 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 175 of WW3: Orcs say at least 2 people hurt in Crimea ammunition depot explosion. Orcs say "no need" to use nuclear weapons to reach Ukraine objectives, claim US weapons not having "significant impact." It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
91
    More: News, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Russian citizens, Ukrainian language, Russians, Donetsk Oblast, Russian nationals  
•       •       •

277 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 17 Aug 2022 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



91 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
IRL I have electricians coming today. In other news, it seems like the power went out last night.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Odessa region

The enemy launched a missile attack on the Odessa region at night. There was destruction and fires broke out at one of the recreation centers and in several private buildings nearby. Three people were injured. Details are being clarified.

📍 Mykolaiv region

Rashists hit the port infrastructure of Nikolaev, ChNU named after P. Mogila and a local enterprise. Debris and shock wave damage were received at the house opposite the institution. Previously, no injuries were reported.

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region

At night, the invaders again shelled the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts. In Nikopol, 6 private houses, cars and a gas pipeline were damaged. Russian shells hit the Nikopol highway.

In the Chervonogrigoriv community, 40 Grad shells damaged a local enterprise and a power line.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

ommersant -Donetsk region

The enemy killed 2 civilians in Donetsk region over the past day. Another 7 people were injured.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Commanders of military personnel will be able to certify their wills, - the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The decree provides that under martial law, not only notaries will be able to certify the wills of military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other military formations formed in accordance with the laws, employees of law enforcement (special) bodies, civil protection bodies that are involved in the implementation of measures to ensure national security and defense, repel and deter armed aggression of a foreign state.

This right was granted to the commanders (chiefs) of these formations (bodies) and other persons authorized by such a commander (chief).

After certification, the relevant authorized persons must send the will through the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense, the relevant law enforcement (special) or other body to the Ministry of Justice or its territorial body to ensure its registration by notaries in the Inheritance Register.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Explosions at an ammunition depot and transformer substation in the Dzhankoi district of Crimea caused significant damage to Russian resources and seriously disrupted Russian logistics, the Institute for the Study of War reports.

Rashists used Dzhankoy as a railway junction to transport troops and equipment to occupied settlements in the south of the Zaporozhye region, including Melitopol.

Now the authorities of the occupiers have temporarily suspended passenger rail service from Russia to Crimea after the attack.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anyone know why yesterday's thread closed early? Did we run out of booms and fatherjacking and motherjacking?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forwarded from Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine #Gurin
!!In the absence of those who want to fight, the invaders are trying to attract citizens of Central Asian countries to the army

The number of Russian citizens who want to go to war in Ukraine is decreasing. In order to at least partially preserve the ability to form new reserves, the Kremlin leadership is increasingly trying to attract foreign citizens to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The Moscow region takes the lead in this matter-to form new army units, the local leadership instructed employees of military commissariats and police departments to "conduct propaganda events" with citizens of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

In addition to the financial incentive, those who agree to sign a contract and go to Ukraine are offered Russian citizenship.At the same time, four battalions are being formed and trained in Chechnya to be sent to the war in Ukraine.

A significant part of the "volunteers" in the formed battalions are local young men abducted by Chechen security forces, mostly from rural areas. Under the threat of criminal prosecution on trumped-up charges or under torture, they are forced to sign contracts to participate in the war in Ukraine.

The practice of abducting men to join volunteer military units fighting in Ukraine to please Moscow is generating waves of discontent among residents of Chechnya. Citizens of the republic express their indignation that Kadyrov sends Muslims to participate and die in the "alien" war of two Christian peoples-Russians and Ukrainians. This policy of Kadyrov is perceived as a betrayal of Muslims.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Fingerware Error: Anyone know why yesterday's thread closed early? Did we run out of booms and fatherjacking and motherjacking?


I don't know that we should talk about it. I was in the trench when the mod drone made the strike.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fasahd: Fingerware Error: Anyone know why yesterday's thread closed early? Did we run out of booms and fatherjacking and motherjacking?

I don't know that we should talk about it. I was in the trench when the mod drone made the strike.


The substitute thread got greened, with today's countdown day. I hope that doesn't mean this thread gets red-lined. Farkers should upvote the link.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fasahd: I don't know that we should talk about it. I was in the trench when the mod drone made the strike.


Thanks. I was away from my computer for hours.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: Farkers should upvote the link.


Already did.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So anybody know why the thread got cut off early yesterday? Was it enemy action?
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Public Call Box: So anybody know why the thread got cut off early yesterday? Was it enemy action?


Nevermind, asked, answered, and upvoted. Morning all!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Public Call Box: Public Call Box: So anybody know why the thread got cut off early yesterday? Was it enemy action?

