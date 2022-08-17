 Skip to content
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's better than having to explain to your wife how to make kool-aid
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If he's using a toaster to boil an egg, he's doing it wrong.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's illegal to leave your toddler alone for a full week!
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds fake. Nobody is that stupid.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy's parents failed him completely. And it is not that woman's job to keep that guy alive.

F*ck all that.
He's the asshole and he needs to be upfront with partners if he still needs a mommy.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: This sounds fake. Nobody is that stupid.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo lady, you need to do more than just leave for a trip.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
still better than having submitted one of those moronic "stories" to fark though
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like dumb reddit posts.

I do not like dumb reddit posts linked by a random-ass site and submitted to fark.
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DTMFA
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: This sounds fake. Nobody is that stupid.


Yes there certainly are lots of people that stupid. I've met them. Instead of learning things they invent stuff in their heads and go with that for decades. For example, I worked with someone who was a retired paramedic. She thought that cold air coming in through an open window would go into the air duct (not the return duct but the hot air duct) and go back to the furnace and it would sense the cold and the furnace would turn on. This was a sixty year old who didn't have the faintest idea how anything actually worked. I totally could see her struggling to figure out a toaster. In her EMS days she probably spent hours pondering how band-aids stayed put.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can find free porn on his phone but not food delivery?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: He can find free porn on his phone but not food delivery?


There's a danger in that. If you don't know what you're doing, you'll end up getting two girls and one cup of ramen noodles delivered.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: He can find free porn on his phone but not food delivery?


You think he should call meals on wheels to get free food delivered? That's pretty scummy.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: This sounds fake. Nobody is that stupid.


You must not know many people. There are many that stupid. I know a guy who can't cook a frozen pizza. But most people who can't cook at all can at least order takeout. They don't starve.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The toaster is the first appliance most learn how to use when they're about 5, it's a lot simpler than a microwave. So him being able to use a microwave but not a toaster tells be the the story is either B.S. or the guy is a lying waste of space that she should kick out. Heck she should kick him out for refusing to learn basic cooking.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You left for a week and he almost starved?

Leave for 3 weeks.  Sew if problem resolves itself.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody sucks in this story. The boyfriend is incompetent, and the girlfriend is an asshat for unilaterally deciding "I'm going on a trip, so you need to save money by cooking for yourself, and also this will be your first attempt doing so while on your own. Have fun, farker."
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: This sounds fake. Nobody is that stupid.


I actually believe it. The first roommate I ever had was totally incapable of cooking anything. If it didn't come out of a microwave, he did not know how to cook it.

I did my best to teach him, and succeeded in the end. Mostly. There was the time when he tried to fry chicken in a glass baking dish and I ended up having to pick broken glass out of his chest with tweezers, but I think he learned his lesson there.

My mom made sure that I knew how to feed myself, do laundry, and sew. I thought it was stupid for me to have to learn all that girly stuff, but she was definitely right to teach me.
 
mbsabc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why, in the coming apocalypse, some people will be branded 'calorie batteries', whilst thpse who aren't scared of fire will be known as 'charging ports' or feeders. Don't get mad at me for noticing, alex jones started it.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything that annoys you about your partner now will only annoy you more in 10 years.  He's not going to get better.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: dv-ous: This sounds fake. Nobody is that stupid.

Yes there certainly are lots of people that stupid. I've met them. Instead of learning things they invent stuff in their heads and go with that for decades. For example, I worked with someone who was a retired paramedic. She thought that cold air coming in through an open window would go into the air duct (not the return duct but the hot air duct) and go back to the furnace and it would sense the cold and the furnace would turn on. This was a sixty year old who didn't have the faintest idea how anything actually worked. I totally could see her struggling to figure out a toaster. In her EMS days she probably spent hours pondering how band-aids stayed put.


The moron in Op's story sounds more like weaponized incompetence. He just doesn't want to do it, so he's blaming her for making him do it.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take "things that didn't happen" for $500.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: This sounds fake. Nobody is that stupid.


