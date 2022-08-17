 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Physician Assistant being investigated for prescribing amphetamines and steroids decides best way to stop investigation is to threaten to rape and maim DEA agent. But his lawyer clarifies that he had no intention to follow through with his threats   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone is writing prescriptions for himself.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Trafficking? Sounds like he was taking them all himself.
 
sid244
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I didn't mean I was "actually" going to do it.  It was just for laughs... HA ha ha ha
 
asciibaron
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
since ACAB what is the issue here Fark
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, but how was that agent dressed?
 
Ivefarkedmylifeaway
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

asciibaron: since ACAB what is the issue here Fark


The issues are the rape and maim parts.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Every Physician Assistant I've ever dealt with has thought they were somehow superior to the actual doctors.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah that's a good way to end up in prison longer... unless you're a Republican terrorist. Then he'd be able to fundraise off the arrest.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"They received a master's degree level of education, as opposed to doctors who go to medical school. After the two- to three-year program physician assistants can get certified to practice medicine, where doctors need to complete a residency after medical school."

Confused about the importance of this, implying more educated doctors wouldn't have don't this type of thing?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's Schrodinger's Threat. Serious and also not serious.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

asciibaron: since ACAB what is the issue here Fark


I know Trumper have no morals or respect for law or other people or any of that, but even you probably know the answer.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Every Physician Assistant I've ever dealt with has thought they were somehow superior to the actual doctors.


As with all things, your mileage may vary. I've had a better time dealing with PAs or APRNs as my primary provider.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Boojum2k: Every Physician Assistant I've ever dealt with has thought they were somehow superior to the actual doctors.


Yeah, same.

I got into it once with our old PA.

"Oh, I got my PA in three years, that's as much medical education as you have!"

"Really? Hm. My Master's (Alzheimer's disease, clinical research into a new treatment modality) was a year. Medical school four. Residency three. That's eight years of medical education to your three."
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.