Nevermind, asked, answered, and upvoted. Morning all!


thanks to who ever gave me total fark, but I'm a newb. So stupid question, how do I upvote?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fasahd: I don't know that we should talk about it. I was in the trench when the mod drone made the strike.


Guess there must have been some sort of mass deletion, because I went back to see what happened, and didn't see anything out of the ordinary.

Anyway..... Good day and welcome to Day 175 of the 3 day war.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fasahd: So stupid question, how do I upvote?


Scroll up to the top of the page, look for the dark blue bar just under the headline.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fasahd: how do I upvote?


Up near the top. "Vote for or against this thread."
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fingerware Error: fasahd: how do I upvote?

Up near the top. "Vote for or against this thread."


Now where in the hell is the coffee? The powers back on. Hell the chairs aren't even set up.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Fingerware Error: fasahd: how do I upvote?

Up near the top. "Vote for or against this thread."

Now where in the hell is the coffee? The powers back on. Hell the chairs aren't even set up.



I woke up this morning and didnt have a thread to comment in and it's kind of alarming how off balance i felt.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: fasahd: Fingerware Error: fasahd: how do I upvote?

Up near the top. "Vote for or against this thread."

Now where in the hell is the coffee? The powers back on. Hell the chairs aren't even set up.


I woke up this morning and didnt have a thread to comment in and it's kind of alarming how off balance i felt.


It was a pretty sinking feeling when I posted and it said 'closed to new comments'. I wasn't sure what the morning would bring. I had an uneasy sleep.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we're not wet in the daughter yet.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: And we're not wet in the daughter yet.


lolwut
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Public Call Box: Public Call Box: So anybody know why the thread got cut off early yesterday? Was it enemy action?

Nevermind, asked, answered, and upvoted. Morning all!

thanks to who ever gave me total fark, but I'm a newb. So stupid question, how do I upvote?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
teh great bozack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What "not having a significant impact" may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: fasahd: And we're not wet in the daughter yet.

lolwut


No idea but I hope he keeps trying to post through it.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: fasahd: And we're not wet in the daughter yet.

lolwut


As opposed to 'dead in the water'. That phrase is new to you? I'm shocked.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before the daily "we shouldn't call them Orcs it's dehumanizing" concern troll arrives. Yay!
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No welfare check again, but tentatively it will return next week. TLDR: Everyone seems to be doing well, although skater boy FJ needs to do a better job watching out for rocks unless he wants to endo his way back to the surgeon. Regulars, you know the drill. For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for August 6 to August 12. Russian troops hiding in the ZNPP seem to be doing the nuclear version of stripping the copper from a house and turning it into a krokodil shack. They may also be trying to false-flag their way to international condemnation of Ukraine for bombing ZNPP. Plus even more war crimes. Shocking, I know. At least Sweden and Finland's NATO applications are moving along nicely.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the list from yesterday's thread which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Ukraine Thread

This post is for strangers and occasional visitors.

We may seem a little prickly around here. There's a reason. Mods clean the trolls out of the thread about once a day. You don't see them but they were there.

FAQ

Q:  What a shill does and why?

A:  by notmyjab

What: We get a fair number of folks wandering in and making unsubstantiated comments like "Ukraine should just give up." "You know Russia is going to win, right?"  No data.  No facts.  Just dumping on the thread.

Why: who knows

Certainly we favor Ukraine in this war.  They've done an unexpected and heroic job defending their homeland from an aggressor looking to wipe them off the map and out of history.  Kyiv existed for almost a thousand years before Moscow, and much of what we in the West think of as Russian culture actually originated with the cossacks that settled in Ukraine via Turkey.

Russia has thrown untrained conscripts to fight, while Ukraine has been getting trained by NATO since 2014.  Ukraine is getting artillery and supplies from the West while Russia is raiding their few remaining friends for bodies to throw at this, while also unable to make anything (most of it came from USSR stock pre-1985, or was made in Ukraine or with imported technology and parts).

So... if someone can make a point and provide data to back it up, then it will be a healthy discussion.  Otherwise, we're here to see the boomies, discuss tactics, artillery, and have some off-topic conversations in between.  I've learned quite a bit about Ukraine's geography, as well as western Europe.  I don't know much about tanks, but have learned from others.  We especially like watching the turret's get airtime when a T-72 takes a direct hit (I think 8 or 9 seconds is the record).  Pros and cons of different rifles and artillery.  I may not be able to remember the details, but it is fascinating to hear from those that do.

It all fits under the category of "interesting sh*t I never thought about before".  Tactics, military organizational structure, supply lines, logistics.  We have people in these threads who have lived this stuff or are true historians.

So... someone who comes in and makes disparaging comments doesn't usually come back.

We have one who is infamous for spewing loads of unfounded information and challenging everyone, then deleting his posts (and their responses).  So we get defensive about time wasters.