You've never worked customer service have you?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: The toaster is the first appliance most learn how to use when they're about 5, it's a lot simpler than a microwave. So him being able to use a microwave but not a toaster tells be the the story is either B.S. or the guy is a lying waste of space that she should kick out. Heck she should kick him out for refusing to learn basic cooking.


Most every toaster I've had in the 10 years. Will burn the toast, no matter how low you have the setting on.
So, yeah, I check it by eye about 2 mins before it normally pops up and then give it little manual 'refreshers' to finish up toasting.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Russ1642: dv-ous: This sounds fake. Nobody is that stupid.

Yes there certainly are lots of people that stupid. I've met them. Instead of learning things they invent stuff in their heads and go with that for decades. For example, I worked with someone who was a retired paramedic. She thought that cold air coming in through an open window would go into the air duct (not the return duct but the hot air duct) and go back to the furnace and it would sense the cold and the furnace would turn on. This was a sixty year old who didn't have the faintest idea how anything actually worked. I totally could see her struggling to figure out a toaster. In her EMS days she probably spent hours pondering how band-aids stayed put.

The moron in Op's story sounds more like weaponized incompetence. He just doesn't want to do it, so he's blaming her for making him do it.


Wadda you mean HER. You're making a lot of sexist assumptions there.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Russ1642: dv-ous: This sounds fake. Nobody is that stupid.

Yes there certainly are lots of people that stupid. I've met them. Instead of learning things they invent stuff in their heads and go with that for decades. For example, I worked with someone who was a retired paramedic. She thought that cold air coming in through an open window would go into the air duct (not the return duct but the hot air duct) and go back to the furnace and it would sense the cold and the furnace would turn on. This was a sixty year old who didn't have the faintest idea how anything actually worked. I totally could see her struggling to figure out a toaster. In her EMS days she probably spent hours pondering how band-aids stayed put.

The moron in Op's story sounds more like weaponized incompetence. He just doesn't want to do it, so he's blaming her for making him do it.


When people don't know how to do stuff, and they refuse to learn, they generally lash out and blame others.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blues Brothers Hotel Scene
Youtube pVmK0agsUmI
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What bad is its true.  At lest when I was in school they had home etc that would teach the basic to cooking and such.  Now a days they got ride of it. The though is parents should be teaching this anyways at home.

I got collage age kids at work who complain they never have any money, but yet are ordering door dash or such ever day at work.  when asked why don't you make something at home the answer is I was never show how to cook a meal.  I eat fast food everyday cause I can't. So most of their money goes to fast food to eat.

And it not just cooking.  Its washing cloth or cleaning their apt.  It was all done by mommy and daddy and never show how to do it when they got on their own.

Some of the local collages and universities have starting doing required classes(free) to incoming students in home economics.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: The toaster is the first appliance most learn how to use when they're about 5, it's a lot simpler than a microwave. So him being able to use a microwave but not a toaster tells be the the story is either B.S. or the guy is a lying waste of space that she should kick out. Heck she should kick him out for refusing to learn basic cooking.


themarysue.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be pretty pathetic to have to constantly be in a relationship to stop from starving to death. Even more pathetic is that any woman would date this asshole.
 
Chevello
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daughter's boyfriend is that dumb. She had to teach him how to do both things. Seems he grew up in a house where they NEVER grocery shopped. Every meal was take out or delivery.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: This sounds fake. Nobody is that stupid.


I had to teach a college roommate how to boil water so he could make ramen.

Some people grow up with a mommy who never stops doing everything for them, so they realizing they can stop trying and never learn.

He later started a fire because he let a pot boil dry and it overheated.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theaetetus: Everybody sucks in this story. The boyfriend is incompetent, and the girlfriend is an asshat for unilaterally deciding "I'm going on a trip, so you need to save money by cooking for yourself, and also this will be your first attempt doing so while on your own. Have fun, farker."


That's what caught my attention. 3$ a frozen meal is farking nothing. This was spiteful torture of a mentally handicapped person.
 
Drank_the_40_water
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I leave town my wife will survive on microwave nachos (can of beans, shredded cheese, chips, crema and salsa) but it is entirely a matter of she does not care, she is perfectly capable of more complex efforts, as is any real person who actually exists.

