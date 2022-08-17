 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   Praying airline passenger tells fellow passengers he will 'see them in heaven' before trying to open the door mid flight. Something about snorting a cocaine-like substance off the floor   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
17
•       •       •

17 Comments     (+0 »)
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"cocaine-like substance"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey, at least it wasn't "see you in hell".  Not even "see you in purgatory".
 
mescalito
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good luck get one of those doors while pressurized.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's asking for a ballpoint pen to the eye.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "cocaine-like substance"
[Fark user image image 500x500]


He needed to scour his brain of impure thoughts before ascending to heaven.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mescalito: Good luck get one of those doors while pressurized.


Dude, do you even lift?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Speaking to the MEN, she said: "TUI allowed an intoxicated and aggressive passenger on our flight. We all felt scared when he first arrived on the plane but flight attendants were still serving him drinks."

Great job, guys.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I wonder what the threshold is for behavior on a plane to merit a significant intervention intervention.  It seems like it can go from 'odd' to 'life-threatening' pretty quickly.  Guy mumbling to himself in his seat and looking skittish or something? Odd, concerning possibly.  Guy gets down on the floor and starts going through a significant prayer ritual, presumably ignoring crew instructions? At that point I'd be very concerned they're expecting to die imminently and probably take all of us with him.  Wat do?  Do you have to wait for them to start trying to open a door or some other aggressive action before the crew will physically restrain them?
 
KB202
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In The Fifth Element, they knocked all passengers out before takeoff.
We should get that.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Once again, religion is the problem.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "cocaine-like substance"
[Fark user image image 500x500]


Cheech And Chong Up In Smoke - The Ajax Lady
Youtube TUmVd4RQZCo
 
advex101
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Suicide?  Heaven is not his likely destination.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I wonder what the threshold is for behavior on a plane to merit a significant intervention intervention.


I think "Anyone over the age of 6 that talks to an invisible friend" is a pretty good place to start.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Speaking to the MEN, she said: "TUI allowed an intoxicated and aggressive passenger on our flight. We all felt scared when he first arrived on the plane but flight attendants were still serving him drinks."

Great job, guys.


We have public intoxication laws, why aren't they being followed?  We should double down with common sense laws surrounding alcohol.  The establishment at the airport where they got intoxicated should be held liable, and should pay damages to the impacted passengers, on top of the airline being additionally liable for failing to report the intoxicated passenger as they attempted to board, and further serving them additional beverages.

Too many people have a casual relationship with alcohol.  It is a primary cause of death, violence, sexual assault, and mental damages.  Folks like to point out other things with less expansive impacts to improve society because they typically participate in the one with the largest impact.

Easier to suggest common sense action around things you don't like or partake in.

/I don't drink
//Numbers don't lie - alcohol is a large issue in society
///Doesn't mean folks can't partake - just means that society has proven it cannot partake responsibly
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

advex101: Suicide?  Heaven is not his likely destination.


Not if you're a martyr.

If Jesus saves, well he better save himself. From the glory seekers who use his name in death.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, shiat like this would make me immediately want a refund from that flight. Crazy ass religious nutjobs can fark off.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mescalito: Good luck get one of those doors while pressurized.


If he was snorting meth, he gets that weird meth head super strength though.
 
