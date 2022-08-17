 Skip to content
(WTAE) Hero High school football players see woman trapped in her car after a wreck. Spring into action, and here they are   (wtae.com) divider line
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many of them put their dick in her mouth before freeing her?
 
morg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oblig:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: How many of them put their dick in her mouth before freeing her?


Omaha!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sometimes the teenage tendency to impulsiveness is a good thing. No thoughts of liability or personal danger, just do what needs to be done. Bloody well done, guys!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Treyvon Adams, 16, was driving to school Friday morning with his teammates Antwion Carey, 16, Tyson Brown, 17, and Alto Moore, 16, when they saw the crash

.
iat's cool as hell that Georgia still lets minors drive around without an 18 or over accompanying them.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Treyvon Adams, 16, was driving to school Friday morning with his teammates Antwion Carey, 16, Tyson Brown, 17, and Alto Moore, 16, when they saw the crash

.
iat's cool as hell that Georgia still lets minors drive around without an 18 or over accompanying them.


/ a little buzzed
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Sometimes the teenage tendency to impulsiveness is a good thing. No thoughts of liability or personal danger, just do what needs to be done. Bloody well done, guys!


This.
 
Markus5
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Treyvon Adams, 16, was driving to school Friday morning with his teammates Antwion Carey, 16, Tyson Brown, 17, and Alto Moore, 16, when they saw the crash

.
iat's cool as hell that Georgia still lets minors drive around without an 18 or over accompanying them.

/ a little buzzed


User name, etc.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Markus5: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Treyvon Adams, 16, was driving to school Friday morning with his teammates Antwion Carey, 16, Tyson Brown, 17, and Alto Moore, 16, when they saw the crash

.
iat's cool as hell that Georgia still lets minors drive around without an 18 or over accompanying them.

/ a little buzzed

User name, etc.


Well, it is Wednesday.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: No thoughts of liability


Why would there be liability, or even thoughts of it?
I already have a good idea what you're going to say, but I want to be ready with the eye rolling gifs.
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now that's what I call living by the warrior's code. Good job, football player kids.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can I be the Debbie downer and point out the correct thing to so in that situation would be to keep the person calm and wait for emergency services to properly extricate the victim in case of spinal injuries that could be worsened?

Unless there's a fire or other immediate danger, of course.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

big pig peaches: Can I be the Debbie downer and point out the correct thing to so in that situation would be to keep the person calm and wait for emergency services to properly extricate the victim in case of spinal injuries that could be worsened?

Unless there's a fire or other immediate danger, of course.


every party's got a pooper
that's why we invited you
party pooper
party pooper
that's you!
 