On the other hand, when she leaves, I go for surf N turf, shrimp n grits, lobster cream sauce, etc. Because I like cooking, and no wife and kids means I can cook exactly what I want, no distraction, no complaints. To each their own.

But if you can't or don't cook, even the dirt simple shiat, call the farking restaurant directly and skip the vulture technology app. The only justification for using the delivery app is that you are too wasted to drive, and even then, plan ahead, you are not 2. Or if you are 2, lay off the sauce.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to train this guy at Papa Gino's on the grill and he had no idea how to cook a hamburger because everything thing he had ever eaten was from mom's kitchen or take out.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: This sounds fake. Nobody is that stupid.


When my mother was working evenings during tax season, she would leave a post-it note on the fridge for dad and I:
Casserole in the fridge
Take the plastic wrap off
put in cold oven
bake at 350 for 45 minutes

we'd still order pizza or Chinese half the time
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you are banging this shlub exactly why, lady?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Theaetetus: Everybody sucks in this story. The boyfriend is incompetent, and the girlfriend is an asshat for unilaterally deciding "I'm going on a trip, so you need to save money by cooking for yourself, and also this will be your first attempt doing so while on your own. Have fun, farker."

That's what caught my attention. 3$ a frozen meal is farking nothing. This was spiteful torture of a mentally handicapped person.


So are you guys still together or what?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: If he's using a toaster to boil an egg, he's doing it wrong.


It's a little complicated, but it can work if you know the right technique.

You simply fill your bathtub with water, put the egg in the tub, then plug in the toaster and get in with it. About three or four cycles usually does the trick, but it depends on whether you have a two or four slot toaster. Don't try it with those weird one-slot toasters. You'll be in the tub all day waiting for that egg to boil.

You might be thinking that it will work without actually getting in the tub, but trust me on this, having to lean into the tub to keep pushing down the lever is really awkward, and the egg just won't come out right.
 
bubbles_nw2003
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a (female) college roommate who had never done laundry and never cooked.  She couldn't even manage rice or frozen lemonade from a can (who new that add 4 1/3 can of water was so confusing).  I believe this story.

Even my resistant to learning tween has basic cooking skills, anyone can learn.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnderWiggnz: It's better than having to explain to your wife how to make kool-aid


