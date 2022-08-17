 Skip to content
(AP News)   Judges hit with $200 million verdict for Kids 4 Cash scheme, crappy song   (apnews.com) divider line
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I always knew those Cars 4 Kids rackets had a dark side. Who trades a car for a kid anyway?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking Luzerne County...

"Ciavarella ordered children as young as 8 to detention, many of them first-time offenders deemed delinquent for petty theft, jaywalking, truancy, smoking on school grounds and other minor infractions. The judge often ordered youths he had found delinquent to be immediately shackled, handcuffed and taken away without giving them a chance to put up a defense or even say goodbye to their families."

I can't even come up with any  snark for this.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally, I'm an opponent of the death penalty.......
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another reason why for-profit prisons should be illegal.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, pay a fine as the cost of F7ck8ng kids?

No.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good they have to pay...but where are they going to come up with the money?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That story was just farking nuts. Absolutely insane. It might be the most depraved behavior I've ever witnessed in a public official, and that's a VERY high bar these days. I'm a smartass by nature (hence, my decades long fark participation), but I have nothing remotely smartassy to say about this. It's just despicable, tragic, and awful all the way around.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1877 Cars 4 Kids 4 Cash 4 Yachts.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm amazed someone was held accountable, I guess they did not grease the right palms.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: So, pay a fine as the cost of F7ck8ng kids?

No.


Seriously.  They should be in prison for life.  They ruined so many lives and abused their power.

Prison.  Forever.  Life without parole.  No questions. B*tch bye.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: So, pay a fine as the cost of F7ck8ng kids?

No.


Well one of them is actually in prison, and the other served a few years, which is a lot for a rich white Republican man.

And I assume judges don't get to just move a county over like cops do.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Yet another reason why for-profit prisons should be illegal.


Well, we need some for J6 thugs and the like
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jubeebee: I always knew those Cars 4 Kids rackets had a dark side. Who trades a car for a kid anyway?


Heh.  They DO have a dark side.  It's absolutely a scam.  The "charity" it benefits works to make Jews "more" Jewish.  Iirc, it's about getting reformed Jews to convert to being Orthodox.  That's it, that's where your donation goes.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: vudukungfu: So, pay a fine as the cost of F7ck8ng kids?

No.

Well one of them is actually in prison, and the other served a few years, which is a lot for a rich white Republican man.

And I assume judges don't get to just move a county over like cops do.


I hate to say this, but I think both judges were democrats.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Normally, I'm an opponent of the death penalty.......


Agreed. And I can get banned from FARK for saying this, but it needs to be said:

These judges, and the owners/operators of the for-profit detention centers should be executed, and have all of their assets seized with nothing left for their families.

Wanton greed at the expense of other human life should incur a debt of mortality for the offenders. Be it war crimes or unjust incarceration for profit. Kill these people and strip their wealth and see what kind of chilling effect this creates for others who would do the same.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they must pay 200 million. O.K.
DO THEY NOT GO TO JAIL FOR THIS????
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's unlikely the now-adult victims will see even a fraction of the eye-popping damages award, but a lawyer for the plaintiffs said it's a recognition of the enormity of the disgraced judges' crimes they were very excited to start cashing some fat checks before seeing about making partner this year.

Not that this isn't demonstrably GOOD.

The wildest part of this story is the way in which is was uncovered.  You had this old-boy network that was starting to get some flack for treating women poorly and they decided to go after the Ann Lokuta to silence her.

Ann Lokuta brought receipts.

BUT!  The PA Judicial system is so incredibly FARKED that she was ALSO dirty af and her termination was upheld.

Imagine a Mexican standoff where all the participants are pointing their guns at their own foot.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: fnordfocus: vudukungfu: So, pay a fine as the cost of F7ck8ng kids?

No.

Well one of them is actually in prison, and the other served a few years, which is a lot for a rich white Republican man.

And I assume judges don't get to just move a county over like cops do.

I hate to say this, but I think both judges were democrats.


That's probably why they got a little time instead of using this to launch their Senate campaigns.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's way too hard and expensive and time-consuming to get these shiatbags into prison.
We need to fix that.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that those two men do not have their freedom revoked, for the rest of their lives behind bars, for the way they abused public trust, meas  the system is broke and no justice is served by it.

that they took freedom from people but will be allowed to keep their is fooking bs non justice.
 
beth_lida [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Yet another reason why for-profit prisons should be illegal.


