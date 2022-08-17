 Skip to content
(KGUN 9 Tucson)   Shaka, when the walls fell   (kgun9.com)
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wait wait wait.... There's actually a tv channel with the call sign KGUN? WTF? What'll be next, KILL? WKKK? WKRP?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, your boy Trump really could not find a way to build 1000ft of fence in a specific spot and you morons don't see that as leaving it for a political agenda for them to spin and fundraise off?

Are you seriously that dumb?

Ok then.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Planting blackberry bushes would be more effective.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So that's why there is a shipping container shortage. I thought it was the smugholes making off the grid housing.
 
virgo47 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
building a wall with empty shipping containers is peak Trumpf
 
skyotter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Luanne inconsolable.
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sozelle: Wait wait wait.... There's actually a tv channel with the call sign KGUN? WTF? What'll be next, KILL? WKKK? WKRP?


KCUF?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"There, I fixed it."

/your tax dollars at work
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
LOL. I knew this wouldn't work, but I expected people to just cut holes in them with blowtorches because they're hollow - aren't they?

But I guess tipping them over is easier.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Planting blackberry bushes would be more effective.


As the former owner of about ten acres of Himalayan blackberry bramble, I can attest the guard canes even slow bears down.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hooligans probably did this, maybe even ruffians.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Planting blackberry bushes would be more effective.


difficulty..DESERT..

Cactus though...

They farking DEMOLISHED a strip of ANCIENT cacti to build a wall through Organ Pipe Park
in Arizona...In an area where the cacti are dense and pointy..You know..Like a NATURAL FENCE...

/dumbasses
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I would love to see the cost of welding shipping crates together to make a wall.  Billion dollars a mile?  2 billion? How much went to line pockets?  90%?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: LOL. I knew this wouldn't work, but I expected people to just cut holes in them with blowtorches because they're hollow - aren't they?

But I guess tipping them over is easier.


Weld some steps and handholds on the outside so you can climb up and over.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
b U i L d D a W a l L!!!!!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They built part of the border wall out of 40' shipping containers and someone knocked them over?  For fark sake, man, just bring a blow torch next time and you can go through the farking things.

Security theatre is... not very secure.

Farkin' zonie degens.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
These chucklefarks are about a stone's throw from building the "wall" out of mud bricks, aren't they?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

virgo47: building a wall with empty shipping containers is peak Trumpf


We are so white trash...
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sozelle: Wait wait wait.... There's actually a tv channel with the call sign KGUN? WTF? What'll be next, KILL? WKKK? WKRP?


KANT could be a very philosophical radio station.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Shakira.....falling

im.rediff.comView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stuffy: sozelle: Wait wait wait.... There's actually a tv channel with the call sign KGUN? WTF? What'll be next, KILL? WKKK? WKRP?

KCUF?


F*CK U.

Friends' University of Central Kentucky

/yarly
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did one of the tunnels underneath the shipping containers collapse, causing them to fall over?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is right up there with "Who throws a shoe?"
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: These chucklefarks are about a stone's throw from building the "wall" out of mud bricks, aren't they?


That's not mud...
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So they just put a container on another one and called it a day?  And we are paying for this crap?
 
