(The Daily Beast)   Pilot who jumped from stricken plane said he "needed air," got plenty   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The body of Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was later found in a backyard in Fuquay-Varina

The hell you say?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there is one way to commit suicide, going out on a dry sarcastic one-liner is top choice. I wish I could give him a high 5. Maybe one down low, instead
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: FTFA: The body of Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was later found in a backyard in Fuquay-Varina

The hell you say?


Watch your intonation, son.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unscheduled deplaning trifecta in play.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an airplane after all
It's an airplane after all
It's an airplane after all
It's an air air plane
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The body of Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was later found in a backyard"

In worried I'll run over a toad when I'm mowing the lawn imagine that shiat
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have jumped out at Basingstoke . There's a pile of hay he could have landed on.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When claustrophobia and aviophobia beat acrophobia in Russian Roulette.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: If there is one way to commit suicide, going out on a dry sarcastic one-liner is top choice. I wish I could give him a high 5. Maybe one down low, instead


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I am just going outside and may be some time."
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he thought he was over Willoughby?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: AppleOptionEsc: If there is one way to commit suicide, going out on a dry sarcastic one-liner is top choice. I wish I could give him a high 5. Maybe one down low, instead

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 500x432]


RIMMER: History, Lister, is written by the winners. How do we know that Oates went out for this legendary walk? From the only surviving document: Scott's diary. And he's hardly likely to have written down, "February the First, bludgeoned Oates to death while he slept, then scoffed him along with the last packet of instant mash." How's that going to look when he gets rescued, eh? No, much better to say, "Oates made the supreme sacrifice," while you're dabbing up his gravy with the last piece of crusty bread.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: AppleOptionEsc: If there is one way to commit suicide, going out on a dry sarcastic one-liner is top choice. I wish I could give him a high 5. Maybe one down low, instead

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 500x432]


Aware that his deteriorating condition was putting his companions at risk, Oates declared he could not go for that. No can do.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On one hand, he farked up the plane pretty good with his hard landing.  the other pilot then took over, got the plane up again to attempt another landing.
Dude couldnt take what happened, threw up out the side window, then I guess made the decision to end it.  maybe he was already in debt or wife just left or who knows, and this was the one thing that put him over the top.

On the other hand thats a pretty messed up solution to making a mistake.  I'm sure insurance would have kicked in and i dunno, do they strip your pilots license for something like that?  

odd story all around.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the same dude who landed in a tree several weeks ago? I thought that was the co-pilot, not the pilot.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: Is this the same dude who landed in a tree several weeks ago? I thought that was the co-pilot, not the pilot.


A copilot is still a pilot.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: nytmare: Is this the same dude who landed in a tree several weeks ago? I thought that was the co-pilot, not the pilot.

A copilot is still a pilot.


Unless it's Jesus, because he has no aircraft qualifications.

/FAA has warned him
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The second landing stuck.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I mean, sometimes you fark up. The plane was still flying and nobody was hurt. Worst case, you get fired and do a whole bunch of practice. Although, maybe he realized flying wasn't for him, but he's already $50k deep at least.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Jesus Gravity is my Copilot
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Still not convinced he fell on purpose. Getting nauseous. Planned to hang on in back. Got dizzy lost his grip.  Career pilot doing what he always wanted should know that numerous famous pilots in past have had multiple accidents. He could still work as a bush pilot in Alaska where accudents are common.....Unless he was mentally unbalanced for other reasons.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nocrash: Still not convinced he fell on purpose. Getting nauseous. Planned to hang on in back. Got dizzy lost his grip.  Career pilot doing what he always wanted should know that numerous famous pilots in past have had multiple accidents. He could still work as a bush pilot in Alaska where accudents are common.....Unless he was mentally unbalanced for other reasons.


LOL, you are not hanging out the ramp on a Casa with no harness. It's steep and short. Plus, I'd assume with 2 pilots you'd close the door after the jumpers departed.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And wow! Hey! What's this thing suddenly coming towards me very fast? Very very fast. So big and flat and round, it needs a big wide sounding name like ... ow ... ound ... round ... ground! That's it! That's a good name - ground!
I wonder if it will be friends with me?
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh no, not again.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"...... so, just the main course, then." from the tower is one of the most unintentionally hilarious things I've ever heard.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: FTFA: The body of Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was later found in a backyard in Fuquay-Varina

The hell you say?


It's so alien-sounding. One of my Fark Fiction Anthology stories involves aliens identified as "Fuquayans from Varinia 6."
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

maddermaxx: Boojum2k: nytmare: Is this the same dude who landed in a tree several weeks ago? I thought that was the co-pilot, not the pilot.

A copilot is still a pilot.

Unless it's Jesus, because he has no aircraft qualifications.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: maddermaxx: Boojum2k: nytmare: Is this the same dude who landed in a tree several weeks ago? I thought that was the co-pilot, not the pilot.

A copilot is still a pilot.

Unless it's Jesus, because he has no aircraft qualifications.

[Fark user image 450x371]


If you fall, I will catch you, I'll be waiting....
Time After Time
 
helper_monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcos P: "The body of Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was later found in a backyard"

In worried I'll run over a toad when I'm mowing the lawn imagine that shiat


I hope it wasn't the same poor bastard we accidentally dropped two nukes on back in the 60's.

Obviously they didn't detonate.
 