Wasn't this story an episode on FBI Most Wanted?
Not to be confused with the upcoming spinoff series FBI Mar-a-Lago.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is horrible taste in neckties a requirement for a judicial position in PA, or is that just a result of them being fkkg assholes?

/which is clearly a requirement
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


See these faces? These assholes are confident they won't experience real consequences.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is effectively human trafficking.  Can't they be tried under those laws too?
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: I always knew those Cars 4 Kids rackets had a dark side. Who trades a car for a kid anyway?


What did you think the K in K-Car stood for?
 
hailstorm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Execution seems like a fair and reasonable sentence. Jail time and having to pay back some money is probably more than expected though.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Flint Largechest: So they must pay 200 million. O.K.
DO THEY NOT GO TO JAIL FOR THIS????


Pretty sure they did.  Googling...

Yeah.  Michael Conahan is serving a 17.5 year sentence in home confinement.  Not exactly Prison, but not exactly "free" either.

But Mark Ciavarella is satisfyingly "registered as inmate 15008-067 at the Federal Correctional Institution, Ashland at Ashland, Kentucky. His projected release date is June 18, 2035."  He will be 85 years old when he is released.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: vudukungfu: So, pay a fine as the cost of F7ck8ng kids?

No.

Well one of them is actually in prison, and the other served a few years, which is a lot for a rich white Republican man.

And I assume judges don't get to just move a county over like cops do.


It was prosecuted under RICO, because the state "failed to follow up on allegations." Ciavarella and Conahan were the judges in the case. Powell was the developer who built the juvenile facilities the kids were sent to, and gave the judges the kickbacks.

On August 11, 2011, Ciavarella was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison as a result of his conviction.[41] He is currently being held at the Federal Correctional Institution, Ashland, a low-security federal prison in eastern Kentucky.[42] He is scheduled for release in 2035, when he will be 85 years old.[43] Ciavarella appealed his conviction to the Third Circuit and it was rejected on July 25, 2013.[44]

On September 23, 2011, Conahan was sentenced to 17+1/2 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy. Due to coronavirus concerns, he was released from prison in June 2020, six years early.

On November 4, 2011, Powell was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to failing to report a felony and being an accessory to tax conspiracy. He was incarcerated at the Federal Prison Camp, Pensacola, a low-security facility in Florida, and was released from a halfway house on April 16, 2013.[48][49][50] On August 10, 2015, a judge approved a $4.75M settlement agreement for Powell, for having paid kickbacks related to the adjudication of at least 2,400 juveniles.[51]

The real crime in these cases is that the State of Pennsylvania had had considerable notice of Conahan's judicial impropriety as early as 2004, but declined to investigate for whatever reason. The leniency of the sentences was due to the crimes having to be investigated and charged as Federal crimes, not state crimes.
 
Shryke
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image 425x304]

See these faces? These assholes are confident they won't experience real consequences.


Goodness gracious. You opened the article, copied the picture.....and didn't read they are/were serving time.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've been following this on NPR, it's farking madness. There's this, then there's the prison labor program for addicts that's supposed to substitute gainful employment for prison time, but winds up being a choice of a few years in prison versus several years of slave labor.  Finally the entire for-profit prison system sending adults to private lockups for missing summons and court penalty payments. Literally debtor prison where the public purse enriches a privite jailor, while destroying lives in longterm confinement over nonviolent crimes and misdemeanors.
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Good Place (Episode Highlight)- Marc Evan Jackson sings 1 877 Kars for Kids
Youtube iDjX4-LKqCA
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Shryke: Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image 425x304]

See these faces? These assholes are confident they won't experience real consequences.

Goodness gracious. You opened the article, copied the picture.....and didn't read they are/were serving time.


Pretty significant time, actually.

The one judge won't be out till he's 85 if he lives that long.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Begoggle: It's way too hard and expensive and time-consuming to get these shiatbags into prison.
We need to fix that.


The long time frame was like ... 1998 to 2008 when the whole thing was going on and investigations were being opened then then disappeared from official records.

Honestly, once a proper investigation was going on, the turnaround to "prison" was pretty fast.  1-2 years to sentencing, another year for appeals and these geese were cooked.

It did take WAY too long to get the civil case done though.  Sounds like none of the actual victims, many of whom desperately need and ALL of whom objectively DESERVE monetary compensation to help them set their lives back on track after having their childhoods stolen from them by greedy sociopaths.

