(Daily Record (UK))   You know what else climate change is going to do to the planet? It could force the Loch Ness Monster to go in search of food and lead to the discovery that it's real   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will have to go many miles away.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That doesn't make any sense. More likely the Loch Ness monster will have to accept dirty non-Scottish marine species laying claim to those cozy North Atlantic waters.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nullav
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Or it could just up and die in situ and lead to a massive algal bloom and prob a gnarly funk.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is there nothing "climate change" can't do?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not really, maybe when the skeletal remains are found in a dry lakebed. I love how people think the end result of a runaway hothouse effect is a slight difference in the weather.  Welcome to extinction, it's not going to be a fun TWD apocalypse where we shoot zombies (or blacks) surrounded by military weapons and hot bikini models, kiddo.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wasn't the Loch Ness monster popularized in the 1930s? Wouldn't it be dead from old age by now??
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x239] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I try to find something new to worry about every day.  Looks like I'm set for today!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
