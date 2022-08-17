 Skip to content
(Epicurious) Boobies I Tried Dolly Parton's Coleslaw Recipe, and while my breast size did not change, it was delicious   (epicurious.com) divider line
    Dolly Parton  
knbwhite
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Does not need onions or peppers.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well.  I love a good creamy coleslaw.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hannibal Buress approves.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's because it isn't cole slaw that will make you bust out of your blouse.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It doesn't surprise me that she has some great recipes, Dolly Parton is a great all-round person in a lot of ways.
Hell, even out here in California we dedicated a monument to her.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurfGirl69
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When you promise me boobies, and you don't deliver, I just have to take off my top.
 
Snort
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And the recipe is?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Was expecting an actual recipe. Was nothing but links and a plug for a cookbook
Guess Epicurious has gone to absolute shiat
 
appliancide
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The recipe was posted in the thread when this article was greened last week
 
appliancide
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Will try this.
The worst slaw I ever had was a "healthy option" at a diner in the San Francisco area. It was basically shredded cabbage that someone added to a bowl while whispering the word "mayonnaise".
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yanno I kinda feel that sentiment.  This came up here a few days ago somewhere and I haven't made her recipe specifically but I did try a dill coleslaw just because I happened to have some coleslaw mix left over from making egg rolls a few days ago and remembered wondering why I had never had or even heard of such a thing.  It had me wondering why I almost never make coleslaw.  It was really good.  I think I might introduce it to The Things I Make RegularlyTM.
 
