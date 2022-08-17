 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Russian influencer working for RT invents new TikTok trend in Ukraine: The landmine dance challenge   (sports.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Russia, 33-year-old Kramatorsk resident, eastern Ukraine, Russia Today, Donetsk Oblast, Donetsk region, Russian propagandist, Ukrainian police  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They denied she works for RT - so much for Workman's comp.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She died as she lived: stupid.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: They denied she works for RT - so much for Workman's comp.


It's the Russian way.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
toe poppers are farking brutal.

.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Breaking" news.

/In Russia news breaks you
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Her last words "be sure to like and subscribe"
 
anuran
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Can we get her followers to try the same thing?
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Another flawless victory for Darwin
 
anuran
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At twenty five she wasn't a "girl" any longer.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For whatever reason, I'm reminded of Death Wish movies, which in their later iterations always featured booby traps and when the bad guy gets blown up, Bronson delivers one of his catchprases.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Envoy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was spent at "influencer", but russian propaganda goon too? I feel like a younger man suddenly.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Opacity: Her last words "be sure to like and subscribe"


Must be working, looks like she is really blowing up on social media.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Propaganda propaganda...
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dave Clark Five - Sha Na Na Hey Hey Goodbye
Youtube 1dairEdqdnY
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not exactly a 'tiptoe through the tulips'.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now-now, Tim.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This just in: New position open for the hit new show on Russia1. 'Dancing on the Mines'. No previous experience required. Body bag included.

Darwin smiles.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oof, died in hospital, so she likely had plenty of time to lament her choices.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Envoy: Oof, died in hospital, so she likely had plenty of time to lament her choices.


Think she did?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
squidloe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's pretty funny.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Landmines are no laughing matter, assholes.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

anuran: At twenty five she wasn't a "girl" any longer.


Not a complete one anyway.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Kremlin-aligned outlet later reported that Suleymanova was allegedly a volunteer and "never cooperated with the TV channel."

So, they killed her and made up this story. The End.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Whose landmine was it?
 
Pert
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What's Russian for FAFO?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Landmines are no laughing matter, assholes.


Fark user imageView Full Size



But they can be schadenfreude
 
Lemmy's Warts
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Landmines are no laughing matter, assholes.


Worst. Spaceballs. Quote. EVAR.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Whose landmine was it?


Guess it was hers.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x320]


I run a jazz club, and your pic reminded me of one I took outside it in Spring

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dboat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
BOOM!!! goes the Ruski ...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Landmines are no laughing matter, assholes.


Neither are her braids with hoop earrings in them. This woman was a monster.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Details: According to information from the occupiers, she was either an employee of RT or carried the fake documents.
The Kremlin-aligned outlet later reported that Suleymanova was allegedly a volunteer and "never cooperated with the TV channel."

OK, none of those details actually make any sense. What fake documents? And even as a volunteer, don't you "cooperate" with the entity you're volunteering for? And if she's a volunteer, why distance yourself? They are still associated with your company. Is this some kind of weird Russian thing?
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Russian warship "influencer": Go fark yourself.
 
azxj
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I caught that TV station when I was in Germany a couple years ago.  It was... surreal.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: For whatever reason, I'm reminded of Death Wish movies, which in their later iterations always featured booby traps and when the bad guy gets blown up, Bronson delivers one of his catchprases.
[Fark user image 214x317]


Watching Charles Bronson shuffle through a 50 year old movie playing a tough-guy is like watching doughy old George Reeves squeezing into tights to play Superman.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Details: According to information from the occupiers, she was either an employee of RT or carried the fake documents.
The Kremlin-aligned outlet later reported that Suleymanova was allegedly a volunteer and "never cooperated with the TV channel."

OK, none of those details actually make any sense. What fake documents? And even as a volunteer, don't you "cooperate" with the entity you're volunteering for? And if she's a volunteer, why distance yourself? They are still associated with your company. Is this some kind of weird Russian thing?


I'm reading it like she emailed RT once with "HEY GUISE! I'm totes gonna ship you content and get you views", then she got friendly with the local Orcs by saying she she was with RT and supplying documents to that effect in crayon
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: For whatever reason, I'm reminded of Death Wish movies, which in their later iterations always featured booby traps and when the bad guy gets blown up, Bronson delivers one of his catchprases.
[Fark user image 214x317]


Fun fact: Charles Bronson family was of Lithuanian origin, and his father was a Lipka Tatar.
 
bsmz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The OP article is in the "Yahoo Sports!" category. Grimmest sport I've come across.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: They denied she works for RT - so much for Workman's comp.


"Yeeaaah, walking outside of the white taped lane constitutes Frolic and Detour agency not in the scope of employment, so if you next of kin could agree to the Army arbitration board, that would be greeaaat."
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mikey1969:OK, none of those details actually make any sense. What fake documents? And even as a volunteer, don't you "cooperate" with the entity you're volunteering for? And if she's a volunteer, why distance yourself? They are still associated with your company. Is this some kind of weird Russian thing?

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Rapmaster2000: For whatever reason, I'm reminded of Death Wish movies, which in their later iterations always featured booby traps and when the bad guy gets blown up, Bronson delivers one of his catchprases.
[Fark user image 214x317]

Watching Charles Bronson shuffle through a 50 year old movie playing a tough-guy is like watching doughy old George Reeves squeezing into tights to play Superman.


What surprised me about charles bronson is that he was in his mid/late 60's in those death with movies. Compare that to the average guy his age in that era, like a wheezy lee marvin, and really the dude kept himself in shape.

hell, the dude was jacked in his 50's.

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
squidloe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Landmines are no laughing matter, assholes.


In this instance, I'm going to have to disagree.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

noitsnot: Whose landmine was it?


Hers
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: noitsnot: Whose landmine was it?

Guess it was hers.


I really gotta start reading these threads.
 
