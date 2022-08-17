 Skip to content
(CNN)   Queen Elizabeth's stunt double sentenced to a year and a half in prison. In other news, Queen Elizabeth has a stunt double   (cnn.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

11 Comments     (+0 »)
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
James Bond and The Queen London 2012 Performance
Youtube 1AS-dCdYZbo


This is what they're referring to, submitter. That is the Queen herself at the beginning of the video, but it's her stunt double who parachutes out of the helicopter.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At least he wasn't found dead and half eaten in a badger den like Gordon Ramsey's midget porn double was.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: At least he wasn't found dead and half eaten in a badger den like Gordon Ramsey's midget porn double was.


Heh!

I remember that!
 
Dwedit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Even sites like CNN are more banner ads than content.
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Yup, it's wood."
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size


I knew that wasn't the real queen!
 
Bslim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size


Still looks than any member of the "royal" family ('cept for Meghan). Maybe because he's not an inbred German freak.
 
whidbey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's a dude, though.

Does he dress up like her?
 
Bslim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
*better
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I thought the queen did her own stunts?

Or am I thinking of Jackie Chan? I get  those two confused alot. Which one is in charge of England?
 
