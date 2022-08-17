 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Damned, The Style Council, The Blow Monkeys, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #382. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
91
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Howdy do, Earlybird diners. Thankee kindly for the Total, which allows me to bug you hours in advance!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know how weird the musical tastes are 'round here in people's brain basements, but if you happen to be into David Byrne and Brian Eno's "My Life in the Bush of Ghosts," here's a bit of interesting stuff about it.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello all.
Feeling much better today.
I think it was heat exhaustion. Been hydrating like it's going out of fashion and still have a bit of a headache.
Just looking for some good tunes and company to push it out of my mind.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pista: Hello all.
Feeling much better today.
I think it was heat exhaustion. Been hydrating like it's going out of fashion and still have a bit of a headache.
Just looking for some good tunes and company to push it out of my mind.


Glad you're feeling better - you must have monkeyed yourself over to still be feeling the effects today. So, uh... stop being stupid in the future? Thanks!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi everybody. I'll be late due to mandatory bonding. Boss thinks it'd be a swell idea for the department to have lunch together (via Teams) once a month. Pretty sure you can imagine how enthused I'm feeling.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anteater Nation!
media.istockphoto.comView Full Size

\Prepare for Stride Piano
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. I'll be late due to mandatory bonding. Boss thinks it'd be a swell idea for the department to have lunch together (via Teams) once a month. Pretty sure you can imagine how enthused I'm feeling.


Your boss is into B&D?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and

'Standing' by...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. I'll be late due to mandatory bonding. Boss thinks it'd be a swell idea for the department to have lunch together (via Teams) once a month. Pretty sure you can imagine how enthused I'm feeling.

Your boss is into B&D?


She can't answer right now - she's all tied up...

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. I'll be late due to mandatory bonding. Boss thinks it'd be a swell idea for the department to have lunch together (via Teams) once a month. Pretty sure you can imagine how enthused I'm feeling.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. I'll be late due to mandatory bonding. Boss thinks it'd be a swell idea for the department to have lunch together (via Teams) once a month. Pretty sure you can imagine how enthused I'm feeling.


braggart
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. I'll be late due to mandatory bonding. Boss thinks it'd be a swell idea for the department to have lunch together (via Teams) once a month. Pretty sure you can imagine how enthused I'm feeling.

Your boss is into B&D?


Maybe that LIVE LOVE LAUGH sign on her wall is her safe word.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: jasonvatch: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. I'll be late due to mandatory bonding. Boss thinks it'd be a swell idea for the department to have lunch together (via Teams) once a month. Pretty sure you can imagine how enthused I'm feeling.

Your boss is into B&D?

Maybe that LIVE LOVE LAUGH sign on her wall is her safe word.


Now I have milk up my nose.

/and run run RUN in the opposite direction if you see a sign like that on anyone's wall
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pista I don't whether to curse you or thank you, but for some bizarro reason I have Hertz from Amyl stuck in my head today.

/really want to go to the beach
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
community.atlassian.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. I'll be late due to mandatory bonding. Boss thinks it'd be a swell idea for the department to have lunch together (via Teams) once a month. Pretty sure you can imagine how enthused I'm feeling.

braggart


Am not. I'm a complainart.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: jasonvatch: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. I'll be late due to mandatory bonding. Boss thinks it'd be a swell idea for the department to have lunch together (via Teams) once a month. Pretty sure you can imagine how enthused I'm feeling.

Your boss is into B&D?

She can't answer right now - she's all tied up...

[64.media.tumblr.com image 450x653]


Hmm, I bet you'd appreciate the switchplate in my hallway.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: jasonvatch: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. I'll be late due to mandatory bonding. Boss thinks it'd be a swell idea for the department to have lunch together (via Teams) once a month. Pretty sure you can imagine how enthused I'm feeling.

Your boss is into B&D?

Maybe that LIVE LOVE LAUGH sign on her wall is her safe word.


*note to self, change safe word*
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista I don't whether to curse you or thank you, but for some bizarro reason I have Hertz from Amyl stuck in my head today.

/really want to go to the beach


Not apologising :o)
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a snazzy little pre-show you got there


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here. we. go....
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. go....


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. go....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Weehee! Danielle Dax And Klaus! Is my birthday!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Early penguin sighting
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

perigee: Weehee! Danielle Dax And Klaus! Is my birthday!


Srsly, is it? Then you get cake.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: perigee: Weehee! Danielle Dax And Klaus! Is my birthday!

Srsly, is it? Then you get cake.


Don't lie to me...
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

perigee: NeoMoxie: perigee: Weehee! Danielle Dax And Klaus! Is my birthday!

Srsly, is it? Then you get cake.

Don't lie to me...


who would lie about cake?
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hi everybody!
Good to see you all healthy and protected with safe words on Doomsday.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A few mins late, but here now!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver:

who would lie about cake?

Looks great to me

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pc_gator: [community.atlassian.com image 736x806]


No, no, no. We never do this to cats.
Or... are you waiting for the safe word from the kitty on the wall?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

djslowdive: A few mins late, but here now!


Just in time it would seem
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lioness7: pc_gator: [community.atlassian.com image 736x806]

No, no, no. We never do this to cats.
Or... are you waiting for the safe word from the kitty on the wall?


My entire staff as well as most of the Executive Board has clearly seen my cat's anus on multiple occasions.

It's a game for him during remote calls.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lioness7: pc_gator: [community.atlassian.com image 736x806]

No, no, no. We never do this to cats.
Or... are you waiting for the safe word from the kitty on the wall?


Fark user imageView Full Size


...Meow...?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

perigee: NeoMoxie: perigee: Weehee! Danielle Dax And Klaus! Is my birthday!

Srsly, is it? Then you get cake.

Don't lie to me...


But you only get your one piece - us farquers get the rest...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
YYYYAAAAAAYYYYYY!!!! Nicky!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
THANK YOU!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Lioness7: pc_gator: [community.atlassian.com image 736x806]

No, no, no. We never do this to cats.
Or... are you waiting for the safe word from the kitty on the wall?

My entire staff as well as most of the Executive Board has clearly seen my cat's anus on multiple occasions.

It's a game for him during remote calls.


paccosmetics.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: perigee: NeoMoxie: perigee: Weehee! Danielle Dax And Klaus! Is my birthday!

Srsly, is it? Then you get cake.

Don't lie to me...

But you only get your one piece - us farquers get the rest...

[Fark user image image 570x449]


i call dibs on the sk piece. it looks lemony.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
PROST To Peter Madril!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
NeoMoxie:

[Fark user image 570x449]

I called the Johnny Marr slice months ago.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pista: pc_gator: Lioness7: pc_gator: [community.atlassian.com image 736x806]

No, no, no. We never do this to cats.
Or... are you waiting for the safe word from the kitty on the wall?

My entire staff as well as most of the Executive Board has clearly seen my cat's anus on multiple occasions.

It's a game for him during remote calls.

[paccosmetics.com image 850x850]


those who know, know
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Late as usual these days :( But here, just in time for Mr. Nick Cave.

Thanks to anonymous for the TF!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: perigee: NeoMoxie: perigee: Weehee! Danielle Dax And Klaus! Is my birthday!

Srsly, is it? Then you get cake.

Don't lie to me...

But you only get your one piece - us farquers get the rest...

[Fark user image 570x449]


Now that's some lovely photoshop-on-the-fly. Most impressive, Moxy - mad skillz indeed.
 
