(We Are Central PA)   Man swears he wasn't drinking but cannot explain nudity behind the wheel. Wasn't that the intro for WKRP?   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
33
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ah may be facin' charges but you will never get that image out of your head!"
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know I am being biased but that's a very strong indicator.

Troopers reported that they stopped a Ford F-150 committing multiple traffic violations
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Found On Road Drunk.

Troopers reported that they stopped a Ford F-150 committing multiple traffic violations


Found On Road Drunk.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least keep a thong in the glove box.
 
mossberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have to wear clothes while driving now? Geez, Thanks Biden.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunk or Alzheimer's? Hopefully it is the first one.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

In some states it is legal to be nude in a vehicle, but the driver has to be wearing appropriate footwear.


In some states it is legal to be nude in a vehicle, but the driver has to be wearing appropriate footwear.
 
God--
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It "could" have been a medical/mental episode or some kind of reaction..... But yeah, likely hopped up on spice and benydryl
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I swear as God is my witness.....
 
God--
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: but the driver has to be wearing appropriate footwear.


There is actually no law in the 50 states that says you have to wear shoes while driving... Though they really recommend it
 
God--
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I didn't see shiate


I didn't see shiate
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Can't even drive around nude anymore without being suspected of DUI?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
+1
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

A flip flop for your flip flop!


Fark user imageView Full Size

A flip flop for your flip flop!
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I bet it sounded more like WKRP's end credits theme.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can't drunk piss your pants if you're not wearing them. That's out of the box thinking there.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Anyone else see the Strangers with Candy reboot on Amazon Prime?  Maybe he robbed a bank and knew that the police would be looking for a suspect wearing clothes.

/That first episode had a whole lot of old man dick and was pretty slow, the 2nd was much better.
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He was workin' on his night moves, tryin' to make the front page drivin' nude
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Wrong show, I meant to say Kids in the Hall.

/That first episode had a whole lot of old man dick and was pretty slow, the 2nd was much better.


Wrong show, I meant to say Kids in the Hall.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Even for Elk County, this seems odd.

/and yes, Elk County is as advertised
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Well, if you could tear your omniscience off of Pornhub maybe you would!

I didn't see shiate


Well, if you could tear your omniscience off of Pornhub maybe you would!
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Woman Behind The Man Behind The Nudity Behind the Wheel is my favorite Red Sovine B-Side.
 
p51d007
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
throwbacks.comView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

... he thought his bird could fly?


... he thought his bird could fly?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Stilettos and fishnets?

In some states it is legal to be nude in a vehicle, but the driver has to be wearing appropriate footwear.


Stilettos and fishnets?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Only on weekends

In some states it is legal to be nude in a vehicle, but the driver has to be wearing appropriate footwear.

Stilettos and fishnets?


Only on weekends
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

"Since birds are descendants of dinosaurs, mine is a velociraptor. Smaller than it looks in movies."

... he thought his bird could fly?


"Since birds are descendants of dinosaurs, mine is a velociraptor. Smaller than it looks in movies."
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A blood draw... checking for meth because naked means meth.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This showed up on reddit r/IdiotsInCars recently.    RAM not Ford. NSFW:
https://www.reddit.com/r/IdiotsInCars/comments/wqhugv/man_crashed_truck_and_then_leaves_on_foot_and/
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Crazy guy is kinda well built though. . .
https://www.reddit.com/r/IdiotsInCars/comments/wqhugv/man_crashed_truck_and_then_leaves_on_foot_and/


Crazy guy is kinda well built though. . .
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The esteemed senator from WKRP continues to be a role model to this day.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

More like Fnord...amirite?!?!     Found Naked on Road Drunk!

Troopers reported that they stopped a Ford F-150 committing multiple traffic violations

Found On Road Drunk.


More like Fnord...amirite?!?!     Found Naked on Road Drunk!
 