THE KOOL-AID WINO by Richard Brautigan
When I was a child I had a friend who became a Kool-Aid
wino as the result of a rupture. He was a member of a very
large and poor German family. All the older children in the
family had to work in the fields during the summer, picking
beans for two-and-one-half cents a pound to keep the family
going. Everyone worked except my friend who couldn't
because he was ruptured. There was no money for an operation.
There wasn't even enough money to buy him a truss.
So he stayed home and became a Kool-Aid wino.
One morning in August I went over to his house. He was
still in bed. He looked up at me from underneath a tattered
revolution of old blankets. He had never slept under a sheet
in his life.
"Did you bring the nickel you promised?" he asked.
"Yeah, " I said. "It's here in my pocket. "
"Good. "
He hopped out of bed and he was already dressed. He had
told me once that he never took off his clothes when he went
to bed.
"Why bother?" he had said. "You're only going to get up,
anyway. Be prepared for it. You're not fooling anyone by
taking your clothes off when you go to bed."
He went into the kitchen, stepping around the littlest
children, whose wet diapers were in various stages of anarchy.
He made his breakfast: a slice of homemade bread covered
with Karo syrup and peanut butter.
"Let's go," he said.
We left the house with him still eating the sandwich. The
store was three blocks away, on the other side of a field
covered with heavy yellow grass. There were many pheasants
in the field. Fat with summer they barely flew away when we
came up to them.
"Hello, " said the grocer. He was bald with a red birthmark
on his head. The birthmark looked just like an old car
parked on his head. He automatically reached for a package
of grape Kool-Aid
and put it on the counter.
"Five cents."
"He's got it, " my friend said.
I reached into my pocket and gave the nickel to the grocer. He
nodded and the old red car wobbled back and forth on the road
as if the driver were having an epileptic seizure.
We left.
My friend led the way across the field. One of the pheasants didn't
even bother to fly. He ran across the field in front of us like a feathered
pig. When we got back to my friend's house the ceremony began. To him
the making of Kool-Aid was a romance and a ceremony. It had to be
performed in an exact manner and with dignity.
First he got a gallon jar and we went around to the side of the
house where the water spigot thrust itself out of the ground like the finger
of a saint, surrounded by a mud puddle.
He opened the Kool-Aid and dumped it into the jar. Putting the
jar under the spigot, he turned the water on. The water spit, splashed and
guzzled out of the spigot.
He was careful to see that the jar did not overflow and the precious
Kool-Aid spill out onto the ground. When the jar was full he turned the
water off with a sudden but delicate motion like a famous brain surgeon
removing a disordered portion of the imagination. Then he screwed the
lid tightly onto the top of the jar and gave it a good shake.
The first part of the ceremony was over.
Like the inspired priest of an exotic cult, he had performed the first part
of the ceremony well.
His mother came around the side of the house and said in a voice filled
with sand and string, "When are you going to do the dishes? . . . Huh?"
"Soon, " he said.
"Well, you better, " she said.
When she left. it was as if she had never been there at all. The second part
of the ceremony began with him carrying the jar Very carefully to an
abandoned chicken house in the back. "The dishes can wait, " he said
to me. Bertrand Russell could not have stated it better.
He opened the chicken house door and we went in. The place was littered
with half-rotten comic books. They were like fruit under a tree. In the
corner was an old mattress and beside the mattress were four quart jars.
He took the gallon jar over to them, and filled them carefully not spilling
a drop. He screwed their caps on tightly and was now ready for a day's
drinking.
You're supposed to make only two quarts of Kool-Aid from a package,
but he always made a gallon, so his Kool-Aid was a mere shadow of
its desired potency. And you're supposed to add a cup of sugar to every
package of Kool-Aid, but he never put any sugar in his Kool-Aid
because there wasn't any sugar to put in it.
He created his own Kool-Aid reality and was able to illuminate
himself by it.

###

/found at: https://www.carroll.kyschools.us/userfiles/92/Classes/3654/Brautigan Richard - Trout Fishing in America.pdf
//One of my favorite books ever.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jfc.
I prep salads for weekday lunches, to stay slim.
I have a variety of easy breakfast , hot breakfast, options.
And dinners are a snap.
Some guys aren't men.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: dv-ous: This sounds fake. Nobody is that stupid.

Yes there certainly are lots of people that stupid. I've met them. Instead of learning things they invent stuff in their heads and go with that for decades. For example, I worked with someone who was a retired paramedic. She thought that cold air coming in through an open window would go into the air duct (not the return duct but the hot air duct) and go back to the furnace and it would sense the cold and the furnace would turn on. This was a sixty year old who didn't have the faintest idea how anything actually worked. I totally could see her struggling to figure out a toaster. In her EMS days she probably spent hours pondering how band-aids stayed put.


Guy I knew in the Navy (late-80s) could not understand why everyone enjoyed steak.  He hated steak.  People drilled him on why he thought steak was so disgusting and he detailed how his mother cooked all meat -- boiled.  She wasn't British.  Apparently, his mom didn't care to learn how to cook and didn't put much effort into food prep.  What I couldn't understand is that guy worked in different restaurants before joining the Navy.  His first assignment was being assigned to work in the mess because he was undesignated.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: This sounds fake. Nobody is that stupid.


You know how stupid you think the average person is? Half of the population is stupider than that. 22% of the population has an IQ between 70 and 90.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: This sounds fake. Nobody is that stupid.


Seeing the idiots I deal with on a daily basis, when I wonder how they get though the day without dying of incompetence, no.

This is absolutely plausible.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If "traditional values" render men so helpless that they cannot even feed themselves, they need to be gotten rid of.  The idea that this is even a plausible story is just incredibly pathetic and an indictment of old gender norms. Also, the guy is a complete moron. Cooking is not that farking hard.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this another reddit totally true, pinky swears, story?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.