If nothing else, the state of PA should be putting together a fund to help victims of this state sponsored crime.  Reparations of a kind.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"It's unlikely the now-adult victims will see even a fraction of the eye-popping damages award"

If any of these victims ever decides to go on a shooting spree, they should be found Not Guilty by default and set free. Society owes them big.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: The real crime in these cases is that the State of Pennsylvania had had considerable notice of Conahan's judicial impropriety as early as 2004, but declined to investigate for whatever reason. The leniency of the sentences was due to the crimes having to be investigated and charged as Federal crimes, not state crimes.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Elliot8654 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Behind the Bastards has a 2 part on the cash for kids scandal and the child prisons of texas.

https://play.acast.com/s/behindthebastards/bc112c90-63a6-11ec-a58b-8b2ece2ea825

https://play.acast.com/s/behindthebastards/bc6dac5e-63a6-11ec-a58b-cb8c1eed7101

highly recommend.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I only ever saw the Cars 4 Kids ads when I was in Philadelphia back in February 2014.  I can't remember them.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dammit subby, you gave me hope that I would never hear that song again.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
the only hope is once the general population gets a hold of his papers and sees what he did to kids...


shiv to the tummy is a good odds bet.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: fnordfocus: vudukungfu: So, pay a fine as the cost of F7ck8ng kids?

No.

Well one of them is actually in prison, and the other served a few years, which is a lot for a rich white Republican man.

And I assume judges don't get to just move a county over like cops do.

I hate to say this, but I think both judges were democrats.


If they were republican the article would mention it multiple times.

Since they are democrats it will never be said in print.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: FarkMeThatsGood: fnordfocus: vudukungfu: So, pay a fine as the cost of F7ck8ng kids?

No.

Well one of them is actually in prison, and the other served a few years, which is a lot for a rich white Republican man.

And I assume judges don't get to just move a county over like cops do.

I hate to say this, but I think both judges were democrats.

If they were republican the article would mention it multiple times.

Since they are democrats it will never be said in print.


Would you like some cheese with that whine?

Actually, I take that back. Cheese is too good for you and I'll keep my cheese.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: vudukungfu: So, pay a fine as the cost of F7ck8ng kids?

No.

Well one of them is actually in prison, and the other served a few years, which is a lot for a rich white Republican man.

And I assume judges don't get to just move a county over like cops do.


I know facts are like kryptonite to many farkers, but both those guys are Democrats.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We think the horrors of the 19th century are behind us. They're not.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They ruined hundreds of lives out of greed. They don't deserve to breathe. Barring that, the should never live free again. And yet...

Conahan, 70, was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison but was released to home confinement in 2020 - with six years left on his sentence - because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sorry pandemic's over, through him back in.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Home confinement for this sh*t?  They should be in prison for life.  Make sure it is in a place with people they sentenced.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: FarkMeThatsGood: fnordfocus: vudukungfu: So, pay a fine as the cost of F7ck8ng kids?

No.

Well one of them is actually in prison, and the other served a few years, which is a lot for a rich white Republican man.

And I assume judges don't get to just move a county over like cops do.

I hate to say this, but I think both judges were democrats.

If they were republican the article would mention it multiple times Trump and Republicans would be defending them.


FTFY.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: So, pay a fine as the cost of F7ck8ng kids?

No.


Know how we can tell you didn't read the article?
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: FarkMeThatsGood: fnordfocus: vudukungfu: So, pay a fine as the cost of F7ck8ng kids?

No.

Well one of them is actually in prison, and the other served a few years, which is a lot for a rich white Republican man.

And I assume judges don't get to just move a county over like cops do.

I hate to say this, but I think both judges were democrats.

If they were republican the article would mention it multiple times.

Since they are democrats it will never be said in print.


and yet we (liberals, democrats, progressives...) can look at this and say... this is wrong and they should be prosecuted even more severely than they have been thus far... rather than making up silly ass excuses why what they did is acceptable or commendable.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hissatsu: They ruined hundreds of lives out of greed. They don't deserve to breathe. Barring that, the should never live free again. And yet...

Conahan, 70, was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison but was released to home confinement in 2020 - with six years left on his sentence - because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sorry pandemic's over, through him back in.


THOUSANDS.

They ruined THOUSANDS of lives out of greed.

All of those lives should be allowed to kick all three of these men squarely in the micropeen.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: Home confinement for this sh*t?  They should be in prison for life.  Make sure it is in a place with people they sentenced.


Powell and Ciavarella are in actual prison.  Not sure what Conahan did to get remanded (is that the right term?) to home confinement.
 
