this affects people daily. I even had a close friend's nephew pass away due to smoking some marijuana laced by fentanyl," he said."

Your friend died from fentanyl, not from pot, you jackass.


This is a good argument for legalize weed. Tho I find it hard to believe dealer added something to weed and didn't tell the buyer as a feature.
 
