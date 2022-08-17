 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   The Show is called "Deadliest Catch", true, but that is supposed to refer to the hazards of crabbing in arctic conditions, NOT dodging Russian ship-launched missiles   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Blathering Idjut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is great as far as communicating to the rubes who watch reality tv that Russia is a geopolitical threat.  They clearly don't get information through other sources in light of TFG.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Time Bandit came to reinforce U.S. claim to the fishing grounds and encourage the Russian boat to stay in Russian waters."

And to hopefully get higher ratings by forcing an international incident?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: This is great as far as communicating to the rubes who watch reality tv that Russia is a geopolitical threat.  They clearly don't get information through other sources in light of TFG.


"That missile would'a hit some left coast lib infested commie shiate on the street dope head LGBTQ shiatehole anyway, what the fark do I care"  would be the average MAGAt response.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What is it with Russia shooting at fishing boats? They've literally been doing this for over a hundred years.

Thank goodness they can't aim for sh*t or a lot more people would have gotten hurt...
=Smidge=
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: "The Time Bandit came to reinforce U.S. claim to the fishing grounds and encourage the Russian boat to stay in Russian waters."

And to hopefully get higher ratings by forcing an international incident?


Although it would be funny to watch that boat t-bone one of those Russian spy trawlers..
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: This is great as far as communicating to the rubes who watch reality tv that Russia is a geopolitical threat.  They clearly don't get information through other sources in light of TFG.


You people just cant help yourself, can you?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Blathering Idjut: This is great as far as communicating to the rubes who watch reality tv that Russia is a geopolitical threat.  They clearly don't get information through other sources in light of TFG.

You people just cant help yourself, can you?


Lighten up, Francis Trumpster.
 
Watubi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds to me like ratings were down last season
 
Blathering Idjut [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Blathering Idjut: This is great as far as communicating to the rubes who watch reality tv that Russia is a geopolitical threat.  They clearly don't get information through other sources in light of TFG.

You people just cant help yourself, can you?


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Jeebus Saves: Blathering Idjut: This is great as far as communicating to the rubes who watch reality tv that Russia is a geopolitical threat.  They clearly don't get information through other sources in light of TFG.

You people just cant help yourself, can you?

Lighten up, Francis Trumpster.


What does it feel like to live in a world where you need to make every single thing you see political?  Must be kind of sad.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: Jeebus Saves: Blathering Idjut: This is great as far as communicating to the rubes who watch reality tv that Russia is a geopolitical threat.  They clearly don't get information through other sources in light of TFG.

You people just cant help yourself, can you?

[memegenerator.net image 400x400]


He means people smarter than he is.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Blathering Idjut: Jeebus Saves: Blathering Idjut: This is great as far as communicating to the rubes who watch reality tv that Russia is a geopolitical threat.  They clearly don't get information through other sources in light of TFG.

You people just cant help yourself, can you?

[memegenerator.net image 400x400]

He means people smarter than he is.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meanwhile the Coasties are sitting in Dutch Harbor playing poker and watching Cinemax

/I keed, I keed
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The russian ship later reported to their superiors that they successfully sank an entire NATO armada.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: DarkSoulNoHope: Jeebus Saves: Blathering Idjut: This is great as far as communicating to the rubes who watch reality tv that Russia is a geopolitical threat.  They clearly don't get information through other sources in light of TFG.

You people just cant help yourself, can you?

Lighten up, Francis Trumpster.

What does it feel like to live in a world where you need to make every single thing you see political?  Must be kind of sad.


A couple years of reminding everyone who is the US President, and how the virus is a political hit, and now you don't want to talk about politics? Huh. I wonder what changed?
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: NuclearPenguins: Blathering Idjut: Jeebus Saves: Blathering Idjut: This is great as far as communicating to the rubes who watch reality tv that Russia is a geopolitical threat.  They clearly don't get information through other sources in light of TFG.

You people just cant help yourself, can you?

