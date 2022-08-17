 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Japan Today)   Highly toxic Fukushima chemical waste moved to Hokkaido for detoxification. Okay, good start, but who's the protester girl character and what kind of monster budget are we looking at?   (japantoday.com) divider line
24
    More: Scary, Polychlorinated biphenyl, Japan, Prefectures of Japan, Tōhoku region, toxic chemical waste, Plutonium, Honshū, Nuclear power  
•       •       •

938 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 17 Aug 2022 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Invisible Woman?  Must be my ad blocker.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monster budget won't have to be much, as Hokkaido monster cow costumes are already available.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Being Japan, this could be good or bad.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Processing starts next to a medical waste facility.  Meanwhile a patient suffering from toxic megacolon undergoes a colon resection and the leftovers go to the waste facility.

As expected a leak caused by poor management at the nuclear waste facility flows into the vat housing the megacolon, which soon gains sentience and grows rapidly thanks to radiation and consuming the rest of the human bits meant for incineration.  As its food supply dwindles it becomes predatory and begins to hunt humans.

Coming soon from Asylum Pictures: The Toxic Megacolon
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 382x564]
Being Japan, this could be good or bad.


Is this a human form of Giratina? 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone: "Curse your black heart, Barbra Streisand!"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your budget has been cut.

cdn.pastemagazine.comView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw shiate..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You need top-shelf super-expensive CG that looks just like a person in a cheap rubber suit.
 
Strummer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PCB's, okay that's no big deal. No story there.

Now Fukushima PCB's? OMG we're all gonna die, aaaaaaaaaaaarrrrrrrrrrrrggggggghhhhhh!!!!!!
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ok, let's start with Jun Amaki
unfinishedman.comView Full Size


Or Nonami Takizawa
cdn.peoople.appView Full Size


and we can go from there...
 
yellowjester
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They're giving nuclear waste to a dog?
akc.orgView Full Size
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hokkaido's where they grow most of their food. Great idea.
 
maxheck
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Strummer: PCB's, okay that's no big deal. No story there.

Now Fukushima PCB's? OMG we're all gonna die, aaaaaaaaaaaarrrrrrrrrrrrggggggghhhhhh!!!!!!


Love Canal, NY would like a word with you.

/ yes, I am old.
 
maxheck
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
PCBs are nasty stuff, they are quick on the biological uptake but slow to decay otherwise. The slow decay is why they were used in electrical equipment in the first place. Pretty much the only way to get rid of them is with a plasma torch to break them down to individual atoms.

Before Europe enacted RoHS, a lot of consumer electronics circuit boards were coated with variants of PCBs for insulation / fireproofing.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

maxheck: PCBs are nasty stuff, they are quick on the biological uptake but slow to decay otherwise. The slow decay is why they were used in electrical equipment in the first place. Pretty much the only way to get rid of them is with a plasma torch to break them down to individual atoms.

Before Europe enacted RoHS, a lot of consumer electronics circuit boards were coated with variants of PCBs for insulation / fireproofing.


I always assumed that PCB in that context actually meant PCB and not Printed Circuit Board. 

I guess it was a dual meaning.
 
maxheck
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: maxheck: PCBs are nasty stuff, they are quick on the biological uptake but slow to decay otherwise. The slow decay is why they were used in electrical equipment in the first place. Pretty much the only way to get rid of them is with a plasma torch to break them down to individual atoms.

Before Europe enacted RoHS, a lot of consumer electronics circuit boards were coated with variants of PCBs for insulation / fireproofing.

I always assumed that PCB in that context actually meant PCB and not Printed Circuit Board. 

I guess it was a dual meaning.


For many years, it kinda was! :)
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can we work super powers in here it's big with the kids.
 
Strummer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maxheck: Strummer: PCB's, okay that's no big deal. No story there.

Now Fukushima PCB's? OMG we're all gonna die, aaaaaaaaaaaarrrrrrrrrrrrggggggghhhhhh!!!!!!

Love Canal, NY would like a word with you.

/ yes, I am old.


Oh yeah, Love Canal too.

PCB's aren't good for children and other living things. Or was it war? So hard to remember.
 
maxheck
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Strummer: maxheck: Strummer: PCB's, okay that's no big deal. No story there.

Now Fukushima PCB's? OMG we're all gonna die, aaaaaaaaaaaarrrrrrrrrrrrggggggghhhhhh!!!!!!

Love Canal, NY would like a word with you.

/ yes, I am old.

Oh yeah, Love Canal too.

PCB's aren't good for children and other living things. Or was it war? So hard to remember.


You want to get a good depression on, look up Minmata, Pretty sure the Japanese remember that.

/ been to 5 US national labs, all Superfund sites. Picked up a few things about environmental disasters.
 
Fellini8.5
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
ColleenSezWhuut:
Coming soon from Asylum Pictures: The Toxic Megacolon

Actually the title will be "I Was Reincarnated in Another World as a Toxic Megacolon, But Decided to Cheat and Become a Blacksmith"
 
maxheck
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If it involves busty Japanese girls and monsters, I could definitely throw in a few bucks...
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.