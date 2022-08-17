 Skip to content
(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   It's the third earthquake in a week for....North Carolina?   (myfox8.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the Outer Banks OK at least?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not like I'm a Californian or a seismologist or anything, but doesn't a 1.8 magnitude earthquake feel about the same as a heavy truck passing by?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fracking earthquakes.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
lol.....1.8, 2 oh jeez. The only person that noticed it was a seismologist.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Holy frack
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Not like I'm a Californian or a seismologist or anything, but doesn't a 1.8 magnitude earthquake feel about the same as a heavy truck passing by?


You are failing to monger the fear message.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
1.8?  Did anyone even feel it?
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ha ha!  F
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Are the Outer Banks OK at least?


As long as the ferry to Chapel Hill is running, yes.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have bigger tremors than that after binging on Coors Light. I need some federal assistance funds right now!
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I guess good for NC trying to catch up.  We've had like 60 earthquakes in central SC this year.   Most of them aren't big enough to care, but every now and then you get a grumbler that's enough to piss off the dog.  But that's just what you get when you live on top of a Hellmouth.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
CSB

We felt an earthquake in Michigan about 10 years ago. I was on the third story of an office building, and my monitor arm started to wobble before I felt it in my chair. I didn't panic and run around waving my arms. But I got up and went down to the parking lot. Even at the time, I could easily admit it was extremely mild. But guess what Michigan's earthquake-resistant building requirements are, I'll list them here: <end of list>

Being in the middle of a 3rd story of a 5 story building that has underground parking was a little unnerving. I took hell from the sales staff for months afterwards because I was "so worried" I had to take a walk outside.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: But guess what Michigan's earthquake-resistant building requirements are, I'll list them here: <end of list>


The wind load design of Michigan probably exceeds the seismic requirements for the area.
 
eagles95
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: kdawg7736: Are the Outer Banks OK at least?

As long as the ferry to Chapel Hill is running, yes.


I hate that I got this reference.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Not like I'm a Californian or a seismologist or anything, but doesn't a 1.8 magnitude earthquake feel about the same as a heavy truck passing by?


I work for Trucking California Seismologists,

So I am really getting a kick really .
 
Betep
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Fracking earthquakes.


Is there any fracking in North Carolina?According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, North Carolina had no oil or natural gas reserves as of May 2017; thus, no fracking occurred in the state.Keep fracking that dead horse though
 
KB202
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Not like I'm a Californian or a seismologist or anything, but doesn't a 1.8 magnitude earthquake feel about the same as a heavy truck passing by?


A heavy truck passing feels like about 3.5.
 