[memegenerator.net image 400x400]

He means people smarter than he is.

[preview.redd.it image 426x454]


cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: NuclearPenguins: Blathering Idjut: Jeebus Saves: Blathering Idjut: This is great as far as communicating to the rubes who watch reality tv that Russia is a geopolitical threat.  They clearly don't get information through other sources in light of TFG.

You people just cant help yourself, can you?

[memegenerator.net image 400x400]

He means people smarter than he is.

[preview.redd.it image 426x454]


Oscar the Grouch isn't real, dude.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Jeebus Saves: DarkSoulNoHope: Jeebus Saves: Blathering Idjut: This is great as far as communicating to the rubes who watch reality tv that Russia is a geopolitical threat.  They clearly don't get information through other sources in light of TFG.

You people just cant help yourself, can you?

Lighten up, Francis Trumpster.

What does it feel like to live in a world where you need to make every single thing you see political?  Must be kind of sad.

A couple years of reminding everyone who is the US President, and how the virus is a political hit, and now you don't want to talk about politics? Huh. I wonder what changed?


Yea, that didn't happen.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Watubi: Sounds to me like ratings were down last season


I think they've been down every season since the first one long ago.
I don't know who still has cable TV, old people I guess, but whoever is paying is keeping that junk alive.
The cable TV networks make money even if nobody watches, as long as people keep subscribing.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How did they get coal out there to fire their missile?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Jeebus Saves: NuclearPenguins: Blathering Idjut: Jeebus Saves: Blathering Idjut: This is great as far as communicating to the rubes who watch reality tv that Russia is a geopolitical threat.  They clearly don't get information through other sources in light of TFG.

You people just cant help yourself, can you?

[memegenerator.net image 400x400]

He means people smarter than he is.

[preview.redd.it image 426x454]

Oscar the Grouch isn't real, dude.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: DarkSoulNoHope: Jeebus Saves: Blathering Idjut: This is great as far as communicating to the rubes who watch reality tv that Russia is a geopolitical threat.  They clearly don't get information through other sources in light of TFG.

You people just cant help yourself, can you?

Lighten up, Francis Trumpster.

What does it feel like to live in a world where you need to make every single thing you see political?  Must be kind of sad.


Everything is political.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The lady doth protest too much, methinks.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

12YearBid: Jeebus Saves: DarkSoulNoHope: Jeebus Saves: Blathering Idjut: This is great as far as communicating to the rubes who watch reality tv that Russia is a geopolitical threat.  They clearly don't get information through other sources in light of TFG.

You people just cant help yourself, can you?

Lighten up, Francis Trumpster.

What does it feel like to live in a world where you need to make every single thing you see political?  Must be kind of sad.

Everything is political.


To a certain brand of farker.
 
JimmyDukes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I just came in to say I love this show. I've watched every episode for the last 18 seasons. 
not to crazy about the spin offs like blood line. but for a menial office worker, I find this show edutainment.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: "The Time Bandit came to reinforce U.S. claim to the fishing grounds and encourage the Russian boat to stay in Russian waters."

And to hopefully get higher ratings by forcing an international incident?


Eh, I'd watch that.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

JimmyDukes: I just came in to say I love this show. I've watched every episode for the last 18 seasons. 
not to crazy about the spin offs like blood line. but for a menial office worker, I find this show edutainment.


While some of the drama is manufactured by producers, the job itself is not exactly something that can be faked for TV. I used to enjoy it up until Phil's death.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: JimmyDukes: I just came in to say I love this show. I've watched every episode for the last 18 seasons. 
not to crazy about the spin offs like blood line. but for a menial office worker, I find this show edutainment.

While some of the drama is manufactured by producers, the job itself is not exactly something that can be faked for TV. I used to enjoy it up until Phil's death.


That was pretty much when I stopped watching.  The next couple of seasons it became the "RIP Phil" show.  If I remember right, a couple of the Captains were going to walk if they kept it up.
 
