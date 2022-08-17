 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Yet another anti-Putin businessman found to have committed suicide. Totally true, the dog told us   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
wouldestous
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
no comments...
lazy modminzerz and the totalfarkers who enable them! film at eleven
 
ISO15693
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
orange flip flops, a black hat and a Florida's driver's license

Okay. If this is a real story (Daily Mail?) someone is sending a message. What do Orange, flip flop, black-hat, and Florida have in common? HMMMMMMMMM
 
Mukster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At this point, I'm expecting a Wikipedia page update to show defenestration as a Russian pastime
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thanks to the Daily Fail, I now believe suicide, Putin, nor dogs exist.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well everything seems to be on the level.
Nightclub, mobsters, swindles, money laundering, Pooty, Trumpy, Vanky, Brahms, and defenestration.

/now if he was interred at Bedminster...?
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They got walmart Ryan Reynolds?!?
 
WireFire2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Mr Rapoport lived in DC between 2012 - when he arrived from Russia amid protests again Putin - and 2016, when he moved to Kyiv and sold his house to Ivanka and Jared Trump following Donald Trump's election win."

Say what?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What's that?  Timmy fell down the elevator shaft onto some bullets?  Oh no!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WireFire2: he moved to Kyiv and sold his house to Ivanka and Jared Trump following Donald Trump's election win."


AND TOO, THE ADRESS IS 666 FIFTH AVENUE
 
