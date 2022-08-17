 Skip to content
(Blog Toronto)   Authorities don't know where the big pile of dirt is coming from, are looking into it   (blogto.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody thought to ask a truck driver where he was getting it?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's no permits, no one knows why it's going there or who's using it then block access.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring your jars and fill up lads, savvy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a neighborhood? Looks like a pile of dirt in a vacant lot.

Maybe...tunnel? Some nice hobbit duplexes?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's crush and run and it's used for building roads / foundation work you ninny. I mean if it glowed at night or had some mysterious ooze coming out of it then ok worry about it. If not and trucks have been seen adding to and removing from it then its obviously being used for something and it's a pretty safe bet the land owner has approved it seeing as the people using the lot could be arrested for illegal dumping or at a minimum fined for trespassing.
Jesus people just can't seem to mind their own farking business these days and are so effing afraid everything is going to harm them.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile...
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's part of the plan to bury Toronto and rebuild on top of it. Just going to take a while.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"has seen a steady stream of incoming dump trucks each day, filling up with this mysterious dirt."

Those aren't autonomous dump trucks. Ask one of the drivers and they'll tell you where it comes from. It's only a mystery because you're dumber than a pile of dirt.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Probably a local laborer stealing wheelbarrows.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Molemen?
CHUDs?
Those guys from the video game with the chainsaw machineguns?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Illegal dumping? Some asshole dumped a couple of tons of reinforced concrete in a schoolyard recently.
Socialize your costs.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: It's part of the plan to bury Toronto and rebuild on top of it. Just going to take a while.


Urban renewal programs: a sure sign of an upcoming municipal election
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [i.pinimg.com image 427x581]


Doesn't include Canadian's WHAT?
Inquiring pedants want to know.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: Zeb Hesselgresser: [i.pinimg.com image 427x581]

Doesn't include Canadian's WHAT?
Inquiring pedants want to know.


Sorry, meme writer didn't think that far, eh?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Molemen?
CHUDs?
Those guys from the video game with the chainsaw machineguns?


CHUDs.  It's thevonly explanation that makes any sense.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Harry Freakstorm: Molemen?
CHUDs?
Those guys from the video game with the chainsaw machineguns?

CHUDs.  It's thevonly explanation that makes any sense.


WTF autocarrot, not gonna help me out today?
 
