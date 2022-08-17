 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   "Our school is named after a confederate traitor; maybe we should change it?" "And we should let the students decide the new name" What could go wrong?   (twitter.com) divider line
80
    More: Awkward, shot  
•       •       •

2184 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2022 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



80 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
imagez.tmz.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image

Of course.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I vote for Bruce Lee. It's add diversity and could absolutely be used to educational ends - Bruce was a pretty introspective, philosophical guy.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Came for Schoolie McSchoolface.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Came for Schoolie McSchoolface. Adolf Hitler School for Friendship and Tolerance was a curveball.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: I vote for Bruce Lee. It's add diversity and could absolutely be used to educational ends - Bruce was a pretty introspective, philosophical guy.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You will never worry about school shooters in "John Cena Elementary School." They can't see it.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fooshards
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Time is a flat circle, and the internet never changes.

-----

Here were the 15 top vote-getters from Mountain Dew's campaign, in order of most to least votes:
1. Hitler did nothing wrong
2. Gushing Granny
3. Fapple
4. Diabeetus
5. Gushin' Granny
6. Grannies Squirt
7. Gushing Grannies
8. Gooshing Granny
9. Fapulous Apple
10. Gushing Green Granny
11. Moist Nugget
12. Sour Granny Slap
13. Meany Greeny
14. Granny Mist
15. What the apple did you just appleing say about me, you little apple? Ill have you know I graduated at the top of my class in the Navy Seals, and Ive been involved in numerous secret raids on Al-Quaeda, and I
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is why we can't have nicely named things.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Damn kids these days. They missed out on going to Gushin' Granny High School.
 
danvon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Schoolie McSchoolface" better be one of them.

Reads article.

Satisfied.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Came for Schoolie McSchoolface.


Woah now. I mean. It was funny but
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Came for Schoolie McSchoolface.


Phrasing?
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, why not John Cena?
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
William T. Sherman High School?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Old memes are so exciting
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: This is why we can't have nicely nicey mcnicefaced named things.


FTFY.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fooshards: 8. Gooshing Granny
9. Fapulous Apple
10. Gushing Green Granny
11. Moist Nugget
12. Sour Granny Slap
13. Meany Greeny
14. Granny Mist
15. What the apple did you just appleing say about me, you little apple? Ill have you know I graduated at the top of my class in the Navy Seals, and Ive been involved in numerous secret raids on Al-Quaeda, and I


They are all wonderful, but for whatever reason it was number 12 that made me laugh out loud.
 
Q-Tron
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Sail The Wide Accountancy: Well, why not John Cena?


Hm. I didn't see that one.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How about we stop naming schools after people.  Just do like New York City (e.g. PS-120).
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!! Schoolie McSchoolface! LMFAO OMGWTFBBQ LOLOLOLOL!

It's so original and hilarious! Ow my sides!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image image 591x63]

Of course.


What is considered pre-Boobies (and that isn't filter owned)?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Obviously the only one of these you can use is Schoolie McSchoolface. All the others are named after either Adolf Hitler or people whose fame comes from glorifying violence in entertainment.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Damn kids these days. They missed out on going to Gushin' Granny High School.


They'll just have to buy it on VHS like the rest of us.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tolerance sounds nice.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Matt Gaetz Grooming Skool was taken?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I vote for Bruce Lee. It's add diversity and could absolutely be used to educational ends - Bruce was a pretty introspective, philosophical guy.


"Yin/Yang is of the DEVIL!!"
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I vote for Bruce Lee. It's add diversity and could absolutely be used to educational ends - Bruce was a pretty introspective, philosophical guy.


Plus, they could use a lot of the same letters so they'd save money on that.
 
flemardo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
John Cena does have a way with kids

Peacemaker classroom scene | S1E6
Youtube fs0dlIp7J60
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Joe Stapler: Fooshards: 8. Gooshing Granny
9. Fapulous Apple
10. Gushing Green Granny
11. Moist Nugget
12. Sour Granny Slap
13. Meany Greeny
14. Granny Mist
15. What the apple did you just appleing say about me, you little apple? Ill have you know I graduated at the top of my class in the Navy Seals, and Ive been involved in numerous secret raids on Al-Quaeda, and I

They are all wonderful, but for whatever reason it was number 12 that made me laugh out loud.


Sour Granny Slap isn't the name of my anything, but it really needs to be.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Peacemaker
 
dracos31
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I attended a Robert E. Lee Elementary in the 1970's in Southern California, so I'm getting a kick...
 
snowshovel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The irony is that the school wasn't named after a confederate general, but a car from a 70s TV show.
 
Konowalchuk22
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Everyone's yawning at Schoolie McSchoolface...

I'm over here legitimately angry with myself for laughing at the Adolf Hitler School for Friednship and Tolerance.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I vote for Bruce Lee. It's add diversity and could absolutely be used to educational ends - Bruce was a pretty introspective, philosophical guy.


Only if it includes early childhood education and it's listed as being Kato-5
 
dywed88
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Came for Schoolie McSchoolface. Adolf Hitler School for Friendship and Tolerance was a curveball.


I figured Hitler would be number two after Schoolies McSchoolface.

You have both the somewhat intelligent asshats pushing it as a comparable name to the current one to make a point that naming it after Lee is farking idiotic and the racist farks pushing it to show how reasonable naming it after a traitor who killed thousands of Americans in the same of owning black people is.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think the Adolf Hitler one is a joke, LOL, well played.

I guess naming a school after the street it's located on or something like that is out of the question.

They call it Lee Elementary School now, which is still stupid.

The address is 3308 Hampton Road. So ... Hampton Road Elementary? Unless Hampton Road is named after some racist asshole, and because it's Texas, yeah, it probably is.

So ... numbering schools like they do in NYC it is!
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dimensio
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sail The Wide Accountancy: Well, why not John Cena?



Because we need to actually be able to see the school.
 
No Line For Beer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And yet every one of those besides the Hitler one is stilla better choice than Robert E Lee.
 
Cheron
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I vote for Bruce Lee. It's add diversity and could absolutely be used to educational ends - Bruce was a pretty introspective, philosophical guy.


Two thirds think Bruce Lee was a confederate general
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Came for Schoolie McSchoolface. Adolf Hitler School for Friendship and Tolerance was a curveball.


Maybe it's an art school?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They couldn't even put "The Donald Trump skool for Elemantary Xcelleance and Entegrity" on the list?

Kids these days, they're slipping.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sail The Wide Accountancy: Well, why not John Cena?


Cena vs Hitler at the next Wrestlemania, the dueling promos will be worth the price of admission alone.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As an FYI from 30 seconds of googling, those were "some other notable submissions" and this is all from the year 2016: https://www.fox7austin.com/news/proposed-nominations-for-robert-e-lee-elementary-name-change


Here are the 5 submissions with the most number of votes...
Donald J. Trump Elementary: 45 nominations
Robert E. Lee Elementary: 34 nominations
Russell Lee Elementary: 32 nominations
Harper Lee Elementary: 30 nominations
Elisabet Ney Elementary: 15 nominations

(So apparently the second choice is to keep it named the same thing?)
 
Meningioma Farmer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I love everything about this thread. Please note I did not read it very carefully, so if anything goes sour (other than grannie), don't come after me.
 
Displayed 50 of 80 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.