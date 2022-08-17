 Skip to content
(Japan Today)   Self-professed yakuza and presumably licensed electrician popped for attempted pilfering of ATM from post office in Mie Prefecture. "It is believed the two gave up midway during the heist"   (japantoday.com) divider line
19
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure he had plenty of these on hand:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

flucto: I'm sure he had plenty of these on hand:

[Fark user image 500x951]


😂 Jen, you can't just be dropping TFD in-jokes on the liters like this.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yamaguchi-gumi? No man, I said I'm down with Yamaguchi GUMMIES. The THC content is through the roof... I'm so farking high right now
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: flucto: I'm sure he had plenty of these on hand:

[Fark user image 500x951]

😂 Jen, you can't just be dropping TFD in-jokes on the liters like this.


Couldn't resist. At least like 18 people will be amused....
 
Bslim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This guy knows their pain

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Should have embraced The Way of The Househusband.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He was attempting the old four-finger discount.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: flucto: I'm sure he had plenty of these on hand:

[Fark user image 500x951]

😂 Jen, you can't just be dropping TFD in-jokes on the liters like this.


Could you explain it to my friend? He is too poor to spend $5.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The first rule of Yakuza is: no one talks about Yaukuza.

The second rule of Yakuza is: no one fails Yaukuza.

The third rule of Yaukuza is: I have seven more rules of Yaukuza to go.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Were their surnames Nagumo and Kondo by any chance?
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yakuza does temp to hire? Good to know. The whole blood in blood out requirement was a bit of a dealbreaker for me.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KB202: Should have embraced The Way of The Househusband.


Literally just got the 8th book yesterday.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: flucto: I'm sure he had plenty of these on hand:

[Fark user image 500x951]

😂 Jen, you can't just be dropping TFD in-jokes on the liters like this.

Could you explain it to my friend? He is too poor to spend $5.


A certain "TFette," as we call them, was once stationed in Japan in the military or maybe the State Department. She recounted an especially amusing story wherein her boss took her, and I think others, to a Yakuza-run live sex place where she almost got her fingers cut off for smoking. One prominent feature of the place was that non-Gaijin customers were allowed to digitally penetrate the strippers but only after using little rags provided to clean their fingers. On TFD discussion of the events escalated, as things generally do, before devolving into a discussion of food.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh no, mie prefecture!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sorry that's the first thing that came to my brain.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: He was attempting the old four-finger discount.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

flucto: AppleOptionEsc: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: flucto: I'm sure he had plenty of these on hand:

[Fark user image 500x951]

😂 Jen, you can't just be dropping TFD in-jokes on the liters like this.

Could you explain it to my friend? He is too poor to spend $5.

A certain "TFette," as we call them, was once stationed in Japan in the military or maybe the State Department. She recounted an especially amusing story wherein her boss took her, and I think others, to a Yakuza-run live sex place where she almost got her fingers cut off for smoking. One prominent feature of the place was that non-Gaijin customers were allowed to digitally penetrate the strippers but only after using little rags provided to clean their fingers. On TFD discussion of the events escalated, as things generally do, before devolving into a discussion of food.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Those guys need training. They should go to San Francisco, New York, or Chicago for proper training from the masters.
 