Q:  So, we're still calling them orcs?

A:  by FuManchu7
Ukraine made the reference when they likened themselves to the elves protecting the realm of men from the invading orcs.

It's no more complicated than that.  It's not some roundabout racial reference.  An invading army destroying everything in their path to fulfill the malevolent ambitions of their leader ... orcs. It's a fitting reference.


Quoted from Esion Modnar  in response to the never ending troll problem

The word of the day is infamy.

I want Ukraine to win because it is the right thing. I will celebrate bigly when they win. If they lose, I will grieve for them and humanity.

There are people, however, (you know who you are) who want the orcs to win. Why? Just so they can be right. On an internet forum among thousands of internet forums. And it would feed their soul. What sorry soul is fed on such meager fare?

If you are going to feel joy at the agony and despair of people who don't deserve it, and hope for their defeat, the least people can do is keep it to themselves.

Smile bravely and tsk-tsk at Ukraine getting defeated, its people murdered and plowed under, all the while tittering to yourself: "I WAS RIGHT!" Congratulations. Why don't you print it on a t-shirt, too?

Being a sociopath does not bring infamy, but it sure doesn't hurt.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Father_Jack: fasahd: And we're not wet in the daughter yet.

lolwut

As opposed to 'dead in the water'. That phrase is new to you? I'm shocked.


Speanerisms (He's spooking in speanerisms!) can be pretty odd. I'm old and I'd never parse that, especially on the intarwebz. Heard rather than read, I might get it :P

Also, although it's been said, I just want to dogpile:

"I did NOT lose that ammo depot, I did NOT! Oh, HIMARS."
 
Saab Story [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Father_Jack: fasahd:

I woke up this morning and didnt have a thread to comment in and it's kind of alarming how off balance i felt.

It was a pretty sinking feeling when I posted and it said 'closed to new comments'. I wasn't sure what the morning would bring. I had an uneasy sleep.


Had no idea what to do with myself when I got to the end of the thread last night and it wasn't bedtime yet.  I was in the middle of catching up when it got closed but missed whatever happened. Had FOMO all evening.

Now back to the regularly scheduled booms!

/Fight the good fight
//Keep on Rockin' in the free world
///Slava Ukraini
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kherson and most of Ukraine is expecting scattered showers today and tomorrow.

Wife planted the remains of two pumpkins thinking she might get a plant or three.

We had to thin them out. The companies of my battalion accepted some of the extras. We gave them about forty plants. We barely got maybe half of the space my wife planted thinned out.

Should make the FRG event in October fun though.
 
WTFDYW
‘’ 1 hour ago  

towatchoverme: In before the daily "we shouldn't call them Orcs it's dehumanizing" concern troll arrives. Yay!


To my recollection there hasn't been one of those for a long time.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Father_Jack: fasahd: And we're not wet in the daughter yet.

lolwut

As opposed to 'dead in the water'. That phrase is new to you? I'm shocked.


That phrase is indeed new to me. I feel that i have disappointed you, sir. Let you down. I am sorry. For that I will let you have my time with Turboke's mom today.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: towatchoverme: In before the daily "we shouldn't call them Orcs it's dehumanizing" concern troll arrives. Yay!

To my recollection there hasn't been one of those for a long time.


Think I saw a couple in yesterday's thread. New names I didn't recognise.

/Yes, I get the irony :P
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrendelMk1: fasahd: Father_Jack: fasahd: And we're not wet in the daughter yet.

lolwut

As opposed to 'dead in the water'. That phrase is new to you? I'm shocked.

Speanerisms (He's spooking in speanerisms!) can be pretty odd. I'm old and I'd never parse that, especially on the intarwebz. Heard rather than read, I might get it :P

Also, although it's been said, I just want to dogpile:

"I did NOT lose that ammo depot, I did NOT! Oh, HIMARS."


researchgate.netView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Kid's theatre troop doing a play in NYC (but the dates have passed): https://ci.ovationtix.com/27285/store/donations/47700

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know)

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Ghost of Kyiv Lego figure: https://www.brickmania.com/ghost-of-kyiv-ukrainian-pilot/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://t.me/combat_ftg/1310
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
A kit to make a pinhole camera: https://kickstarter.com/projects/jollylook/jollylook-pinhole-the-instant-film-camera-diy-kit
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
 
mark625
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: towatchoverme: In before the daily "we shouldn't call them Orcs it's dehumanizing" concern troll arrives. Yay!

To my recollection there hasn't been one of those for a long time.



And I thought my memory was bad.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: fasahd: Fingerware Error: fasahd: how do I upvote?

Up near the top. "Vote for or against this thread."

Now where in the hell is the coffee? The powers back on. Hell the chairs aren't even set up.


