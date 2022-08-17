 Skip to content
(CNN)   China resorting to seeding clouds to try and replenish falling river levels   (cnn.com) divider line
    Yangtze River, Three Gorges Dam, Hubei, Chongqing, Yichang, Water, worst heat wave, Three Gorges  
421 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2022 at 7:06 PM



DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they're doing something.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three gorgeous, damn!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I surf there would I become a super hero
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I thought they used tree spirits for that.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Seeding the clouds, that's how you get giants coming down beanstalks. Is that what you want?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We should build a pipeline from either the Mississippi River or Great Lakes across the pacific and into China.
 
guinsu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why the "strange" tag for China doing this but "interesting" for America?  It's right on  the science tab.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
China is a big place. One part in drought, another flooding. Spend 30 years building water redirecting project, turns out to be in wrong places when done.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They've been doing this for well over 50 years.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If they weren't Godless communists, they could pray.
 
wxboy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: They've been doing this for well over 50 years.


And it's still an open question as to whether they're accomplishing a damn thing.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

guinsu: Why the "strange" tag for China doing this but "interesting" for America?  It's right on  the science tab.


We Murica, we better.
(Grunt)
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
*Wilhelm Reich shakes head in disappoint
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wxboy: derpes_simplex: They've been doing this for well over 50 years.

And it's still an open question as to whether they're accomplishing a damn thing.


Ask the companies here that do it
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Seeding the clouds, that's how you get giants coming down beanstalks. Is that what you want?


Giants in China are like, what, 5'10", 5'11" ?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They did this before the Beijing Olympics to transfer the pollution to the ground where they could scrape it up so the international community didn't see their smog
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: wxboy: derpes_simplex: They've been doing this for well over 50 years.

And it's still an open question as to whether they're accomplishing a damn thing.

Ask the companies here that do it


Ask a cloud seeder if cloud seeding works? That's like asking a dowser if dowsing works. Or a psychic if their psychic powers work. Or a homeopath if homeopathy works.

"Oh it works great! Worth every penny"
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

guinsu: Why the "strange" tag for China doing this but "interesting" for America?  It's right on  the science tab.


There's a science tab? I don't see either on the STEM tab....
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: LordOfThePings: Seeding the clouds, that's how you get giants coming down beanstalks. Is that what you want?

Giants in China are like, what, 5'10", 5'11" ?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: drjekel_mrhyde: wxboy: derpes_simplex: They've been doing this for well over 50 years.

And it's still an open question as to whether they're accomplishing a damn thing.

Ask the companies here that do it

Ask a cloud seeder if cloud seeding works? That's like asking a dowser if dowsing works. Or a psychic if their psychic powers work. Or a homeopath if homeopathy works.

"Oh it works great! Worth every penny"


Thw trick is finding a psychic to tell you which dowser can identify the clouds that need seeding.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well like Herschal Walker said, we are sending them our good air and they are sending us their bad air.

What a dumbass.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So it goes.
Well, actually it was his older brother...
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: I thought they used tree spirits for that.


they scratch things in turtle shells, and ask their gods for favor
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Kumana Wanalaia: LordOfThePings: Seeding the clouds, that's how you get giants coming down beanstalks. Is that what you want?

Giants in China are like, what, 5'10", 5'11" ?

[Fark user image 850x566]


what do pygmies have to do with anything?

/yes, i walked right into that one
 
