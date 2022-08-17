 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Colorado is the *twitch* nation's *twitch* cocaine capital *sniff sniff*   (kdvr.com) divider line
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is DFW the meth capital?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jr. seen eying move to Colorado.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: Is DFW the meth capital?


Wife is therapist in dfw. Upper class meth use is very common. It keeps them up for the day drinking.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do the cartels make pumpkin spice coke to really get the suburban basic white girl market?
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
RagnarD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They hide it up in Telluride.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and here I am trying to explain to the kids that all that white stuff on the ground isn't snow, but they keep playing in it anyway...
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uhhhh maybe a little edit for better truth on this:

% of 12+ population that used "cocaine" in the past year


in the last few years really, yeah sure that's 'cocaine' you got yourself there, yeah sure you keep telling yourself that, but it's not what the lab says you been snorting.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rocky mountain high
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We told you marijuana was a gateway drug!" - Anti-marijuana people
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "We told you marijuana was a gateway drug!" - Anti-marijuana people


Know what the biggest gateway drug is?  Sugar.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh, the state is covered in white powder.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't call it "Cocorado" for nothing.  Actually no one calls it that.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New or Original?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of unaccompanied suit cases used to fly out of a certain airport in Utah for whatever reason. I guess in the age of FedEx you don't really need to depend on a bunch of airport workers looking the other way all day every day and can operate from wherever you like.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎵 Sold My House
Sold My Car
Lost My Job
Cocaine 🎵
 
walrusonion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


But this dude hasn't lived there for 17 years.
 
HempHead
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Aspen is the cocaine capital of the world.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bumps and jumps!
 
MIRV888
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They call it snow.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HempHead: Aspen is the cocaine capital of the world.


I was wondering what my weekend plans were going to involve. Aspen is only 6 hours away. Thanks!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, yeah. The cool radio station in Denver used to be KILO.

/really
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: Duh, the state is covered in white powder.

[Fark user image 400x397]


And then there's Boulder.

"It's so beautiful how the clouds roll in over the mountains every morning here."
"Those aren't clouds..."
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lots of folks retiring to Colorado, makes sense.
 
ifky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: Gawdzila: Duh, the state is covered in white powder.

[Fark user image 400x397]

And then there's Boulder.

"It's so beautiful how the clouds roll in over the mountains every morning here."
"Those aren't clouds..."


Yeah, I went to CU in the 80s.  This is not news.  Robert Redford's son in law got shot ded over a bad coke deal while I was there.  Half my roommates were varsity football players, and that team was powder-fueled.

On the social scene, if you wanted to get laid, you either had to have cocaine in your pocket, or be into hippy chicks.

I was a pothead, not a coke fiend (and a broke in-state student) so the choice was obvious.

/now I have a thing for gals with axillary hair
//not maxillary
///don't get them confused
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mufhugger
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
IDK why people say cocaine is so bad i mean have you ever tried it? it's really fun and it's relatively inexpensive. I know a guy who works on wallstreet and he has a mansion and he smokes pot i mean does coke. I went to his house one time and he tried to bet me $500 that i couldn't beat him in a swim race but i didn't think it was fair because i'm like a DOLPHIN! Gaduge! he insisted but i was like ok i'll just swim butterfly and i still kicked his ass. I was like "cough it up rich boy!" he didn't take it too well he grabbed his samurai sword and started chopping lawn furniture. I thought it would be good to gtfo so we went to a friends house who has a recording studio and we recorded this jam is was soooo dope. Sticky Skillz was there and he was rocking some funky trombone. And remember that super fine girl barbara? she had those smokey eyes (and some tigoles) we went back to my house and were banging until the sun came up and i was like "shiat i have to work in 15 minutes!" Oh man I was a wreck at work that day. I had to pinch my own sac to stay awake in a meeting. IDK why people say pinching your sac is so bad i mean have you ever tried it? it's a great way to stay awake when you're driving or watching the kids. I know a guy who is a coder and he has a Lamborghini and he does coke I mean pinches his sac. I went to his condo one time and he tried to bet me $1000 that i couldn't hold my breath longer than him but i didn't think it was fair because i'm like a SEA TURRLE! Bam! he insisted but i was like ok i'll just half-ass it and i still whupped his butt. I was like "show me the money!" he didn't take it too well he grabbed his viking battle axe and started hacking at garden gnomes. I thought it best we be out so we went to a buddy's who had an art studio. Schlebby Pelts was there and he was painting a sick-ass mural. And do you recollect a dashing damsel named Persephone with the long hair (and a gadunkadunk)  we went back to her place and raw dogged for hours and i was like "shiat i have to be at the gym in 26 minutes!" Holy crap was I worthless at the gym that day. I had to inject heroin into my dick just to get through my spin class. IDK why people say injecting heroin into your dick is so bad i mean have you ever tried it?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well they DO like skiing...
 
thamike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you're*twitching* on cocaine, guess what? It wasn't cocaine.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mufhugger: IDK why people say cocaine is so bad i mean have you ever tried it? it's really fun and it's relatively inexpensive. I know a guy who works on wallstreet and he has a mansion and he smokes pot i mean does coke. I went to his house one time and he tried to bet me $500 that i couldn't beat him in a swim race but i didn't think it was fair because i'm like a DOLPHIN! Gaduge! he insisted but i was like ok i'll just swim butterfly and i still kicked his ass. I was like "cough it up rich boy!" he didn't take it too well he grabbed his samurai sword and started chopping lawn furniture. I thought it would be good to gtfo so we went to a friends house who has a recording studio and we recorded this jam is was soooo dope. Sticky Skillz was there and he was rocking some funky trombone. And remember that super fine girl barbara? she had those smokey eyes (and some tigoles) we went back to my house and were banging until the sun came up and i was like "shiat i have to work in 15 minutes!" Oh man I was a wreck at work that day. I had to pinch my own sac to stay awake in a meeting. IDK why people say pinching your sac is so bad i mean have you ever tried it? it's a great way to stay awake when you're driving or watching the kids. I know a guy who is a coder and he has a Lamborghini and he does coke I mean pinches his sac. I went to his condo one time and he tried to bet me $1000 that i couldn't hold my breath longer than him but i didn't think it was fair because i'm like a SEA TURRLE! Bam! he insisted but i was like ok i'll just half-ass it and i still whupped his butt. I was like "show me the money!" he didn't take it too well he grabbed his viking battle axe and started hacking at garden gnomes. I thought it best we be out so we went to a buddy's who had an art studio. Schlebby Pelts was there and he was painting a sick-ass mural. And do you recollect a dashing damsel named Persephone with the long hair (and a gadunkadunk)  we went back to her place and raw dogged for hours and ...


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