I woke up this morning and didnt have a thread to comment in and it's kind of alarming how off balance i felt.


I'm phenomenally angry about it.
I had a real busy day yesterday and came to post when shiat calmed down in the evening and then there was just locked threads. No explanation, no new replacement thread just nothing.

It's like going to lay down in bed just to notice your cat horked all over your pillow
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bertor_vidas: GrendelMk1: fasahd: Father_Jack: fasahd: And we're not wet in the daughter yet.

lolwut

As opposed to 'dead in the water'. That phrase is new to you? I'm shocked.

Speanerisms (He's spooking in speanerisms!) can be pretty odd. I'm old and I'd never parse that, especially on the intarwebz. Heard rather than read, I might get it :P

Also, although it's been said, I just want to dogpile:

"I did NOT lose that ammo depot, I did NOT! Oh, HIMARS."

[researchgate.net image 850x477]


Thank you, Sir or Madam. I didn't have that handy, now I do.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gen. Mick Ryan with a shiny new thread for us to enjoy this morning.  Today he explores the major factors of putting together a large military campaign (Thread Reader link):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey y'all.

Heard overnight from a friend, a doctor in Kyiv.

Fark the Orcs. That is at the moment all I can say.
 
WTFDYW
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mark625: WTFDYW: towatchoverme: In before the daily "we shouldn't call them Orcs it's dehumanizing" concern troll arrives. Yay!

To my recollection there hasn't been one of those for a long time.


And I thought my memory was bad.


Because of the nature of my work I cannot sit down and commit to reading an entire thread. I'm in and out as the day goes along and when I get home I have no time to fark at all usually.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Saab Story: fasahd: Father_Jack: fasahd:

I woke up this morning and didnt have a thread to comment in and it's kind of alarming how off balance i felt.

It was a pretty sinking feeling when I posted and it said 'closed to new comments'. I wasn't sure what the morning would bring. I had an uneasy sleep.

Had no idea what to do with myself when I got to the end of the thread last night and it wasn't bedtime yet.  I was in the middle of catching up when it got closed but missed whatever happened. Had FOMO all evening.

Now back to the regularly scheduled booms!

/Fight the good fight
//Keep on Rockin' in the free world
///Slava Ukraini


I was wondering if the thread would green this am. If not, we would be 'dead in the water' if greened, we would be 'wet in the daughter'. Trying to keep spirit of sexual inuendo the thread, or fark for that matter, is known for. I'm not going to dwell on last night. I don't know what was deleted. It didn't end in a bang, but rather a sudden death with no comment. I will say that Tracianne was rather upset, and this thread will be a lot less colorful if we don't have the 'boom queen'.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Fingerware Error: fasahd: how do I upvote?

Up near the top. "Vote for or against this thread."

Now where in the hell is the coffee? The powers back on. Hell the chairs aren't even set up.


Hey man, FJ has the contract now. I just show up to kvetch.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: It's like going to lay down in bed just to notice your cat horked all over your pillow


thank you for the first laugh of the thread.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

towatchoverme: In before the daily "we shouldn't call them Orcs it's dehumanizing" concern troll arrives. Yay!


The Russian invaders have dehumanized themselves with the sickening war crimes that they continue to commit on a daily basis. Anyone boo-hooing over them being called Orcs should understand that Tolkien's fictional monsters are the ones being insulted here. Would you prefer we more accurately refer to them as Putin's baby-raping murderous pieces of shiat?

The entire population of Russia is not evil. Many of them are being subjected to just as much cruelty as the Ukrainians for daring to speak out against this filthy, depraved assault on their innocent neighbors. But the Russian troops keep proving themselves beyond redemption, and every quick and easy death they get is a far kinder fate than they deserve.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: fasahd: Fingerware Error: fasahd: how do I upvote?

Up near the top. "Vote for or against this thread."

Now where in the hell is the coffee? The powers back on. Hell the chairs aren't even set up.

Hey man, FJ has the contract now. I just show up to kvetch.


Public Call Box: fasahd: Fingerware Error: fasahd: how do I upvote?

Up near the top. "Vote for or against this thread."

Now where in the hell is the coffee? The powers back on. Hell the chairs aren't even set up.

Hey man, FJ has the contract now. I just show up to kvetch.


well, as we've been discussing, they locked us out of the building last night and turned off the lights so we're all gonna be a bit behind and cranky this morning.

i was too discombobulated to write an intro today and everything.

instead i had my soul crushed by german burokratie. I swear to god i think i'm starting to see why Germans can be such assholes to eachother: its a psychological defense mechanism so you dont get overwhelmed emotionally by the kafkaesque nature of aspects of life here.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


May this lead to many sleepless nights for the occupiers.
 
Displayed 50 of 91 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.