(Local10 WPLG)   Thank God Frank Drebin was on duty that day   (local10.com) divider line
17
•       •       •

Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guy fawked up.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cabbyman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Enrico Palazzo!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frank Drebin was still a better umpire than Angel Hernandez
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jaswant Singh Chail, in English this translates to Reginald Son of Jack.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or you could just wait...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CT Zeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then he went to the park and saved a guy who was getting stabbed by 5 men in togas in broad daylight, surrounded by onlookers.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Julius Caesar unavailable for comment
 
HeFixesTheCable
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CT Zeal: And then he went to the park and saved a guy who was getting stabbed by 5 men in togas in broad daylight, surrounded by onlookers.


That was a production of Shakespeare in the Park, you idiot!

/when I see six people...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frank returned to the US and saved 25 drag queens in 25 libraries.  He's now going by the name "Dark Drebin."
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My father went the same way.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I should order out and watch Naked Gun again.  I know a place that serves great Viking food.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Naido: [Fark user image 320x240]


get out of my brain
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: I should order out and watch Naked Gun again.  I know a place that serves great Viking food.


Is this some kind of bust??
 
sephjnr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Why do so many morons think it's the Queen that's the cause of our ills? When her heart packs in the craven little shiats will have to ask Charlie to rubberstamp their mendacious evil.

This also goes to everyone who wants a republic.
 
